SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had a rough couple of months after its IPO in May 2020. In this context, the online insurance marketplace is down by some 25% from its IPO price after reporting Q3 earnings, presenting an opportunity to buy a disruptive insurance agency that utilizes technology and AI to drive growth at a rapid scale and increase agent productivity. Its Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform facilitates consumers to shop for health, life, auto and home online insurance policies. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of commission. It operates through three segments including SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto & Home.

That said, SelectQuote raised some $350 million in its IPO in early 2020 and jumped by as much as 40%, and is now trading just below its issuing price of around $20. This is mostly due to the recent sell-off, triggered by SelectQuote's shrinking profits in Q3, as the company is heavily investing in growth. However, when considering a longer time frame and looking beyond short-term volatility, the stock could surge in the future and reward investors.

Relentless Growth

SelectQuote is an impressive growth story: The platform reported total revenue of $266.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $262.5 million by 2%. Here, senior revenue totaled $216 million, up by 101% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $75 million, up 63% year over year. In my opinion, these results were excellent, and frankly, shares did not deserve to sell off by over 20%. The company is also growing profitability, reporting a net income of $36.5 million, an improvement of $12.8 million year over year.

For the full year, the company expects net income to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million on revenues of $930 million. At the midpoint, this would represent annual revenue growth of 76% and 67%, respectively.

Its largest segment, Senior Medicare, grew by 101% year-over-year, while policies grew by 112%. Most importantly, SelectQuote is also growing its Life and Auto segments. Its Life segment saw an annual increase of 50% to $46.4 million, while its Auto insurance segment dropped by 33%. This may appear worrying; however, the quarterly revenue in this segment is highly volatile, so growth rates tend to vary quite heavily. Nevertheless, management reiterated its view on also growing this segment in 2021, as car sales begin to pick up.

Valuation

SelectQuote's current valuation is extremely appealing. Shares are trading at just 2.5x forward sales, which is cheap considering its future growth aspects. Compared to peers, such as Everquote, SLQT may not look that cheap, although its growth rates are by far the highest, and this won't change anytime soon. That said, revenue is expected to grow by 77% in 2021 and 39% in 2022 to $1.3 billion. Here, it should be noted that SLQT beat top-line estimates every quarter by around 8%. Therefore, I believe that analysts' revenue estimates may be too low, and growth will be looking rather exponential than linear.

Most importantly, the company is also growing profits quickly, with an estimated $372 million in free cash flow and nearly $300 million in net income. Assuming the stock price remains at current levels, the stock would be trading at just 9 times free cash flow, or at a P/E ratio of 11.

The Bull Case

There are various reasons to be bullish on SelectQuote long term:

1. Rapid Growth and Attractive Valuation: As mentioned earlier, revenues are expected to grow at nearly 80% YoY in 2021. Beyond that, growth is set to decelerate, but will likely stay at above or around 30% for years to come. These estimates may be underestimated, considering SLQT has beaten analysts' consensus revenue estimates by an average of 8% every quarter. In addition, SelectQuote is trading at just 2.8x EV to Sales and 11.5x FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, we could expect a potential valuation expansion, accelerated by strong revenue growth over the coming years.

2. Secular tailwinds: Seniors are integrating more technology, backed by the experience of the pandemic. Being the target audience of SelectQuote's increased willingness to purchase Medicare policies online should translate into more growth beyond the pandemic. At the same time, Medicare policy enrollment is expanding to over 27 million Americans, while the number of policy changes should grow by 20%. Here, SelectQuote is well-positioned through its user-friendly platform, allowing seniors to compare different providers.

3. Expanding segments: SelectQuote's revenue has been mostly dependent on Medicare policies, predominantly targeted towards seniors. This alone serves as a huge market and offers enough runway for more growth, but is frankly capped at some point. Thus, aside from Medicare, SelectQuote is also rapidly growing its two tertiary insurance categories (life insurance and home/auto insurance), allowing it to gain market share, while expanding its TAM.

On the other hand, slower-than-expected growth in its sales and revenues due to competitive pressures could weigh on shares and serve as the main risk factor going forward.