Nordea Bank AB's (NRDEF) CEO Frank Vang-Jensen on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRDEF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2021 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matti Ahokas - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Vang-Jensen - President and Group Chief Executive Officer

Ian Smith - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Cighi - Credit Suisse

Sofie Peterzéns - JP Morgan

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Antonio Reale - Morgan Stanley

Robin Rane - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Matti Ahokas

Good morning and welcome to Nordea's Second Quarter 2021 Result Presentation. Here in sunny Helsinki we have our Group CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; Group CFO, Ian Smith and my name is Matti Ahokas from Investor Relations.

As usual, we'll start with a presentation by Frank and after that you will have a chance to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

With those words, I'll leave the floor to you, Frank. Please go ahead.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thank you, Matti, and good morning. Today, we have published our second quarter and half year results. We continue to progress well with our business plan and I am happy once again to report strong financial performance.

COVID-19 has for obvious reasons dominated our agenda for the past five to six quarters. The bigger picture is now getting clearer and somewhat brighter. Over the past few months, Nordic societies have gradually started to open up. Restrictions are easing, vaccination programs are progressing and return to a post pandemic way of life is on the way.

However, we still need to be mindful of potential setbacks due to unpredictable virus variants. In all this, we continued to deliver on our commitments standing by our customers and supporting them in their transition to a post pandemic environment. Our mindset and focus are clear. Everything we do starts and ends with our customers.

In the second quarter we continued to drive customer and business activity. We increased volumes and gained market shares across the Nordics. These positive developments led to strong quarterly results. High income growth, firm cost control, and lower loan losses, resulted in a significant increase in our operating profit. Income grew by 16% year-on-year. We continued to grow our revenues faster than costs, improving our cost-to-income ratio to 49% from 52% a year ago.

Costs are developing in line with our plan, but significantly higher income performance has led us to slightly update the cost outlook for 2021. Credit quality remains very strong and we expect 2021 loan losses to be significant below the 2020 level despite the continued uncertainty. Our return on equity increased to 11.4%. Our solid capital generation continued and we have one of the best capital positions in Europe. All in all, we are well on track to deliver on our business plan and financial targets.

Let me now move on to the detailed numbers for the quarter. In the second quarter our operating income increased by 16% year-on-year driven by higher levels of business activity. Mortgage volumes continued to grow significantly as did SME lending. Assets under management increased by 24% to an all time high of €387 billion. This was driven by a strong performance and continued solid net inflows especially into retail funds and private banking. It is encouraging to see that our internal distribution channels are performing well in line with our business plan.

Net interest income increased by 13%; the highest growth rate in 10 years. Net fee and commission income grew by 30% to its highest level ever, mainly driven by higher savings and advisory commission income. Our net fair value result was solid and at a more normalized level compared with the same quarter last year.

Customer activity remained high and customer net fair value revenues were stable, both in relation to Q2 last year and a very strong Q1. Both of our financial targets, return on equity and cost-to-income ratio, are meeting our targeted 2022 levels this quarter. Naturally we are happy about this development and work is on the way to ensure we consistently deliver on our targets and progress even further.

In the second quarter, net interest income increased by 13% year-on-year. This is an even higher growth rate than in the previous quarter and is the strongest development in 10 years. I'm pleased to see that we are a top performer in this important area. The growth was driven by high business activity, increased volumes and improving margins.

Mortgage volumes were up 6% and SME lending was up 8%, and we are gaining market shares in many segments. This shows that with a firm focus on customers, customer experience we have been able to deliver good business momentum and drive income growth. Lower funding costs are -- and exchange rates affects also contributed positively to the result.

Looking at net fee and commission, it was up 30% in the quarter. This is our highest quarter ever. The comparable figure for 2020 was naturally low, but during the first six months of this year we have consistently driven high levels of business activity. The main driver of the growth was an increase in savings and investment commission income which was up 37%. We witnessed high levels of customer activity in our brokerage and advisory services, especially through healthy deal flows in our equity and debt capital market businesses.

Card income has started to recover and that is a leading indicator of post pandemic economic recovery. As expected, net fair value result returned to more normalized levels during the quarter. Continued high activity in customer areas contributed well as did our treasury investment portfolio.

