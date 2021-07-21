LPETTET/E+ via Getty Images

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a gaming and leisure REIT that owns a large diversified portfolio of casinos, hotels, golf courses, and other leisure properties across the U.S. Originally a part of Caesars Entertainment (CZR), VICI Properties spun off into its own company and has now diversified into multiple companies and locations, including a recent major purchase of the famous Venetian in Las Vegas.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

VICI Properties is a strong dividend payer currently yielding >4% and has continually made and grown its dividend payments.

However, two major concerns, inflation and the Delta variant of COVID-19, may threaten VICI Properties' prospects and dividend payments. While these two factors are legitimate risks for many companies, I believe they will have minimal to no impact on VICI Properties moving forward.

Inflation Protection

Inflation has been a top concern on many investor's minds as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic downturn. Annual inflation was very low during the beginning of the pandemic. However, supply chain disruptions combined with record levels of money printing and stimulus have caused the highest inflation rates in the past decade, with June 2021 coming in at 5.4% annual inflation. It remains to be seen if this is just transitory inflation that will taper off in 2022 as indicated by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Annual Inflation Rate. Source.

Regardless of any projection, it would be prudent to hedge against inflation at this moment. In general, REITs have been a good historical hedge against inflation. Property values and rents typically move with inflation. In fact, in the past 20 years, there have only been 2 years (2009 and 2020) where REIT dividend growth did not outpace inflation.

Source

VICI Properties has inflation protection built directly into its rental agreements. According to its latest earnings call, 92% of VICI Properties' rents are covered by a CPI protected agreement, meaning rents will rise annually based on inflation.

Inflation protected leases won't be rock solid in cases of extended hyperinflation, where tenants who aren't able to pass on prices to consumers may fail and be unable to pay their rents. However, given VICI Properties' long-term gaming and leisure tenants having consumers with high willingness to pay for leisure, this may not be a large concern.

Delta Variant Concerns

People are understandably concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19. It is much more infectious than prior variants and has shown some tendency to break through even mRNA vaccines which previously had 95% efficacy. This could lead to restrictions returning and potentially reduced traffic at VICI Properties' tenants. However, I believe it's very unlikely that the Delta variant will cause significant issues for VICI Properties.

With vaccines widely available in the U.S. and an average vaccination rate of over 50%, there is much less political will to impose significant restrictions beyond mask mandates. The vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant and have shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths significantly. States and the Federal government also exhausted resources handling the unemployment issues of 2020 and probably will not want to repeat.

Taking a look at the map of VICI Properties' property locations, they tend to be in states like Nevada with high reliability on leisure and gaming or states in the Midwest and South that historically were looser on pandemic restrictions.

Given vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, I do not anticipate any declines in consumer interest. In fact, there is clear pent-up demand for gaming and leisure at the moment. Since March 2021, there has been a significant boost in tourism in Vegas with weekends hitting 95% occupancy, levels not seen since before the pandemic.

History Favors VICI

In fact, even if the Delta variant creates more restrictions and fear, taking a look at VICI Properties' performance in 2020 will give you the complete picture of its resilience.

Despite having all of its tenants closed for months at the start of the pandemic and not fully reopening until July, VICI Properties collected 100% of rents in 2020. This even includes the reduced traffic due to fear of the pandemic prior to vaccine availability. This shows the resilience of the tenants that VICI Properties leases to which then supports the resilience of VICI Properties itself. VICI Properties' CEO goes into deeper details on the resilience and recovery, pointing out that despite all the closures, several tenants actually increased their profits due to the operational efficiency improvements implemented.

With all of this resilience, VICI Properties not only continued paying out dividends in 2020, it grew dividends by 10% starting in late 2020.

Source

While many companies and commercial REITs have used the pandemic as an excuse for their poor 2020 performance, VICI Properties actually grew revenue, profit, and EPS significantly in 2020 over 2019.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

VICI Properties has shown resilience towards the pandemic in the past. With the widespread availability of vaccines in the U.S. and its well-diversified portfolio, VICI Properties should be able to weather the storm well.

VICI Properties should be no different from other REITs in how it weathers inflation as well. There's a large added bonus of having a significant proportion of its rents tied to CPI, meaning it is well hedged against inflation.

Finally, the pent-up demand for leisure within the U.S. is going to give VICI Properties a significant boost.

By many accounts, VICI Properties is performing as well if not better than they were pre-pandemic. However, VICI only recently recovered to pre-pandemic pricing, meaning there is still upside to be had for investors.