Marathon Digital Undervalued On Conservative Hash Share, BTC Price And Costs Projections

Following a telling first quarter, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) popped to the top of Seeking Alpha's Quant Rankings on the back of Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price appreciation and their unfolding growth story. The company currently sits first amid the five hundred and twenty-seven members of the Information Technology sector and seventh among the nearly four thousand total companies rated. And while recent gains made in value and profitability grades will reverse due to the second quarter correction in Bitcoin, revenues and operating earnings are set to grow briskly in future quarters. At the heart of this growth are the previously contracted, high end Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers that will take Marathon's rig count over 100K and be fully deployed by the end of Q1'22.

The article below forecasts a run rate once the currently contracted miners are installed with a focus on total network hash rate and the China crackdown. It also discusses expected operating earnings excluding non-cash items with the exception of depreciation. It is important and fair to include depreciation because of the relatively short life of the mining equipment. During this earnings discussion, the effects of the large stock awards given to Executive Chairman Merrick Okamoto are covered. Finally, how the significant changes to the value of the NYDIG fund affect the other income category are briefly considered.

Revenue Forecast

At the end of June Marathon had ~19,395 miners yielding ~2.09 EH/s. The company had also completed build out of housing containers at their Hardin, MT location sufficient to cover incoming mining units through September. Following that the company plans to deploy the remaining incoming miners at a newly constructed facility. Following the lead of competitor Riot Blockchain (RIOT) to energy rich, renewable abundant Texas, Marathon inked a deal in May with Compute North to construct and host the new 300 MW data center. Expectations are that following the installations in Texas, the company's hash rate will be 10.37 EH/s.

The grid below shows revenues at different total network hash rates crossed against various possible Bitcoin prices. The median BTC-USD chosen is admittedly biased in that it represents an expected 20% appreciation from the current trading levels. The timing captures a full quarter at the full capacity following the installations discussed above, likely early spring of 2022.

Hypothetical Forward Quarterly Revenues

25,000 BTC-USD 35,000 BTC-USD 50,000 BTC-USD 200m TH/s Network $102 million $143 million $205 million 225m TH/s Network $91 million $127 million $182 million 250m TH/s Network $82 million $115 million $164 million

Author calculations: [MARA's ~10 EH/s] divided by [various total network hash rates] times [900 bitcoins per day for the total network] times [91 day quarter] times [various BTC-USD]

Since my article in early June discussing China's mining crackdown and the positive effects for western miners, the situation there has deteriorated further. While a meaningful portion of Chinese equipment has come online outside of China as expected, I believe we would see the migrant miners be allowed to resume in Sichuan as the rainy season picked up and hydropower became abundant. Apparently this has not occurred and the current crackdown is more serious than past attempts by the government.

Data by YCharts

In any case, the grid above maintains the perspective that there will be more bounce back in the total network hash rate and its growth, especially if the Bitcoin price maintains its large YOY gains. And there is reporting of additional power currently being stood up in Kazakhstan, the US, and Canada. But note that at time of writing the average total network hash rate sits near 100m TH/s, an unthinkably low rate six months ago. Importantly, if the bounce back is more muted than predicted above, Marathon's revenues will be higher than forecasted.

Estimated Forward Operating Costs

What follows is a rough estimate of costs at the future point of full installation of the currently contracted mining rigs. Following the second quarter report the assumptions used here can be much better refined. There is a large degree of uncertainty, at least in my understanding, regarding how inclusive Marathon's cost of revenue is and how it will scale with the business growth.

For the purposes here, the middle scenario from above of 35,000 BTC-USD and a total network hash rate of 225m TH/s is assumed. This equates to 3640 bitcoins mined in the quarter and $127 million in revenues. My cost estimate of $8000 per coin ($29 million total), not including the depreciation, is loosely based on information from the Q1'21 10-Q.