We are committed to continuously growing revenues faster than costs. This requires us both to drive income growth and continuously to work on our cost base to improve efficiency. In this second quarter we made further progress in improving our cost efficiency. The significantly higher business activity and strong performance led to higher revenues and profits, but also somewhat higher operational costs. Our costs excluding resolution fees increased by 4%. This was primarily due to the inclusion of Nordea Financial Equipment, increased provisions for variable pay linked to our strong performance and exchange rates effects. Adjusted for these items, costs were at the same level as last year which I'm pleased to see.

Given the items mentioned, costs for 2021 are now expected to be around €4.6 billion, whereas they were previously expected to be below €4.6 billion. All-in-all, we will continue to optimize and to increase our operational efficiency. The quantity off our credit portfolio remained very strong. Realized loan losses were very low and amounted to net reversals of €51 million. The reversals where driven by the improved macroeconomic environment and portfolio quantity. We have kept our substantial management buffer largely unchanged at €610 million. As planned we utilized €40 million of the structural parts of the management buffer to cover IFRS 9 model updates during the quarter.

Given that we are moving towards a post pandemic environment, we expect net loan losses to be significantly lower this year than in 2020. However, our assessment is that it is still too early to draw conclusions about the full economic impact of the pandemic on our customers. Therefore, we maintain our management buffer largely unchanged against potential future loan losses.

Our capital position continues to be among the strongest in Europe. By the end of the quarter our CET1 ration had improved to 18%, which is an increase of 220 basis points on last year. It is now 7.8 percentage points above the requirement, even after the deduction of the unpaid dividend for 2019 and 2020 and the accrued dividend for 2021.

We remain committed to our capital and dividend policy which include delivering an efficient capital structure. The Board is ready to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum €72 and expects to distribute this in October after the current restrictions are lifted. Furthermore, we intend to launch a share buyback program in the fourth quarter of this year and have started the application process.

Let me now move on to our business areas and their respective results. I'm pleased to see that all business areas are delivering strong performance and progressing according to their business plans. In personal banking we continue to see high levels of customer activity in all countries. Mortgage volumes were up 6% and we continue to gain market shares across the Nordics, both mortgage and the deposit margins improved.

Our improved performance is a result of focus on strong customer service, particularly in terms of speed and availability and disciplined pricing. We continue to progress in developing our omnichannel banking model and building enhanced digital capabilities. 65% of all private customer fund sales are now made through digital channels.

Customers can now both apply for mortgage and then receive a digital loan promise smoothly via the mobile app within minutes. They can also sign mortgage agreements digitally and switch between variable and fixed interest periods within a taps. These examples mainly apply to customers in Sweden, but we are now implementing the same features in other countries as well.

Return on equity or actually we can start with return on capital at risk improved to 19% and the cost-to-income ratio improved to 49% from 54%. In business banking we had a strong quarter with high levels of business activity. Customer lending volumes grew by 8% supported by the acquisition of Nordea Financial Equipment.

Excluding Nordea Financial Equipment, lending volumes grew by 4%. Business momentum remained strong, particularly in Norway and Sweden and continues to be driven by higher engagement with both new and existing customers. We have now rolled out our new Netbank to more than 50% of our corporate customers and will continue to add new functionalities going forward.

Our leading position within sustainability strengthened even further. Overall, our sustainability linked lending grew by 20% in the quarter. Our capital markets business performed very strongly in the first quarter and the same continued in the second quarter. Savings and payments income also picked up following a more subdued period related to COVID-19. Return on capital at risk improved to 18% and the cost-to-income ratio improved from 50% to 44%, its best level to date.

In Large Corporates & Institutions we continue to progress well with a strategic repositioning. The repositioning plan includes a decisive focus on profitability, which has also been visible in improved margins and lower capital consumption and lending volumes. Our performance is steadily improving. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 41% in the second quarter.

Total income was up 9% driven by strong commission income. We hold leading market positions across the Nordics and in debt, and in equity capital markets and M&A advice. We have capitalized on the strong customer demand for these services and have a solid project pipeline in place going into the second half of the year. Economic capital is decreasing and efficiency is improving. Return on capital at risk was 16% in the quarter.

In Assets & Wealth Management, assets under management increased by 24% to an all time high of €387 billion. Customer activity remained at very high levels, especially in our internal channels. Net inflows into retail funds were strong, particularly in Denmark and in Finland.

