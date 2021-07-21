Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

AT&T (T) sent shockwaves around the investment community last quarter when it announced the spinoff of WarnerMedia and the immediate merger with Discovery Inc. Not only does this unwind their largest acquisition, but it also "resets" their dividend to a lower amount, resulting in what will likely be a 40-50% dividend cut. Since AT&T has been sporting a dividend of around 7% and consistently raising that for the last 36 years, this was no doubt a favorite of investors relying on dividend income and dividend-growth oriented investors.

Nonetheless, we believe that the core business of AT&T will become financially stronger, by offloading $43B in debt to the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery. At the same time, the company will receive a cash infusion of nearly $8B through its divestiture of DirecTV and its U-Verse business. The remaining AT&T will be a leaner, more focused company that will be able to invest in fiber and 5G opportunities to keep pace with Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS).

As dividend growth investors, we aren't thrilled with the dividend cut, but we understand the rationale behind the decision and the necessity to do so. We plan to keep our shares in AT&T, with the assumption that the newly reset dividend will be not only secure, but will have the ability to return to annual growth over time in the low to mid single digits.

That leaves us with what to do with our shares in Warner Bros Discovery. The combined company will have a stable of strong brands and content to offer and should enable it to go toe-to-toe in the streaming wars against Disney and Netflix. However, there are some serious issues we have with this newly formed company. First, the company will immediately be saddled with $58B in debt. That's a pretty sizeable amount and is nearly 50% more than what the standalone company made in revenue in 2020 ($30B from WarnerMedia and $10B from Discovery). Second, streaming is highly capital intensive. While Warner Bros. Discovery has a large library to fall back on, there will no doubt need to be investment in new content to create original shows and movies to increase subscriber counts and take market share from other streaming platforms. Lastly, points one and two lead us to the conclusion that free cash flow is likely to be limited as the company pays down debt and reinvests in its business. As a result, returning capital to shareholders will take a back seat, and a dividend is not likely to be initiated for the foreseeable future.

As income-oriented, dividend growth investors, we are left with the decision to replace our shares in Warner Bros Discovery with another position. For the sake of maintaining similar sector allocation, we'd ideally look for an alternative investment in the communications sector, and more importantly, one that pays a secure and growing dividend. That criteria narrowed down our search quite a bit. We currently have shares in Verizon and think this could be a terrific replacement for investors near retirement that require a higher amount of income now. However, for investors with at least a decade before retirement, we came across Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and, upon review, we think that this could be a perfect replacement for shares in Warner Bros Discovery.

Steady, Moat-like Business with a Dash of Growth

Investors that rely on dividend income or plan to rely on dividend income during retirement will want to be sure that the underlying company has a stable, moat-like business that can enable it to return capital to shareholders. Nearly 60% of Comcast's revenue is generated from their Xfinity and Comcast Business segment, providing cable networks and broadband internet to homes and businesses. Also worth noting is that Comcast has leading market share in this area, accounting for over 40 percent of all broadband internet subscriptions in the United States. Right behind heating, electricity, and trash disposal, this is about as utility-like a business as you can get. While mobile internet connectivity is on the rise, businesses and households will still need to ensure a stable and secure internet connection, especially with the increase in work-from-home and hybrid working environments. On that note, with the increase in remote workers last year, you'd think that the Comcast Business segment would see a sharp decline, but in fact, it experienced its best year on record.

Now, if we were looking for a low-growth, stodgy, utility-like investment, we'd recommend a telecom like Verizon. However, what we're really after is a wide-moat company with not only a stable core business, but also contains other businesses to capture growth prospects and help facilitate dividend growth over time. That's exactly what Comcast offers; in addition to its core Xfinity business, it also counts NBCUniversal and Sky under its corporate umbrella.

NBCUniversal houses a wide array of media brands such as NBC, MSNBC, CNBC and related sports and news networks, Telemundo, Bravo, E!, Fandango, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Universal Studios and Resorts, and Peacock, its standalone streaming platform (Comcast also owns a minority stake in Hulu).

