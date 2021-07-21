nurulanga/iStock via Getty Images

It would not be an exaggeration to say that dividend aristocrats (NOBL), a cohort of heavyweights operating in sectors from energy to real estate resilient enough to raise their payouts consistently for more than a quarter of a century, are one of the most popular allocations among investors seeking long-term, perhaps even spanning a few decades, income growth coupled with exposure to recession-immune, roughly tested equities.

However, the issue is that there are different categories of 'aristocrats.' There are profound differences worth remembering between large-cap dividend aristocrats, their mid-cap counterparts, global aristocrats, etc.

Today, I would like to discuss the ProShares S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL), a fund focused on the mid-cap U.S. equity echelon. It sports a distribution yield of 2.3%, which is above both SPY and NOBL.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, it has an A+ Dividends Grade bolstered by a 20.7% 5-year dividend compound annual growth rate, a fairly impressive result. These definitely make REGL an ETF to consider for a long-term income-focused investor.

Investment Strategy

Passively-managed REGL tracks the S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index that is reconstituted every January, with subsequent rebalancing in April, July, and October. An equal-weight approach is used, so REGL falls into the smart-beta fund category.

As comes from its name, the benchmark uses the S&P 400 index as a starting universe. As a quick reminder, the S&P 400 is a mid-cap fraction of the S&P 900; the remaining half a thousand players are blue-chip stocks from the S&P 500.

And here comes an unpleasant surprise: investors seeking the same uninterrupted, 25-year dividend growth streaks simply won't find them in the cases of most constituents. The index sponsor significantly lowered the bar for mid-cap dividend aristocrats, bringing the requirement to just 15 years. Even more, as clarified on page 3 of the prospectus, if during the portfolio recalibration in January, the 30% sector cap is breached or if lower than 40 companies met all the necessary criteria, the 15-year rule is relaxed. At the end of the day, we have a much weaker level of dividend quality if compared to the famous NOBL cohort.

But is the lowered bar that bad? I would not say so.

The essential reason is that a 15-year annual dividend growth history means that a company somehow managed to at least maintain its payout during the market calamities of the Great Recession and also did not suspend the DPS during the pandemic. That is an outstanding achievement for mid-cap players, which typically have lower capital flexibility if compared to their large-cap counterparts.

It is worth mentioning that the index provider did not incorporate any additional screens related to dividend durability and overall company quality, including payout ratio, Return on Equity, leverage, or anything in a similar vein. It seems that it is assumed that a company's outstanding resilience has already been baked into its 15-year dividend growth streak. Truly so, if a firm is in tatters, with cracks in the financial position, it would ultimately suspend the dividend, and become ineligible for the index.

REGL Portfolio

An investor who bought REGL on July 16 owns a share in a portfolio comprising 55 companies, with the top ten stocks accounting for 19.6%.

As REGL is focused on medium-size companies, the median holdings market cap of $6.5 billion is rather expectable. However, there is an interesting deviation worth mentioning. Eleven companies with a combined weight of north of 20% are trading with valuations above $10 billion landmark, the upper limit of the mid-cap universe. The most richly valued player in this cohort is Brown & Brown (BRO), an insurance company that sports a $15.2 billion market capitalization with a 0.7% yield.

Regrading sector mix, REGL is currently overweight in industrials that account for almost 30% of the NAV, with Lincoln Electric (LECO) being the largest holding from the sector. Financials occupy the third position sporting around 27% weight, followed by utilities with an 18.3% share of the net assets.

The REGL portfolio does change over time, as companies either suspend or cut their dividend thus erasing a 15-year growth streak, or become ineligible for other reasons including the transition to the large-cap group. If we compare the current holdings list to, for example, the one from September 29, 2020, we will notice that three companies, namely The Aaron's Company (AAN), Eaton Vance, and nVent Electric (NVT) were removed. Eaton Vance, an investment management firm, was delisted in the wake of its acquisition by Morgan Stanley (MS) announced in March. The fund received shares in AAN in the wake of the spin-off in 2020 but then disposed of them. NVT had not increased the DPS since its spin-off from Pentair (PNR) in 2018, so it no longer met the index's criteria.

At the same time, eight stocks were added to the portfolio, namely American Financial Group (AFG), Hubbell (HUBB), NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), OGE Energy (OGE), Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), Sensient Technologies (SXT), The Hanover Insurance Group (THG), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Right now, Lancaster Colony (LANC), a specialty food products manufacturer, is REGL's top investment, sporting a slightly above 2% weight. Valued at $5.5 billion with a 1.5% yield, LANC is more than just a dividend aristocrat. As it has been increasing the DPS consistently for 58 years, it is a perfect example of a dividend king. Just for context, for consumer staples, the sector that is deemed recession-proof, 3-year dividend growth is the median.

Quant Data: A Quick Look Under the Hood

Is REGL a value or growth fund? Neither of both. It is more of a mixed bag.

The Quant data shows that slightly below 30% of the mid-cap dividend-growers boast value characteristics manifested in Value Grades above B-. At the same time, ~37% of the holdings are overvalued, which is indicated by their Value Grades below or equal to D-, with Graco (GGG) and FactSet Research Systems (FDS) being among the most overpriced. For example, GGG is trading at EV/EBITDA (Forward) of 21.4x, with a dividend yield below 1%.

In terms of growth, REGL's investments mostly have mediocre expansion profiles, with the top category accounting for just 20%. Meanwhile, more than half of the NAV is allocated to players that are among the weakest in their respective sectors regarding growth.

Unfortunately, though profitability is acceptable, around 30% of the net assets are deployed to stocks with neutral or subpar PGs. In the case of a dividend fund, I would like to see at least an 80% allocation to names with top profitability scores.

Performance Discussion

Was REGL's strategy capable of delivering robust capital gains in the past? Unfortunately, its 5-year cumulative total returns are the weakest in the peer group comprising SPY, MDY, and NOBL. The S&P 500 trounced all three, with its tech component being the key contributor to outperformance.

3-year returns are again not something to be truly impressed by as REGL outperformed the S&P 400 only marginally.

YTD performance is disappointing again but from the chart below, it is obvious that during the first four months of the year, REGL's gains were undergirded by the capital rotation to cyclicals but in May, the rally sputtered.

Investor Takeaway

With ~$1 billion in AUM, REGL is an aristocrat fund with no strong value or growth tilt observable.

Despite the mixed historical performance, the unquestionable advantage of REGL is its top-class distribution yield of 2.3%. On the negative side, the fund is more expensive than its counterpart NOBL given the expense ratio of 0.41% vs. NOBL's 0.35%, which reduces the standardized yield. All things considered, I am neutral.