Enbridge (ENB) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are two leading midstream businesses and are among the highest yielding quality stocks in the market today. Both possess strong balance sheets and stable cash-flowing business models that have fueled significant sectoral (AMLP) outperformance and even enabled them to post strong positive total returns despite being in a broader sector that suffered negative total returns.

While MMP has outperformed ENB in recent years, ENB has absolutely crushed the broader stock market (SPY) over the long term and has amassed an impressive 26-year distribution growth streak:

Which is the better buy today? In this article, we will compare them side by side and offer our take on each as well as which one we find most attractive today. Investors should note that MMP issues a K-1 tax form and ENB - while it issues a 1099 tax form - is a Canadian corporation, so please do your own due diligence to understand the tax consequences of an investment in one or both of these firms.

#1 - Business Model Strength

As one of the largest pipeline operators in North America, ENB enjoys economies of scale, geographic, commodity, and asset type diversification benefits, as well as networking advantages. To be able to compete with ENB on its scale and network, competitors would have to invest immense sums of capital and overcome an increasingly hostile regulatory and political climate towards new pipeline developments. As a result, ENB boasts one of the strongest and most stable asset bases in the midstream sector, enabling it to be described by management as generating "utility-like performance" throughout all economic environments. As the graphic displays below, ENB's production faced only slight variance through booms and busts in the energy sector over the past several years:

Furthermore, the company is aggressively investing in renewable energy and other initiatives to position ENB to survive and thrive as the global energy transition continues.

Last, but not least, the company has one of the most impressive growth outlooks in midstream and has a strong track record of effectively completing its growth projects on time and within budget while successfully navigating the regulatory environment.

MMP also has a well-diversified, fully-integrated, and top-class asset base that services mostly fixed-fee contracts. It experiences fairly stable and predictable cash flows similar to ENB thank to the fact that 85% of their future operating margin is fee-based and their assets and activities are overwhelmingly considered low risk.

In fact, they sport the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the U.S. (9,800 miles) with 54 terminals and 46mm barrels of storage attached to it.

Furthermore, their crude oil segment is also strategically structured with significant storage capacity in the strategic Houston and Cushing location. Their fully-integrated independent service provider system and immense breadth with access to nearly half of all U.S. refining capacity give them a strong competitive position that is nearly impossible to replicate in their markets.

Last, but not least, their prudent and highly selective approach to capital allocation enables them to boast returns on invested capital that are by far the best in the midstream sector:

As the past several years have already proven, energy market price volatility has little impact on its short-term cash flows. In fact, MMP has generated some of its strongest returns on invested capital and has continued to raise its tariff rates over the past five years.

While a sustained crash in energy prices would put its customers under significant stress and eventually pass on the impacts to MMP, its high quality network makes this less likely. Furthermore, the recovering price of oil in recent months adds further strength to MMP's customers and their strong balance sheet insulates them to some degree in the event that they had to renegotiate contracts lower.

Additionally, when asked at a recent investment conference to brainstorm how a rapid renewable energy penetration scenario would impact MMP and how MMP could be positioned to not only survive but thrive in such a situation, CEO Michael Mears stated:

Who knows what's going to happen with the incentives from the new administration. You know our first line of defense, we think that, this isn't a cliff, this isn't a situation where gasoline demand is going to start dropping at 10% or 20% a year going forward. It's nothing close to that. All of the modeling we've done and engaged consultants who do suggest that 1% to 2% decline in gasoline per year is a possible scenario, if any penetration happens at the rate that a lot of people will think it will happen in this space, diesel demand won't drop nearly as quick, if at all, it might grow. Jet fuel demand will grow. When you put all that together, we have a manageable issue to deal with. And again, if we're managing our tariffs on a cost per barrel oil, you have a 1% to 2% decline per year in volume. I'm not saying that's our projection, that's just, let's assume that that happens through the course of EV penetration. And it’s not just EV penetration, it’s fuel efficiency standards also, that that's certainly manageable within tariff increases to offset that. When we look at long-term projections, if you get at 25 years or 30 years, there's still a significant amount of refined products that are moving to the system, that are still going to require this infrastructure. I personally think it's probably never going to go to zero. You're still going to need this infrastructure long-term. It's hard for me to imagine an economy that's running 100%, electric and 0% on fossil fuels. We'll see how that plays out.