In private banking we gained many new customers, and so recorded high net inflows, which amounted to €2 billion in the first quarter.

Total income was up 28% mainly driven by the growth in asset under management and the cost-to-income ratio improved to 41% from 57%. Interest in our sustainability products continues to increase. Sustainability products are the primary driver of our growth in asset flows, generating more than 90% of the net flows in the second quarter. Customer demand for digital services has also been high and we expect this to continue. We are developing further functionalities in all our digital channels that will match the best in the market.

During the first half of the year, we made good progress in two priority areas at the core of our business; sustainability and digitalization. We launched our new sustainability strategy in February this year. The implementation is progressing well across the whole bank. We are actively engaging with our customers, preparing sector specific targets for the most climate exposed sectors and developing internal competencies in ESG areas. We are determined to ensure that we reach our target to become a net zero emission bank by 2050, and to reduce emissions from our lending and investment portfolios by 40% to 50% by 2030.

We will continue to enable our customers to make sustainable choices and support them in their transition towards a low carbon economy. It is encouraging to see that sustainability is becoming more important for customers. The demand for sustainable products and solutions is clearly increasing. We are growing our sustainability lending. Our ESG saving products are gaining in popularity, and we remain a leading arranger of sustainable bonds. These are just a few examples of the impact our customer offerings are having and more is to come.

I want to highlight that sustainability is not a project for us. It is an integrated part of our value proposition to customers and how we organize our internal operations and manage our risks. It's a lifestyle. It's our DNA at the core of our purpose.

Digitization is a trend that has clearly accelerated in the wake of the pandemic. At Nordea we are making very good progress in developing our omni-channel banking model. Our mobile app now has more than 1 billion logins annually, and it has an excellent app store rating at 4.5 to 4.6 stars out of 5. Moreover, we are continually adding new functionalities to the app.

On the Corporate side, we have rolled out our new Netbank to more than 50% of our customers. Out digital services have attracted high levels of activity and customer satisfaction is good and continues to improve. We will build on our digital capabilities developing them even further to meet changing customer preferences and needs.

When mentioning digital development, it's not an either/or but rather both and topic for us. We do not prioritize digital development over in person service, but want to show care and understanding and deliver a great experience in all customer interactions, no matter what the channel is.

To conclude, the second quarter was strong for us. We continued to increase volumes and gain market shares. We grew income faster than costs. We continue to build a strong cost culture. We had loan credit losses and very good credit quality. We maintained a very strong capital position and improved profitability. We are well on track to meet our financial targets, a cost-to-income ratio of 50% and a return on equity above 10%.

It is key for us to maintain this performance level consistently and improve even further step-by-step. We will continue to focus on our three key priorities; creating great customer experiences, driving income growth initiatives, and optimizing operational efficiency, and of course, do all things a bit better every single day. That is our mindset and way forward for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and society at large. Thank you.

Matti Ahokas

Thank you, Frank. Now it's time for the Q&A session. Please limit the questions to two per persons. Operator, let's start please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from the line of Adrian Cighi from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Adrian Cighi

Hi there, this is Adrian Cighi from Credit Suisse. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I'll start with a bigger picture question. One of your shareholders this morning wrote that it's time to increase the ROCE target to 12% to 14%. This quarter, you had 11.4% ROE and around 13% ROCE. And yes, we had write backs which we can expect to reoccur, but Nordea is also running with a substantially higher equity base, which will hopefully decline over time. Where does management see the right level of expectations, given the footprint and business model?

And the second question, last quarter you had mentioned that you're running with a 14% to 15% CET1 for internal planning purposes. We still do not have the communication from the Finnish regulator on incorporating the Norwegian systemic risk buffer impact, which you mentioned is 95 basis points. Can we assume that the 14% to 15% internal CET1 target potentially absorb some of that or even all of that 95 basis points? Thank you.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thank you for the questions. Let me take the first one about the targets, and then Ian please take the capital position and our forecast. When it comes to targets we have a three years plan in place with targets 22 targets. And you're right, we have had or experienced very strong progress basically all the time, and significantly income, I should say income growth with a very firm cost control, also in the first quarter of this year, that has led to us meeting our targets both of these actually.