Comcast's third business unit is Sky, for which it outbid Disney (DIS) back in 2018, paying out $39B for the business. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies and offers Comcast a growth play in this region. Its products include TV service, broadband internet, a leading sports broadcasting business, Sky Cinema movie studios, Sky streaming services, and a mobile network service in the UK.

Collection of Comcast's Brands and Business Segments

Growing the Dividend

With the dividend cut from AT&T and the assumption that Warner Bros. Discovery will be dividend-starved, we are looking for a position to recoup some lost income. And with a bit of time on our side, we are looking at the potential for that dividend to have steady and sustainable growth. We did consider Disney as a potential candidate, however Disney suspended its dividend last year, and there is currently no line of sight for reinstatement. They may reinstate that later this year, or possibly wait a few more years. With Disney+ not forecasted to turn a profit until 2024 and uncertainty with how the COVID Delta variant will affect their parks business this year, Disney is likely planning their capital allocation strategy to be as conservative as possible for the near term.

That led us to focus on Comcast, which does happen to check off all the boxes in the dividend department. Comcast has had a decent run of about 15% year-to-date and now sports a dividend yield of 1.75%. While this is a far cry away from Verizon and the new AT&T dividend yield of 4 to 4.5%, it's the dividend growth which caught our attention. Comcast has increased their dividend each year for the last 13 consecutive years (note that this run started before the Great Recession). Earlier this year, Comcast announced an increase of 9% to their dividend. And looking at their historical dividend growth, the growth rate averaged 14% over the last 3 years, and 17% over the last 10 years. In fact, since 2008, the dividend has quadrupled, going from an annualized $0.25 per share to $1.00 per share this year.

If we assumed that Comcast could maintain a dividend growth rate of 10% going forward and we were to compare this to Verizon's average divided growth rate of 2%, we calculate that a yield-on-cost investment in Comcast would overtake Verizon in approximately 12-13 years. At these growth rates, Comcast's annual dividend would be around $3.45 per share in 2034, for a yield-on-cost of 6% at today's $57 price. By contrast, Verizon's dividend that year would grow to about $3.20 per share, for a yield-on-cost of 5.8% at today's price of $56. In this context, with a long term horizon, an investor in their 30's, 40's, and even 50's therefore might actually view Comcast as the better dividend investment for retirement income. By extrapolating historical growth rates, we are of course speculating that Comcast will be able to maintain such a competitive dividend growth rate for the next decade. However, we believe that with their current low payout ratio of only 37% and multiple growth prospects on the horizon, the odds of this happening are in our favor.

Near Term Growth Drivers

In the near term, Comcast has several growth drivers in front of them. This month we'll see the debut of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics. If you're not aware, Comcast's NBC division holds U.S. broadcasting rights to the Olympics through 2032. Comcast should see a bump in revenue over the coming quarters as there are in fact two Olympic events happening over the span of the next 6 months, with the Winter Olympics slated for February 2022. While there has been some recent controversy around the rise in COVID cases at Tokyo's Olympic village, and Toyota pulling their Japanese ads, NBC has stated that they have not seen any advertisers pull ads in the U.S. In fact, Comcast is particularly bullish on the upcoming Olympic Games, stating that this is expected to be their "most profitable Olympics" yet.

We also like the growth prospects for Comcast's parks division. During last quarter's earnings report, Comcast highlighted that the parks division reached breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. With the U.S. largely having reopened over the last three months, and Universal Studios Hollywood reopening on April 16th, we think that the parks division will show strong growth and an earnings boost in the upcoming earnings report later this month.

As for Peacock, Comcast's ad-supported streaming service, we think it is too early to tell what sort of success this will be. With 42 million subscribers, Peacock still has a ways to go to get near the subscriber levels of Disney+ with 103 million, or Netflix (NFLX) with 207 million. Keep in mind also that not all of Peacock's customers are paid subscribers. It also falls slightly short of the number of Warner Bros. Discovery subscribers, which will have a combined 60 million. Peacock is partnering with organizations like the WWE (WWE) and NFL to provide more original programming, however they may always remain a niche-second tier type of streaming service unless Comcast takes drastic acquisitive action.

