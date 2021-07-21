metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Micro Focus International Plc (NYSE:MFGP) offers diversified software solutions to enterprise-level clients across back-end business, identity access, security, and operations management tools. The company also performs consulting services helping organizations build out their IT infrastructure, modernize, and migrate into the cloud. The challenge has been the rapidly changing industry landscape and competitive environment through the company's global operation. Indeed, shares of MFGP are down over 80% since its high in 2017 with disappointing sales trends over the period further pressured by disruptions during the pandemic. That said, the company just reported its latest interim financial result highlighted by some encouraging developments with management noting an improving outlook within a broader recovery plan. While MFGP remains a potential turnaround candidate, our take is that the company still needs to prove it can stabilize revenues and earnings for shares to gain momentum. We are on the sidelines with the stock but keeping it on our radar.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

MFGP Earnings Recap

As a U.K.-based company, Micro Focus reports semi-annually. For the first half of fiscal 2021, the company reached an adjusted EPS of $0.6615, compared to $0.721 in the period last year. Revenue of $1.425 billion declined by 4.6% year over year on a comparable basis, while the adjusted EBITDA, as a key financial metric, fell 7.7%. The adjusted EBITDA margin at 36.4% was also lower compared to 37.7% in the first half of 2020. The story here was several one-offs or exceptional items against the "statutory results" as diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative at $0.6509, although narrowing from negative $3.08 last year amid the early stages of the pandemic.

(Source: company IR)

The company has recorded significant restructuring charges going back to the 2017 merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) software business segment. In hindsight, the deal is likely one of the main reasons explaining MFGP's weakness over the last several years as it simply did not deliver the synergies and growth momentum originally expected. Management believes all charges related to the integration of IT systems from the HPE acquisition will be completed by the end of this year.

There was also a legal settlement representing a $75 million expense related to a patent infringement case adding to cash flow weakness in this report. Nevertheless, the company was able to generate $139.5 million in free cash flow during the first six months of the year compared to $304.9 million in 2020.

Operationally, it was overall mixed results considering all product groups had a decline in sales on a year over year basis, although the underlying theme is a sequential improvement compared to weaker conditions in the second half of 2020. Management noted a 9.7% y/y increase in license-related revenue as a strong point citing execution from the sales team. Licenses within IT Operations Management products "ITOM" climbed 30% against a soft comparison period last year. Consulting arrangement revenues declined by 9.5% y/y, although the company is seeing a return in opportunities that were limited, given COVID travel restrictions.

(Source: company IR)

A key development this year was an announcement from Micro Focus that it had signed a strategic partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN) AWS allowing integration of the company's tools to help customers to accelerate the modernization of mainframe applications and workloads to the cloud. This follows similar deals with "Dell EMC", SAP SE (SAP), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and recently Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). On the other hand, management explains that revenue related to this latest AWS agreement will likely only begin to drive product revenue in the second half of 2022.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the period with $698 million in cash and equivalents against $4.6 billion in financial debt. A reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at 3.6x climbed slightly from 3.4x last year. We believe the underlying cash flows support the liquidity position for the foreseeable future.

Finally, Micro Focus announced a $0.088 per share interim dividend for shareholders on record as of July 23rd with a payment on August 6th. This follows the company's variable dividend policy of distributing a payout ratio of around 20% of full-year adjusted earnings. The intention is for the current interim payment to represent one-third of the total payout with the remainder in the final dividend. By this measure, we estimate a forward dividend yield on the stock around 5.0%.

MFGP Management Guidance

The key takeaway here is that Micro Focus remains optimistic on the business with a turnaround strategy focused on stabilizing revenues and delivering higher free cash flows. Steps being taken this year include a transition to a unified internal IT platform, while making a push into growth markets. Longer term, the company intends for SaaS or Subscription-based offerings to be the main delivery model by 2023 which will be critical to driving margins and earnings.

(Source: company IR)

Recognizing the quickly evolving landscape, the strategic partnerships are an effort to stay relevant in terms of product innovation. High-level themes like digital transformation, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and big data analytics continue to be underlying market growth drivers.

(Source: company IR)

For the year ahead, management guidance is for the top-line revenue to decline at a rate of around 7% y/y, considering the ongoing transitional period as it streamlines the operation. There is an expectation for free cash flow to improve compared to the first half of 2021 getting past the recent one-off charges and expenses. The timetable for revenues to start climbing is for the fiscal year 2023. During the earnings conference call, management offered an overall positive outlook:

Some of the world's largest organizations rely on our products to run and transform the business... When we execute well, our approach to digital transformation resonates strongly with both customers and partners and we need to ensure that this is more broadly and consistently understood. Revenue stabilization remains our most important business objective. In this financial year, we remain on track for material improvements in revenue trajectory year-on-year and in line with current consensus. We remain committed to achieving our objective of revenue stabilization as we exit financial year 2023. To deliver against this goal, we are targeting incremental improvements in revenue trajectory annually and our confidence in being able to deliver this continues to improve.

(Source: company IR)

MFGP Stock Forecast

MFGP stock has been frustrating for investors, considering the weakness and poor returns over the last several years. It's difficult to get bullish on a stock with revenues and earnings trending lower. Without evidence that the turnaround strategy will be effective, we expect shares to struggle to gain positive momentum.

The silver lining here is that, for the current business, there is a recognition of strong recurring revenues and underlying cash flows that at least can support the company's generous dividend payout yielding near 5%. Still, this may not be enough to keep shares afloat against poor sentiment towards the growth outlook in the context of consensus estimates that leave a lot to be desired. According to the market forecast, revenues are expected to decline on average about 4% through 2023, while the EPS outlook stays flat compared to the result from 2019.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As it relates to valuation, many investors might be attracted to the 4x forward P/E multiple. We believe this discount is justified considering the near-term financial outlook. The risk here is that any downside to the sales trends will likely result in deeper revisions lower to earnings which will pressure the stock even further. While we won't go as far as calling MFGP a "value trap", we just don't see anything that suggests a strong bullish case to offer significant upside. The 5% dividend yield may appear compelling, but won't bring much solace if shares decline further.

Overall, we rate shares of MFGP as a hold or market-perform, balancing what we view as fundamental weaknesses, while giving the company a benefit of the doubt. The next year will be crucial to gauge the company's operating momentum and progress towards improving financial trends. The company remains exposed to macro risks, including the potential for deterioration to the business spending and broader economic growth.