Where we are now is to consistently make sure that we are meeting our targets and continue progressing onwards in line with what we have been saying earlier. In the fall, we will continue and finalize the strategy work with the Board for the period going forward, and that will also lead to us concluding on targets for the future.

Let's see how we will -- when we will and how we will communicate and let's come back to that one, but the first thing is to finalize the strategy work, and then conclude about the future targets and we expect to communicate in, I should say in the beginning of the next year about both the strategy and the targets for the coming strategy period.

Over to you Ian when it comes to prediction of capital requirement, please?

Ian Smith

Good morning Adrian. So yes, we have thought long and hard about impact of the Norwegian SRB and the extent to which it is reciprocated and it's interesting to note that a number of our home regulators have kind of passed on the decision at the moment about reciprocation, and I think that means they're looking at it very carefully, and in particular the SRB's guidance on looking for overlaps and capital requirements.

That being said, we feel very confident that we can absorb the worst case outcome. I suspect it pushes us towards the higher end of that 14% to 15% range, but it's very much factored into our plans and everything that we say about capital return.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you very much, very clear.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sofie Peterzéns from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Sofie Peterzéns

Yes, hi. Here is Sofie from JP Morgan. So in your presentation and report you mentioned that you're discussing already but there is to be a potential share buyback. Could you give us a little bit more details around potential size? What you have done so far? Have you already submitted the formal application and kind of how we should think about the share buyback in the fourth quarter? That would be my first question.

My second question is that your target of cost to income ratio in 2022. This is kind of unchanged, I recognized it, but consensus is at 48%, given that is slightly increased your cost guidance for 2021, do you, how should we think about this 50% cost to income target in 2022, do you think there is upside to redeliver here or do you expect Nordea to come in at 50% in 2022? Thank you.

Frank Vang-Jensen

All right, should I, yes let me just start with the first one buybacks and then you can take over. In regards to buyback, so we have commenced the application process and in line with what we have been saying earlier and we plan or intend, we intend to start the buyback program in the fourth quarter. That is what we can say now and when we have more information to share, we will of course come back to you. Ian, anything to add here?

Ian Smith

Yes, good morning, Sofie. Look, we've been talking to the ECB about share buybacks for quite some time. It's been on the agenda since the 2019 CMD. So it's a continuing dialogue. We've submitted an application. We're not at this stage talking about Quantum. That's something for later. But, we're well aware, of course, that the ECB has not yet announced any lifting of restrictions. But the direction of travel has been pretty clear in the absence of negative surprises they would expect to do so. And of course, there is a sort of timetable and process for doing these things. And we have been ready for some time. And so we want to be sure to be on the starting blocks when the restrictions are lifted. So yes, we've commenced the application process, as Frank has said, including having submitted an application.

Sofie Peterzéns

And may I just ask in terms of the share buyback program, I mean, you don't want to comment on the potential size, but it did seem that you could potentially utilize that full 500 million of shares that you have Board approval to do, or will that be too optimistic to assume?

Ian Smith

I don't think the shareholder approval of up to 500 million of shares was simply to give us plenty of capacity and flexibility as we talked about last quarter. I'll say we will not be drawn on Quantum at this stage, but we expect to be ready to go when the restrictions are lifted.

Sofie Peterzéns

Okay.

Ian Smith

Coming back, coming back to the question about the cost income. So our targets for 2022 is 50. But what we also have said before that is or earlier that is and it is, it was a target that was set as the right one for the coming period. And then we would and we'll progress beyond the 50 and continuously improving.

And I think the most important drivers to remember that is our three key priorities. They are out in the entire organization is a guideline, is a, it is supported by activities, tactical activities, strategies, and so in every corner of the bank, and that is to drive income growth and its too it is to create great customer experiences, and it is to optimize operational efficiency. And now it at least after two first quarters, it has made us pass the target of 50.

We have to see how the coming quarters will look like and we are doing everything that we can to continuously every day, strengthen the bank and thereby progressing. What that will lead to exactly in 2022, that is up to be seen. But the start of the year has been good and our mindset is going to the bank, going to work every single day and do it a little bit better than yesterday. So let's see how it will bring or what it will bring.

