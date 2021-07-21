TonyBaggett/iStock via Getty Images

The Board Of Directors of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declined an offer of $85 per share in cash from a competitor. I tried three DCF models with a WACC of 8% and different free cash flows. In my view, the shares could be worth $68 to $112, but the most likely fair price is close to $92. With this information in mind, if I were a shareholder, I wouldn't sell my shares at the current market price of $70-$76. The buyer may send new offers, but I wouldn’t buy more shares.

SPX FLOW’s Business Model And Acquisition Proposal

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. offers high-value process solutions for the industrial as well as nutrition and health markets in more than 140 countries:

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

The company has an extended list of products, which I cannot fully review in the article. In the annual report, the company has provided an explanation of some of the company’s applications:

The product offering of the Company's continuing operations is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of sanitary and industrial markets. Source: 10-K

Source: Company Presentation

Our product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. Source: 10-k

FLOW received a non-binding proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to acquire the company for $85 per share in cash. The Board of Directors rejected the offer because $85 per share in cash appears too little:

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, today confirmed its Board of Directors previously received and rejected an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of SPX FLOW common stock for $85.00 per share in cash. Source: SA

I wouldn’t recommend the investors to buy shares of FLOW because Ingersoll Rand Inc. offered $85 per share. We don't know whether the buyer will offer more money or not. The Board Of Directors may be looking for other buyers too. However, buying the shares just because FLOW could receive more offers is speculative.

I believe that assessing the valuation of SPX FLOW, Inc. will help the existing shareholders of FLOW. Notice that the company’s share price increased from less than $65 to more than $76. Many shareholders will be wondering whether it is a good time to sell their shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Standard Case Scenario Using Forecasts From Other Analysts

Most analysts are very optimistic about the future revenue of SPX FLOW, Inc. The market believes that the company will deliver $1520, $1608, and $1677 million in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. Besides, SPX FLOW is expected to deliver FCF of $106-$162 per year from 2021 to 2023:

Source: MarketScreener

In my base case scenario, I used approximately the same revenue and FCF reported by other analysts. I also assumed a WACC of 8%, and stable capital expenditures of $22-$30 million. In my opinion, this is the most likely scenario:

Source: My DCF Model

The sum of the FCF from 2021 to 2025 and discounted with a WACC of 8% is equal to $598 million. The terminal value is $3.242 billion. Finally, if we assume a share count of 42 million, the equity valuation is $92. Given the current market price of the shares, I believe that SPX FLOW, Inc. has certain upside potential in its total valuation:

Source: My DCF Model

Worst Case Scenario

Fluctuating commodity prices may impact the demand for the company’s products. Additionally, the markets the company serves are highly competitive and fragmented. Competition could damage the company’s FCF margin. With all these risks in mind, I tried to assess the outcome of a detrimental case scenario with sales of $1.43-$1.56 billion from 2022 to 2025. Have a look at the table below, and note that FCF is lower than that in the previous case:

Source: My DCF Model

Assuming a WACC of 8%, growth rate of 4%, and 2026 FCF of $137 million, the company’s equity per share is $68. Under this case scenario, the current share price of $70-$85 is a bit expensive:

Source: My DCF Model

Best Case Scenario

With goodwill worth $569 million, the company could generate synergies, which could lead to significant sales growth and FCF generation. If the company acquires many more businesses in the future, I would expect significant sales growth in the coming years:

Source: 10-Q

I have put all these assumptions together in my best case scenario, wherein FCF is $142-$224 million:

Source: My DCF Model

Using a WACC of 8% and a 2026 FCF of $233 million, I obtained a total equity valuation of $4.708 billion. With a share count of 42 million, the equity valuation is $112 billion:

Source: My DCF Model

Risk Analysis

Fluctuating commodity prices, changes in demand for the company’s products, and supply chain disruptions will most likely lead to a decline in FLOW’s revenue. The company has disclosed some of these operating risks in the annual report:

A number of factors outside our control, including fluctuating commodity prices, impact the demand for our products. Increased commodity prices may increase our customers' cost of doing business, thus causing them to delay or cancel large capital projects. On the other hand, declining commodity prices may cause mines and other customers to delay or cancel projects relating to the production of such commodities. Also, oversupply could cause manufacturers to cut back on expenditures. Reduced demand for our products and services could result in the delay or cancellation of existing orders or lead to excess manufacturing capacity, which unfavorably impacts our absorption of fixed manufacturing costs. This reduced demand may also erode average selling prices in the relevant market. Source: 10-K

FLOW signs long-term contracts, so the management needs to make assumptions about the length of time to complete a contract, among other variables. If the company makes mistakes, and it does not come up to its own expectations, revenue may be lower than expected:

A portion of our revenues and earnings is generated through long-term contracts. We recognize revenues for the majority of these long-term contracts over time, whereby revenues and expenses, and thereby profit, in a given period are determined based on our estimates as to the project status and the costs remaining to complete a particular project. Estimates of total revenues and cost at completion are subject to many variables, including the length of time to complete a contract. In addition, contract delays may negatively impact these estimates and our revenues and earnings results for affected periods. Source: 10-K

Market analysts and I may be too optimistic about the future developments and FCF of FLOW. If the company does not come up to our expectations, the company’s valuation would most likely decline. Besides, an increase in the volatility in the market due to additional inflation may increase the company’s beta. As a result, the cost of equity would increase, which will increase the WACC, and decrease the company’s fair price.

Conclusion

I believe that the directors were right when they declined the offer of $85 for FLOW. Under my three case scenarios, the company’s fair price is somewhere between $68 and $112. However, the most likely scenario shows that the shares are worth $92. With this information, if I were a shareholder, I would not sell my shares at the current price of $70-$76. I would be waiting until the stock is worth $90-$92.