OPEC+'s Big Bet And Unanswered Question

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

OPEC+ drama did not end in a UAE exit, which could be viewed as a disappointment to the oil shorts who were preparing for a price war - yet it still ended with oil futures significantly down as OPEC+ will ramp up supply near term (+400K bpd per month) and increased the baseline reference essentially amounting to a production quota increase beginning in May 2022.

The most important question was not answered, that is how to maintain only +400K bpd when baseline increases allow 1.6M in May 2022. I don't think even OPEC has an answer themselves. No baselines were revised lower to make up for it, so no members get a smaller slice. It will likely just go to inventory builds especially if the global oil demand rebound yet to be realized doesn't materialize as anticipated. OPEC conveniently did not answer the crucial question of how can they say they’re producing no more than +400k bpd per month through 2022 when they effectively raised production quotas in May 2022. None of the energy analysts I read seemed to even question this, yet the market clearly is, judging by WTI futures' downward move on Monday.

Next year, pandemic cuts will not only be reversed but there is a consensus agreement that would be difficult to walk back to add 1.63mbpd additional - therefore, OPEC+ oil supply will likely surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022. That is the path we are on. This is a major bet by OPEC+ the global economy is on a strong upward trajectory. I have my doubts. US yields have plunged as have Chinese yields. Commodity prices have declined and sentiment regarding global growth and inflation expectations have dwindled.

CFTC USD positioning has gone from extreme short levels to near balanced and the US dollar has likewise appreciated with plenty of room for speculators to go net long. Markets are starting to position for a strong USD environment which I fully agree with. I think the stronger dollar theme has more room to run and is more durable than synchronized global reflation.

Source: Robin Brooks, IIF

The reason partially is with Federal Reserve policy. Tapering is clearly on the horizon as many Fed officials including Bullard, Kaplan, Rosengren and Bostic have come out in favor of moving sooner rather than later. I agree with this viewpoint. Having to slam the brakes later is a risky strategy for achieving sustainable, maximum employment. It is better to move policy away from an emergency setting sooner as the domestic US economy improves and core inflation picks up. Fiscal impulses are not fading as there are 4.7T in government infrastructure spending bills in the works with Democrats uniting around passing them.

The sole purpose of QE now is not because the US economy is weak or inflation is too low. It is to hold UST yields down accommodating the large UST issuance, thereby providing easy financial market conditions lifting emerging market economies and preventing a spill-back negative effect into US markets. The US economy has reached escape velocity and can handle higher real US yields. Emerging markets on the other hand cannot. Higher US yields are a problem for emerging market economies that tie their exchange rate to the USD because they must in effect "import" UST yields to maintain the currency peg. Emerging market pandemic GDP contractions were more severe than the US and their recoveries have been weaker than the United States as well. Some EM central banks are starting to raise rates such as Chile, Brazil and Mexico in order to defend their FX levels from excessive depreciation but I believe this will be short-lived. I have a price target of 6.00 on USD/BRL which would signal weaker commodity markets, emerging market equities and general risk-off sentiment.

The problem with EM central banks hiking rates to preemptively follow the Fed and protect a relative yield advantage is there is a trade-off between nominal GDP growth and monetary tightening. EM central banks may be hiking at exactly the wrong time before a global growth slowdown and this could exacerbate economic weakness. There is a point where an economy is too weak for currency appreciation and pressure builds for lower rates. I would describe the current EM tightening cycles as untenable unless willing to endure extensive economic weakness.

South Africa's rand is also signaling continued deceleration in EM economies and depreciating foreign exchange rates. I have a 17.00 near-term price target on USD/ZAR and it is currently at 14.63. USD/ZAR has an inverse correlation to gold and precious metals as South Africa's economy is very mining based and a higher USD/ZAR reflect broad US dollar strength - a gold price negative.

I am starting a Seeking Alpha Marketplace Subscription Service called Tri-Macro Research. It is about tracking the interplay between central banks, financial markets and the global economy. I believe top-down macroeconomic analysis and investing is the most superior form of active fund management. Understanding interconnectedness of these three variables is vital to making directional macro trades. The largest institutional and hedge fund money is managing in this approach. I factor in approximately 70 inputs including commodity markets, global bond and equity markets, foreign exchange and capital flows, yield differentials, economic data and policy-making into a cohesive decision-making process.