For the depreciation portion, the new five-year model is used. And my estimate is for $8.5 million per quarter in non-cash costs. Note that competitors such are Hut 8 (HUT) are still fully depreciating their mining equipment over two years. The following is from Marathon's 2020 annual report.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, management has determined that the expected useful life of transaction verification servers would be five years. Prior to December 31, 2020, management depreciated these servers over two years.

Consider that in a similar model I prepared for Hut 8's operating earnings, the accelerated two-year depreciation timeframe was used. If comparing the two, remember this difference tends to make Marathon appear more profitable relatively.

Moving to compensation, there is currently a lot of negative commentary surrounding the over $50 million in executive earnings during the first quarter. However, it is important to recognize that the expense is almost entirely non-cash, non-recurring, and directly tied to market cap gains the stockholders saw over the past quarters. For perspective consider the following from page 11 of the Q1'21 10-Q (linked above) concerning Merrick Okamoto's stock based rewards:

He was also granted the following: award of 1,000,000 RSUs when the company’s market capitalization reaches... $500,000,000; award of 1,000,000 RSUs priced when the company’s market capitalization reaches... $750,000,000; award of 2,000,000 RSUs priced at lowest closing stock price in past 30 trading days when the company’s market capitalization reaches $1,000,000,000; and award of 2,000,000 RSUs when the Company’s market capitalization reaches... $2,000,000,000.

Here it should be noted that under the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan there were not enough shares issued to fully cover what Okamoto was owed and the company is seeking approval to increase the number of shares available. My understanding is the future settlement of this issue, while non-recurring as stated above, will affect compensation costs in a future quarter. These non-cash costs are not included in my estimates.

Estimated Forward Cash Operating Costs Plus Depreciation

Cost of Revenue Including Depreciation ($29m + $8.5m) $38 million Compensation $5.0 million Other Fees and Expenses $2.0 million Impairment on Cryptocurrencies (non-cash) excluding Total: $45 million

Valuation of Earnings Stream

Quarterly Operating Income ($127m revenue - $45m costs) $82 million Quarterly Net Income After Tax (21% federal, 7% state) $59 million Valuation based on 15x multiple - undiscounted. $3.5 billion

The future effective income tax rate may be less than the 28% indicated due to offsets for previous losses.

Asset Values Shouldn't Drive Earnings

In January Marathon announced the purchase of 4,812.66 bitcoins for a total price of $150 million (about $31,000 each). NYDIG managed the trades and operates a fund of one for the company. While changes in the value of Marathon's investment in the NYDIG fund technically flow to the other income category and affect headline earnings numbers, it is more useful to look at Bitcoin assets separate from earnings.

Because Marathon's stack of bitcoins is currently relatively large compared to the quarterly mining total, and the Bitcoin price is volatile, changes in the value of the NYDIG fund currently drive earnings. The following is from the Q1'21 Earnings Release:

Primarily due to a $132 million unrealized gain from the change in value of Marathon’s $150 million Bitcoin investment made in January 2021, net income improved to $83.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, from net loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.12) per diluted share

Just as it was prudent not to over emphasize these strong headline earnings last quarter, so too will it be necessary to take a sanguine prospective on Q2 earnings as the above process reverses with the return of BTC-USD to the 30,000ish range.

Conclusion

At Marathon's current market cap of $2.32 billion, the company is only trading at about two-thirds of the $3.5 billion earnings stream valuation discussed above. This valuation was based on a reasonable and conservative 225m TH/s projection of total Bitcoin network hash rate this coming spring and a relatively small appreciation of BTC-USD to 35,000. The valuation is also based on a good faith estimate of future costs that can and should be modified with more data from future earnings reports. Though concerning costs it should be noted a liberal five-year model was used to estimate depreciation of the company's mining equipment.

High compensation costs will subside and prior stock awards to management should be looked at from a perspective of the weighty shareholder returns to which the awards were tied. And finally, in the short-term headline earnings will be driven by changes in the value of Marathon's stack of bitcoins. A better approach or outlook is to emphasize future adjusted operating earnings. From this perspective Marathon Digital is undervalued.