Sofie Peterzéns

Great, that's very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Magnus Andersson from ABG. Please go ahead.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. Good morning. Just following up there on costs and cost efficiency, we can see that you still have a very good momentum in headcount reduction. I think headcount is down now for the eight quarter in a row. But just when I look at Nordea without being explicit about levels since we'll come back with new targets, but if I look at the best banks in the Nordics in terms of cost efficiency, they're running now at between 40% and 45%, or at least below 45%. How do you look at yourself in this context, given your size and complexity? Do you think that you could reap scale benefits and eventually become in line with the best banks or even more efficient than the average of your peers or do you think that your complexity and size always will be a disadvantage as it has been since Nordea was created some 20 years ago? That is my first question.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Yes. So, the question whether I believe or if I believe that we can reach the levels that you mentioned, my clearly answer is yes, I'm absolutely convinced that we can do so. And of course, it will be supported by technology. It will be supported by digitalization and the way that customer interaction and also digitalization is going or the direction it is going, it will enable us to reach scale benefits. Also, for example, in what earlier was a branch network, as there's not really any big scale benefit running for our branch network in four different countries, right? It's very local business.

Now, it's starting to become a different game. As for example, our digital capabilities, when you look at the -- within our digital builds is when you look at the app, in this app, we have now more than 1 billion logins, right? It's developed on the same platform by the same guys and we try to basically do it equal in all countries, of course, adjusted to what is needed to be local and local language is a huge scale benefit and there of course will be more to come. But it's nothing that will come tomorrow. But I'm sure, I'm convinced that we will be able to reach a very strong cost income ratio in the long run.

That said you of course, short term needs to remember that when you look at the four countries, when it comes to and this is very important not to look at return on equity, because that is actually very different. And also some of the countries that are having a structural higher cost income as of now they are running with a very interesting and very encouraging return on equity.

But in regards to cost income, we have, for example, Denmark, that in the industry is like, I should say 60 country and the same goes for Finland, while Sweden is probably 40 or somewhere there and [indiscernible] is similar, right? So when you come and look at our bank right, then and add it, then you have, of course a structural start, that we will longtime mitigate by scale benefits being very clear about what is Nordic infrastructure and what is local. We want to be super local, but we want to build it on the Nordic infrastructure and digitalization and the future infrastructure will enable us doing so, that is my conviction.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, thank you, Frank. I guess we will come back to this in the beginning of the next year when you present your plan. Then secondly just on a more detailed note on NII. When I look at the consensus forecasts, it's pretty clear that there is no expected TLTRO impact in there for 2022. So my question is just should our expectation be another 50 basis points on the €12 billion you have in that program?

Frank Vang-Jensen

I think it's too early to tell Magnus. We're very prudent about that. There is a requirement to meet certain lending thresholds and there's still six months or so to go before that's measured. So I think it's appropriate to set it to one side for the moment and we'll know towards the end of this year about how we're progressing against the lending thresholds.

Ian Smith

There's also been a really slow development in the corporate lending market in the Nordics. So the market is soft at the moment.

Magnus Andersson

Yes, soft spot improving. Yes, okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Ekblom from UBS. Please go ahead.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. Just two things, just coming back to the capital return and the buyback, do you have -- in your conversations that you've been having since 2019 with the ECB about capital, return on capital planning, when they look at buybacks, is that purely based on capitalization or do we need to think about a Q4, 2021 buyback being somehow linked to your total earnings in 2020? Just trying to think kind of how we can see, are there any important thresholds such as crossing 100% total payout, et cetera, that the ECB looks particularly closely on.

And then secondly, just coming back on the cost side, I think when you presented the cost numbers, you kind of said, here's the fixed cost target for this year. Long term, the intention is to reduce costs in absolute terms. Can you maybe talk about how much of the costs this year would you say is driven by the increased inactivity that we've seen? So apart from the variable staff cost, is there anything else we need to consider when we think about, what costs could be next year, say if we see a normalization in activity levels?

Ian Smith

Hi, Johan. So look on the conversations with ECB, there's no suggestion of, sort of aggregate limit on payout or anything of that nature. They have a, I think a very sensible approach to this, which is, our discussions have been about what does the capital surplus look like right now? Has it projected to develop over the next couple of years? And also, how the capital requirement is expected to develop over the next couple of years? So I think the short answer is they look at it in sort of absolute capitalization terms. And certainly our conversations around buybacks and our plans there are phrased in that context. There's no aggregate sort of limit or threshold or anything.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thank you, Ian. And when it comes to the costs, so our focus is cost income, that's why we have the cost income targets. And it will -- and it is our metrics that we very much measure during the organization. Then to give guidance this year, as well as last year, we gave a guidance of taking it down from 4.7 to below 4.6. And as we said also in the first quarter, it is of course with that high activity level, it is being more difficult to beat the target but we are doing what we can.