While market sentiment may be bearish on MMP equity, the extremely attractive interest rates and 30-year long terms to maturity that recent debt issuances have commanded tell us that the debt markets have a much rosier outlook on MMP's long-term prospects.

While both of these MLPs have extremely strong business models, we give ENB a slight edge here due to the fact that they have a much stronger growth outlook and a better diversified existing portfolio. That said, MMP's business model is also very strong and benefits from greater simplicity and higher returns on invested capital.

#2 - Balance Sheet Health

ENB boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the midstream sector with a BBB+ credit rating and management has stated that keeping their debt-to-EBITDA below 5x and retaining their BBB+ credit rating is their top priority.

Their debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7x at the end of 2020 is already quite high, but is justified in part due to the fact that their asset base is so strong and well-diversified as well as the fact that they expect a large influx of cash flow in the coming years from projects coming online to naturally deleverage the balance sheet. Furthermore, the credit ratings agencies have given them a stable outlook on their BBB+ rating, so they are clearly not too worried about their leverage level.

MMP also boasts a BBB+ credit rating and - despite facing headwinds to EBITDA over the past four quarters - the leverage ratio is quite low at just 3.75x and is expected to improve meaningfully over the coming quarters as volumes recover from COVID-19 headwinds. They also have significant liquidity with a $1 billion undrawn credit facility (relative to a $10.4 billion market cap). Last, but not least, with the next bond maturity not until 2025, a recent bond issuance at 30-year 3.418% interest rate terms, and a very small CapEx budget, management has very little to worry about to make ends meet.

Clearly, both of these companies have extremely strong balance sheets and have the same credit rating. However, here we give MMP a slight edge given its significantly lower leverage ratio and greater financial flexibility due to its vastly smaller CapEx budget.

#3 - Valuation

ENB's 12.24x EV/EBITDA is at the high end of the midstream sector spectrum, but is still at a sizable discount to its historical average of 13.71x.

Furthermore, their total shareholder return proposition is pretty clear-cut with a 7.3% forward dividend yield, mid-single-digit growth potential, and a high probability for multiple expansion given how low interest rates are at the moment.

Meanwhile, MMP offers a very attractive 9.1% distribution yield and its EV/EBITDA of 11.26x is both substantially cheaper than ENB's as well as compared to its 10-year average of 15.12x.

Given that MMP's 10-year EV/EBITDA average is considerably higher than ENB's, it implies that MMP is on an even greater sale than ENB is.

The counter argument here is that ENB has much greater growth potential, as it is projected to generate 5-7% annual DCF per share growth for the foreseeable future in contrast to MMP which will likely only grow DCF per share by 3-5% per year on average moving forward due to small incremental growth investments along with opportunistic unit buybacks. Ultimately, the yield plus growth on both ends up being the same, but MMP's return potential is more conservative since it depends much less on future growth projects coming to fruition on time and within budget.

As a result, while both stocks look attractive at the moment, MMP wins narrowly once again.

Investor Takeaway

ENB has the edge in terms of business strength, while MMP is a little bit cheaper and has a slightly safer financial situation. That said, both midstream businesses score highly in all three categories, making them both attractive buys.

That said, we prefer MMP at the moment because their model is very simple, laser-focused on very high returns on invested capital, and their current yield is substantially higher, especially when you include unit buybacks.

Overall, investors cannot go wrong with either option in our view, but for now, we prefer to forego ENB and instead invest in MMP and several other midstream businesses.