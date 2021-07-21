Chris Hondros/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Philip Morris (NYSE:NYSE:PM) is, when you look at it in conjunction with its old spin-off brother Altria (NYSE:MO), one of the absolute best total return stocks over the last century. Even good stocks, though, have bad periods. One such period was in the 1990s with all the litigation going on, another such period has been the last five or so years. Sure, investors have still gotten positive total returns, but just not as good as they have been used to.

It looks like we are now nearing the end of such a subpar return period and potentially entering a new multiyear market-beating period. At current levels Philip Morris should provide both ample current income as well as double-digit growth rates - setting the stage for total returns well into the teens. Both dividend growth investors and investors focused on total returns should consider adding some Philip Morris after the recent small drop after the release of the Q2 numbers.

Data by YCharts

I've seen many stock charts in my life and I know this is not how a perfect chart looks - far from it. Over the last five years the stock is down 5.4%. Pretty bad when compared to all of those tech growth stocks and also when you compare it to more boring indexes like the Dow or the S&P 500. The beauty of dividend stocks though is that when you add in the approximate 5% annual yield over the period the annual return is positive about 4%. Nothing fancy but at least your money has grown more than inflation.

Historical Dividend Growth

Dividends have been raised every year since the spin-off from Altria in 2008, and before that the combined company had raised it for many decades on end. You can depend on the Board of Philip Morris raising that dividend!

When looking back at the historical dividend trend, we can see that the annualised dividend was $1.84 back in 2008 and is currently $4.80. That translates into an average annual growth rate of 8.3%. As can be seen at the top of the linked page, the growth rate was much higher in the beginning than in the end of the period. First of all, the payout ratio was quite low after the spin-off so there was a lot of headroom in the beginning. Second, there was both volume and price growth at the time, propelling earnings growth. Then, around 2015, currency headwinds and billions of dollars diverted to investments in reduced risk products (RRPs) reduced cash flows, slowing down dividend growth. Therefore, investors have had to content themselves with lacklustre 2+% dividend growth.

Over the last five years, the dividend has grown from $1.02 to $1.20 for an average annual growth rate of 3.3%. Slightly higher than inflation but certainly nothing to be proud of. This low number is even influenced positively by the 6.5% hike in 2018 due to the corporate tax cuts.

Data by YCharts

In the chart above we can see this annual trend of fairly consistent and low dividend hikes. The payout ratio has been moving between 86% and 108%, a very high level indeed, even for a tobacco company. The one positive message to take away from all of this is that the trend since early 2020 has been of a steady decline in the payout ratio from about 100% to the current level of 86%.

Even though the current payout ratio is low by recent historical standards it is still high. This means that potential dividend growth over the next coming years must come solely from earnings growth as the small cushion that is still there must be preserved or preferably increased slightly.

September Dividend Hike

Most dividend growth companies have a specific month when it decides on the new and higher dividend. That is also the case for Philip Morris. September is the month when the action happens.

A lot has certainly happened at Philip Morris over the last couple of months - and mostly good news. In June it finally announced a new stock buyback programme, the first in many years. Then on July 1 it announced an acquisition and another one just a week later. These acquisitions will add new market opportunities as well as a lot of great researchers, potentially widening the lead the company enjoys in the transition to a smoke-free future.

You certainly get the impression now that the company is doubling down on RRPs and adjacent products to its RRP portfolio and being confident enough to reinstate a buyback programme in the midst of these acquisitions. This bodes well for the prospect of higher dividend growth going forward as well. After all, it is not very likely that a buyback programme would be initiated if the Board felt uncomfortable about its dividend.

The company just released its Q2 numbers. Although the numbers were solid and the guidance was raised, it fell short of expectations and hence the stock was down. If we look at the most conservative EPS number, the reported EPS, and look at the low end of the range, we see that management expects to deliver $5.76. This is 11.6% above the 2020 number of $5.16. It is quite evident that the Board is more bullish than in the past but still has tended to be pretty conservative.

