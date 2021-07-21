spxChrome/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Background

Back in the day during my senior casino management years, I visited a small slot machine factory called Sircoma with my team to see a demonstration of a dramatic departure in slots: video poker and blackjack machines. Instead of whirring reels, the window showed a television screen of the spinning symbols appeared. We placed a test order for ten machines, five pokers and five blackjacks, installed them in the worst location on the casino floor and waited.

Within a week the customers delivered their judgment. The video slots were even outperforming the new Bally standard wide body reel machines by hundreds of dollars a day. The models soared in popularity, the company changed its name to International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and moved into a larger plant just outside of Reno. The company also owned a small Reno grind property called the Peppermill there. But clearly its future lay in gaming tech. And what a future it was to be.

The inevitable public issue of stock in 1981 soared from the get-go. The market was astonished by the colossal margins the $7,000 apiece machines commanded. In 1975, the company did $3m in sales. It debuted at $0.50 a share. By the time of the public issue, it had zoomed to over $61m in sales. The IGT machines fetched double the standard price tag on reel machines. At one point in 2006 as I recall, the stock traded above $46 a share. This victory was quickly followed by another bonanza, the creation of the Megabucks millions progressive linked slot machine systems in the early 1980s with a revenue sharing component between casino and supplier. A veritable gold mine was created.

That was during the eighties and early nineties. Then as a big public company, sans its founding entrepreneurs, it began a madcap pace of acquisitions to diversify its product and service lines. After a long siege of turmoil by activists, the company was acquired by another game tech company specializing in lottery. In 2014 GTECH, based in Rhode Island, a unit of Lottomatica S.p.A. of Italy, bought IGT for $6.4b including $1.7b in assumed debt. So you had a slot machine maker and a systems monitoring unit linked to an EU lottery giant. The stock was hard to understand due to its global reach relative to its US dominance of the slot machine business.

Through all this turmoil, the core growth implicit in the company's surging global footprint in all gaming subsectors drove the stock price to a 2007 high of $41.26. From its debut in 1981 as essentially a penny stock, investors along the way spurred by lots of highly bullish reports by analysts made huge returns by going in and out on it over time. But in time, as it piled up debt upon debt, it lost its allure.

GTECH and IGT completed their merger in the spring of 2015 and created the largest end to end source of gaming tech solutions on the globe. On April 7, 2015, the stock began trading under the legacy name: International Game Technology.

So the IGT we know today has grown into a highly diverse supplier of gaming equipment and services operating in over 100 countries around the world. It has a foothold in slot machines and systems, lottery contracts for tech services and operations, and a B2B entry as a major pick and shovel supplier of online gaming and sports betting platforms as well. Right now, IGT is operative as a systems supplier in 12 US sports betting states.

(Above: IGT slot product is wide and deep and ever innovative. Source: Company archives)

Like all players in the gaming space, IGT stock took a major hit on the pandemic largely due to the mass exodus of customers from brick-and-mortar casinos where their installed base of slot machines sat idle. Its lottery business fared better and its global reach helped it to survive the pandemic onslaught.

The key to the stock's trading pattern was, in our view, that investors didn't really understand how all the pieces of the company fit together after the endless run of mergers, proxy fights and acquisitions since the '90s. On top of that, much of the growth was financed by debt, building a leverage that turned off many analysts.

Plus, peer gaming tech entries like Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) during the same period followed a similar road to expansion, combining a slot machine business (Bally) with their instant lottery ticket base and adding sports betting and systems management units as well. If you wanted to invest in the sector, there were peers who seemed to have a better story like SGMS. That company now trades at ~$60 a share.

What's changed

IGT's 1Q'21 results provide a clue to unpack a buy story going forward. The company showed improvements in the flow of business as the pandemic began to ease. It also showed that its global footprint sprang to life simultaneously in the US and the EU. And to add to the attraction in our view is their debt paydown of $251m which put their net debt at $7.06b down y/y from $7.39b. This reduced their net leverage to 6.39x, a ways to go for sure, but headed in the right direction. In its earnings call, management also said it expected to continue its cost savings program through 2021 and 2022, predicting a net savings of $200m.

