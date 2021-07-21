sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

BTC-USD is breaking lower (once again) after trading in a sideways range that lasted roughly two months. Given the strange price activity that has developed during this period of time, it would make sense if investors are starting to ask questions about whether or not these moves are enough to constitute the “real thing”. However, given the lack of bullish catalysts that can currently be identified for the cryptocurrency space, there seems to be little reason to believe that BTC-USD is ready to start to attract new buyers in the near term.

Of course, our regular readers are probably familiar with our negative stance on this asset. In prior commentaries, we have explained that the suggestion of a new price rally in BTC-USD should be viewed with a high degree of skepticism because it makes little sense for a single cryptocurrency to rule the space when there is a large (and growing) number of digital assets capable of functioning as viable alternatives. Ultimately, this is why we referred to these moves as a Dead Cat Bounce that would probably not end well, and argued that crypto investors should not be buying the dip.

So why is all of this occurring now? Of course, when we are dealing with cryptocurrency assets, one person's guess seems to be just as good as any other analyst commentary. As we’ve come to realize, there are no earnings reports that can be studied and the market as a whole has had a notoriously difficult time in assigning anything that resembles “fundamental analysis” as a viable investment strategy within the space. But what we can do is look at the economy as a whole and then draw a few conclusions based on the various ways investors seem to be favoring the U.S. dollar (as opposed to BTC) in certain market environments.

One macroeconomic trend factor that seems to coincide with recent BTC weakness can be found in consumer pricing pressures that have been felt in many areas throughout the global economy. Even in the United States (where inflationary pressures are generally considered to be highly stable), consumer inflation has skyrocketed and this has added an element of uncertainty that has weighed heavily on certain asset classes (such as stocks). However, these trends have strongly supported valuations in the U.S. dollar and this is why macroeconomic factors are having a tremendous influence on the cryptocurrency market.

In the chart above, we can see the 12-month percent change in non-fuel U.S. import prices across a variety of consumer sectors. On a relative basis, this should give us an understanding of the price shock that is being felt by consumers in the current environment. For the most part, crypto investors seem to be somewhat reluctant to give greater attention to the underlying fundamentals that are influencing the value of fiat currencies. Perhaps this is based on the argument that the U.S. dollar is obsolete and, therefore, insignificant. However, this mindset misses the fact that the dollar represents the other half of the BTC-USD pairing and forgetting this aspect of the price relationship can quickly become quite costly during these types of market environments.

On the other side of the equation, perhaps BTC Bulls would argue that all of this consumer inflation will be transitory and that all of these factors are simply a natural consequence of the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, this idea has its proponents and it even seems to be in-line with the current views of the Federal Reserve. But if this is the case, why are we not seeing more buying activity in BTC-USD based on the expectation that the market will normalize and cryptocurrency valuations will be able to continue moving forward in a bullish fashion?

Perhaps this is because the market sees longer-term warning signs that engulf shorter-term expectations for price stability. In the chart above, we can see that the balance sheets controlled by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), and Bank of Japan (BoJ) have encountered massive changes over the last year and grown rapidly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, these “changes” are actually in-line with the prior global trends (which were already quite problematic on their own). Of course, the real issue here is that investors are already well-aware of this information and this might mean that there are more inflation “skeptics” out there than we think.

But shouldn’t we argue that inflation is obviously terrible for the U.S. dollar and that the longer-term trajectory should favor higher valuations in BTC-USD? Not necessarily. What really matters here is how the market is viewing BTC in terms of its potential strengths as a safe haven or as a viable hedge against consumer inflation. Yes, bitcoin was designed with scarcity as a core attribute. But $21 million times zero is still zero.

Does that mean we think that BTC-USD will necessarily fall to zero? Probably not, unless we start to see new regulatory factors that question the viability of cryptocurrency as an invest-able asset in the future. A much more likely scenario seems to be a diversification of assets within the space. In our view, it makes very little sense for there to be a “king crypto” that has excessive valuation expectations like this (relative to all of its counterparts).

All we know right now is that the market is gravitating toward the U.S. dollar as inflationary pressures are becoming widespread throughout the economy. Of course, this should be somewhat surprising because of the negative long-term influences that consumer inflation can have on fiat currencies. The fact that this is not happening should have been a major warning signal for investors with active long positions in BTC-USD.

As a final point, let’s also take a look at the recent performances of BTC when compared to the price of gold. Throughout history, gold has operated as the classic protective hedge against inflation and it is once again outperforming against what might now be seen as its key competitors (cryptocurrencies as a “digital store” of value).

As we can see in the chart above, investors began to favor gold over bitcoin just as U.S. inflation figures began to show a steep increase in the rate of change. Of course, this is telling for a number of reasons. But perhaps the most important factor would be that investors seem to be gravitating toward the traditional security that is represented by precious metals assets. Ultimately, it should be understood that this is activity that has also contributed to the recent bout weakness in BTC-USD and this tells us that the market’s acceptance of cryptocurrency is likely to encounter a dramatic readjustment in the months ahead.

Overall, we expect to see BTC-USD continue to decline based on a limited number of near-term bullish catalysts for the pairing. Moreover, sustained bearish moves in BTC-USD will probably have a negative influence on sentiment throughout the cryptocurrency space and this could send altcoins like Dash and Dogecoin even lower. Once the dust eventually settles, we think market valuations could re-emerge. But, in our view, these trends will likely be characterized by a greater level of diversity (which would ultimately mean more money flowing out of BTC going forward). From a trading perspective, all of these negative factors should deter investors from entering into new long positions in BTC-USD (even though it might be tempting at these lower levels).