That means I do think it's likely that it will increase the dividend by less than earnings growth so as to increase the headroom a little bit. My conservative low end estimate would therefore be for the Board to split the most conservative estimate of growth rate in half - meaning a 6% dividend growth rate and the remaining to be retained to lower the payout ratio. Since investors are not used to bumper hikes it probably wouldn't take more to please investors.

If we were to look at a potential upside scenario, we could use management's preferred number of adjusted diluted EPS. This number is projected to grow by 12% - 14%. This signals a potential hike of up to 14% - a number I think is unrealistic. First: There is no need for such a hike to satisfy investors. On the contrary, investors might be frightened of the sudden enormous increase. Second: It would use up all of the potential new headroom in the payout ratio and possibly even increase the payout ratio. Third: The Board has tended to be cautious in the past. Even so, an increase of 10% would still be on the responsible side and could be argued as signaling that the Board is confident enough of the future to go for a double digit increase.

At the end of the day, though, with a new buyback just recently being announced, I think the Board will conclude that a more conservative growth rate is better for now. If a new and higher earnings growth rate is here to stay, the dividend can always be hiked more in later years. My prediction is therefore for a 5.8% dividend hike for a new quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Risk Factors

The tobacco industry comes with some clear risks: namely regulation, litigation and declining volumes. Regulation is omnipresent. One example of this kind of risk is the recent custom assessment in Saudi Arabia. Plain packaging is another example in recent years. Litigation happens all the time. One recent example is the lawsuit brought by British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) against Philip Morris. Tobacco volumes have been declining for decades in the developed world and the trend is just continuing.

On the positive side, Philip Morris has invested heavily in innovation and is currently the leader in RRPs which might stall volume declines or even increase them over time. Additionally price increases have more than compensated for declining volumes. Currencies are also a risk. A rising U.S. dollar will decrease foreign earnings when translated back to U.S. dollars and will therefore dampen earnings.

Current Valuation

We always have to look at valuation before concluding on a stock. I will look both at Philip Morris on its own and compare it to two global competitors, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF).

Philip Morris British American Japan Tobacco Price/Sales 4.9x 2.5x 1.8x Price/Earnings 16.1x 8.3x 11.4x Yield 4.9% 7.7% 6.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Philip Morris is the most expensive when we look at Price/Sales with a ratio of 4.9x. Japan Tobacco wins the category with its low ratio of 1.8x. As for Price/Earnings, this competition is won by British American Tobacco with its very low ratio of only 8.3x. I guess there still are cheap companies to be had in this overvalued market. Philip Morris loses again with its 16.1x multiple. The same result for the dividend yield: British American wins with a juicy 7.7% yield and Philip Morris loses with its still generous 4.9% yield.

All of these companies look attractive valuation-wise to me. One aspect hidden here is the future potential growth rate. As Philip Morris is the leader in the fast-growing RRP category a premium valuation is to be expected.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Philip Morris to be able to clock in a 12.3% long-term EPS growth rate. If we assume no change to the relatively low earnings multiple and add in the 4.9% dividend yield, we arrive at an expected average annual total return of 17.2%. This is the kind of return even spoiled high-risk tech investors would be enticed by. And you get this expected return from the leading global tobacco company in the world which happens to be on the forefront of the technological shift hitting this industry.

All told, this company offers something for every kind of investor. If you're looking for income, you get a safe 4.9% yield. If you're looking for dividend growth you can potentially get up to double-digit long-term dividend growth. If you're a total return investor, you're looking at market-smashing expected returns. All investors comfortable investing in the tobacco space should seriously consider using the current slump to add some Philip Morris to their portfolios.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has been creating shareholder returns for many decades on end. It has paid a rising dividend ever since being spun off from Altria in 2008. The growth rate slowed down from 2015 onwards - mainly due to currency effects and investments into RRPs. Now it looks like investors can finally start to enjoy the returns of all that investment and hard work. Numbers look good for the current year and the long-term prospect for growth also looks good. At the current undemanding valuation this all boils down to an auspicious time to invest in Philip Morris. You get income, robust future growth of that income and a high expected total return.