Speculative M&A Opportunities

It's evident that Comcast will need to make some sizable investments in their streaming service if they want to turbo charge subscriber growth and capture market share. Similar to the tie-up between HBO and Discovery, Comcast may make a play for ViacomCBS (VIAC) and tie in the Paramount+ streaming service into Peacock. There are reports that the two companies are partnering together to expand their streaming businesses overseas. This could be a precursor or trial for closer engagement between the companies and possibly an eventual merger. No doubt there would be cost saving synergies and upsell/cross-over opportunities for attracting new customers. Brands like Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon could complement the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family. However with a market cap of $26B, a purchase of ViacomCBS would be large for Comcast to digest, having just spent $39B a few years ago for Sky. Another idea that's been floated around is the acquisition of Lionsgate by a large media company, and I think Comcast could be a potential candidate to buy them out. Lionsgate owns the Starz streaming service, as well as popular movie franchises such as Saw and The Hunger Games. With a market cap of only $3.4B, Comcast would be able to expand their content offering, at a much smaller price tag than ViacomCBS. And yet, there are other potential acquisition targets that could include the WWE, which already has a partnership with Peacock, or the Endeavor Group (EDR), which owns the UFC and Miss Universe franchises.

Aside from strictly expanding their content offering, rumors have swirled about the acquisition of Roku (ROKU). Roku offers hardware in the form of digital set-top boxes to facilitate over-the-top streaming services. This trend over the last decade has led to the erosion of Comcast's legacy cable business, so a tie up with Roku could enable Comcast to go all-in as a formidable player in the streaming wars with their own platform. Strategically, this could make sense for Comcast, and there are reports of recent partnership activity between the two companies. However, we view this as unlikely given Roku's meteoric rise and corresponding valuation. With a market cap of $55B and a PE over 500, it's more likely that Comcast will attempt something in-house first before making a play for Roku. As a recent Wall Street Journal article points out, rumors are circulating about a partnership between Comcast, Walmart, and TV manufacturer Hisense to develop smart TVs that run on Comcast's software and offer a menu of streaming apps, essentially taking Roku head-on.

And yet another business transformation opportunity could be through a partnership or acquisition of Dish Network (DISH). Dish officially entered the U.S. wireless market last year through its purchase of Boost from T-Mobile which came with 9 million prepaid subscribers. Over the last decade, Dish has spent $20 billion on spectrum licenses which haven't really been productized until recently. How Comcast could fit into the picture is through its Xfinity Mobile division. Xfinity Mobile launched in 2017, and is yet another offering by Comcast to provide phone service, in addition to their TV and Internet offerings. Comcast doesn't have their own cell tower network like AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. Instead they piggyback on Verizon's network as well as make use of their own Wi-Fi hotspots for coverage. Xfinity bundles this service with their other products, which helps to build up their 'moat' as a company, creating a more "sticky" experience and higher switching costs for their customers. More recently, Comcast announced a new business mobile service for small and medium businesses. Right now, there are roughly 3 million subscribers to Xfinity Mobile. We think if this segment of their business really takes off, a tie-up with Dish could be in the cards, to own the spectrum and break its reliance on Verizon. Furthermore, Dish is banking on the future of connectivity and betting that having billions of connected devices will lead to all sorts of network traffic jams. Their answer lies in having the spectrum available to free up the congestion. If this thesis starts to play out, a company like Comcast could set their sights on Dish to help enable seamless 5G connectivity.

Valuation and Fair Value

As is typical in today's market, Comcast appears to be somewhat overvalued compared to their historical 5 year averages. Although, one bright spot to note is the PEG ratio is actually lower compared to its historical average, even though the PE is higher. What this indicates is that Comcast has higher growth prospects today than it has traditionally garnered in the past.