This now gives IGT much more operating flexibility going forward to build its B2B online gaming tech business now operating in 12 US states where sports betting is now legal. There is considerable room for growth here in the next 24 months. Our view is for CAGR to average ~30% annually over the next 5 years, assuming total emergence out of pandemic impacts by mid to late Q3 2022. It begins with an installed base of over 15,000 games internationally.

1Q'21 results highly positive

Revenue: $1.01b up from $814m y/y, a 25% improvement while still in early pandemic endgame mode. As global re-openings of casinos expand, bringing slot players back in a flood tide of pent-up demand, IGT's slot business has a sunny outlook. We can see this gathering momentum late Q3 to early Q4 with 2022 promising a much closer performance in global brick-and-mortar gaming revenue to the pre-pandemic 2019 base year.

The global breakdown of revenue:

US and Canada: $542m

Italy: $342m.

Rest of the globe: $124m

Digital and sports betting: $58m. This area will show rapid growth over the next three quarters this year due to IGT's tech support business PlaySports, a turnkey operation in all key operative US sports betting states.

Operating income reached $337m, throwing off an Adjusted EBITDA of $447m. The company expects same-store growth in lottery to hit 20% by Q2 y/y from 2019.

Revenue (ttm): $3.32b

EBITDA (ttm): $955m

Net income: -$598m assuming operations still predominantly pandemic impacted.

Market cap at writing: $4.08b

52-week range: $7.68 (pandemic low) to $22.17

Above: One of a line of IGT lottery kiosks commanding retail space. Source: Company archives.

The Forward P/E of 38.31 may be rich compared with some peers, but we are entering a phase where we believe a slow but certain recovery in all of IGT's business segments is about to gain steam. We do not think this prospect is baked into investor sentiment here. You have gaming machines looking like casino capex will fuel improvements in the replacement market, while IGT's huge and constantly innovated inventory of games will trigger new sales. The lottery business continues robust with many moving to mobile apps, and sports betting and online casino gaming will begin to accelerate its volume base.

Above: IGT has B2B tech solutions for sports betting globally. Source: Company archives.

Beta: (5-yr monthly) 2.25. This indicates that the volatility that has long been a key component of most gaming related stocks was not materially present in IGT trading. It was part due, in our view, to what we believed was a broad investor sentiment that could not put the pieces together of what constituted an all-in-one tech company dominating so many sectors of gaming.

I believe that the 1Q'21 results, with the caveat of course that one swallow does not make a summer, is the forerunner of a bull run for the stock ahead.

Price at writing: $19.91

Analyst consensus PT: $25.77 looking for $0.25c a share for 2021. I think we could see a beat if current trends continue with $0.38 in our calculations.

Our PT is $34.50 based on 204m shares outstanding at writing with 40% held by 251 institutions. Most recent activity indicates new positions opened to 7m shares, versus 1.4m shares sold.

Conclusion

We have followed IGT first as a customer, as an early investor from the casino industry who had a first-hand sense of the popularity of its slot machines, later as an industry consultant to its competitors and now as an analyst. The company, as I indicated, made a lot more sense to me in its original form, i.e. a maker of dynamic, high customer acceptance slot machines. As it underwent a twisted history of acquisitions, mergers, proxy battles and wound up with a confused array of footprints in too many subsectors, I stayed neutral to, at times, bearish.

(Note: Due to my policy in my consulting business, I put my entire gaming portfolio in a blind trust for my family over ten years ago. I am neither a consultant nor a shareholder in IGT at this time or since the 1990s.)

While there clearly are different sentiments driving action between SGMS at $60 and IGT at ~$19, they are both fundamentally in head to head competition.

However, now that we are at the beginning of emergence from the pandemic, I see all its units cohering into a grand design to take advantage of an industry on a tear.

At $19.91 a share, it sits near its 52-week high, which may turn off many investors. That's understandable. But, for me, what appears to be a determined effort to reduce debt and put even more cost savings in place against a brightening outlook for the sector spells a strong buy signal.