Metric Current 5 Year Average PE (TTM) 21.2 17.5 PE (FWD) 19.1 16.7 PEG 1.34 1.47 P/S 2.49 2.03 Dividend 1.75% 1.95%

Let's see how Comcast stacks up against some of its peers in the Communications Sector. Given that Comcast spreads itself across multiple businesses - entertainment, telecom services, broadcasting - we'll look at how it compares to a wide array of competitors:

CMCSA DIS NFLX CHTR LUMN VIAC Market Cap $264B $326B $235B $151B $14.1B $26.2B PE (TTM) 21.2 NM 64.3 39.3 7.3 8.5 PE (FWD) 19.1 73.4 50.4 34.9 7.7 9.9 PEG 1.34 2.61 1.45 1.03 NM NM P/S 2.49 5.3 8.9 2.90 0.70 0.94 Dividend 1.75% 0% 0% 0% 7.9% 2.4% Profit Margin 67.6% 30.6% 41.1% 44.3% 56.9% 41.2%

Comcast comes away looking pretty favorable, all things considered. Lumen Technologies and ViacomCBS both sport higher yields, but we don't view that as very comforting when looking at the growth trajectory of those companies. Both LUMN and VIAC show increasing PE ratios next year, meaning lower EPS estimates. That is negative growth, and hence the non-meaningful notation under the PEG category. As much as we love Disney, it's not looking too positive here, given the high valuations and low margins. Charter might be worth a second look for some investors as it does show growth prospects and a very reasonable PEG ratio, but its lack of a dividend is a deal-breaker for us. Overall, Comcast gets high marks for its high profit margins and relatively reasonable valuations. Taking into account its dividend growth history, this comparison helps make the case for a long term investment in Comcast and a solid replacement for Warner Bros. Discovery. If investors aren't willing to wait until the spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery to replace their shares, we think that a long term investor can initiate a starter position right here in Comcast, with funds reserved to acquire more shares in case the broader market takes the share price down to the $50 mark, which would result in a 2% dividend yield. Also worth noting, is that according to TipRanks, out of 19 analysts covering Comcast, 16 currently rate it a buy with an average price target of $65.72, implying a 15% upside from current levels.

Source: TipRanks

Risks Facing Comcast

2020 saw Comcast's revenues decrease 5% from the prior year due to pandemic-induced weakness. In the parks division alone, Q1 Earnings noted a 33% decrease in revenue and an EBITDA loss of $61 million. While this is likely set to rebound and show strong growth in the coming quarters, we need to be cognizant of recent developments with the rise of the COVID Delta variant and any potential impact this may have. Even if another lockdown event doesn't occur, consumer behavior may result in lower attendance. While it's hard to imagine things getting as bad as 2020, investors should be aware of how potential developments can impact certain business segments.

Also, Comcast faces stiff competition with its Peacock streaming service. Its subscriber levels lag behind many others and may never break out as a top tier service. Comcast will likely dedicate high amounts of capital to build out their content offering and develop original content, but there is no guarantee this will pay off. It's the classic "too little, too late" conundrum that will take something truly transformational to trigger growth.

And of course, the elephant in the room has always been the threat of cord-cutting. Comcast's legacy cable business (NBC, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, etc.) has seen some impacts of this ongoing trend. As advertisers divert their ad spend to online platforms such as Facebook, this comes at the expense to companies like Comcast. In fact, earlier this year, Comcast announced shutting down its sports network, NBCSN, to slim down its cable portfolio in light of these cord cutting trends. Leadership at Comcast is obviously well aware of these trends and are taking measured steps to combat them via Peacock and Sky streaming services, but nonetheless, this remains an existential threat to the business.

All of these aforementioned risks may limit the amount of free cash flow that Comcast has on hand. That in turn directly affects the dividend we get paid as shareholders. While we don't believe the dividend is in the slightest amount of danger, these risks may impact the growth rate of the dividend, and could be the difference between low single digit increases each year, or robust double digit growth.

Parting Thoughts

As dividend growth investors, we have to continually monitor our investments and adapt to changing circumstances. In the months since AT&T announced the WarnerMedia spin-off and corresponding resized dividend, we've taken some time to think about our portfolio strategy and what our ultimate goals are. While the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform may be a hit with consumers for their large content offering, we think the risks as a company are too large to ignore as investors, especially the debt load and likely lack of a dividend. As a potential replacement, we advise investors to take a closer look at Comcast as a quality, wide-moat company that has a solid core business and additional avenues of growth to see if this deserves a place in your portfolio. Comcast is slated to report Q2 earnings next week on July 29th and we'll be listening carefully to see how each of their divisions are performing, along with any hints to future growth plans or strategic investments.

Thanks for reading, we hope you enjoyed this article!