Q2, is just showing very, very strong business activity. A lot of volume, and improved, significantly improved performance income and profits. That of course also brings some costs. We have been able to basically absorb all the costs when it comes to IT, when it comes to call centers, advisor capacity and so, so that's very, I'm very pleased to see that and it's really good to see that we have continued to improve the operational efficiency.

There are some one offs in this quarter that lead to us being around 4.6, perhaps slightly above and that is why we think it is prudent just to you now guide for what we said about below, that is more around now. So structural no change. We’re fully in line with our plan. But temporarily, we have some few one offset that is adding a little bit cost and therefore we update our guidance for the year. That is the way we've looked at it. So I'm very pleased with the progress that we are making and we are fully in line underlying with our plan.

When it comes to the future, what we have said is that, that it is cost income that is the important part. And it is the delta between income growth and cost growth, potentially that is the most important part. Whether cost will come down, whether they will be stable, whether they will go slightly upwards, that is a matter of how much business activity we will have. But what we have said and what we stick to and we're very determined to do, that is to continue to improve operational efficiency and thereby improve our cost income ratio in the years to come. Did that answer your question?

Johan Ekblom

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Hakansson from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Andreas Hakansson

Thanks and good morning, everyone. And yes, more some follow up questions. Just on the cost guidance again, just to make it clear, I understand that there, so the so called increased cost guidance you now have about around 4.6. It's driven by better revenue momentum. If we would see a slowdown on the revenue momentum in the second half, do you see that you have flexibility to go back towards below 4.6 billion or that increase really capture the activities in the first half? That's the first question.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Yes, potentially that might be the case. I don't hope that it becomes the case, because then it will as you said it is clearly linked to income and business activity. And, but if it is the case, then let's log into it.

Andreas Hakansson

Yes. Okay, fair enough. Then just on your overall return on equity target that someone said before you're above them, if you'll adjust your capital, you are significantly above and loan losses is at a very low level. And you say that you have the 610 million buffer still in there. So could you tell us first, what was the loan loss provision level you talked about when you gave us the above 10% early target? And given the environment we see, if we assume that there's no fourth way then and given the high capital, or provision buffer you have, do you see any way that provisions in 2022 could reach the level that you thought about when you set the target?

Frank Vang-Jensen

Matti, do you remember, what we had in our assumption? So Ian, going forward? We have not disclosed that, but I would assume that it would be more normalized here, right?

Matti Ahokas

Yes, around 15 basis points, what was the target level at the time, which is the historical average, and has been for a long time in that structure before 2019.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, that's what I was thinking. But if we look now at the environment, and where you're with your very high coverage ratios, do you see any scenario apart from a shocking economy driven by fourth wave, whatever, but in a normal environment, where we could actually reach 15 bips in 2022?

Frank Vang-Jensen

We are bankers, so we of course, are cautious. So let's see. But as of now, of course, the economies look like they are progressing. On the other hand, as we also stated, it is too clearly -- too early to conclude, so let's see how it would play out, how it will play out.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Antonio Reale from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Antonio Reale

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for the presentation. It’s Antonio from Morgan Stanley. Just two questions from me, please. The first one is on the sustainability of your core revenues going forward. I mean, I look at your numbers and you seem to be doing everything right. Any market shares and loans, including penetration in asset management, you are reaching your record high in AUMs, even your work on wholesale banking seems to be paying off reallocating the capital. So how sustainable these trends are going forward, particularly on core revenues, NII and fees and what do you see levers to grow further from here? That's my first question.

The second one, just to sort of anecdotally see, what's you're picking up from your network? We're seeing easing measures implemented by governments across the Nordics. And so, you're one of the lead pan Nordic Bank. How are you seeing spending and savings patterns change some of these restrictions post COVID get listed both at the retail and corporate level across the key countries you operate in, and how do you see or expect this to change your fee mix going forward? Thank you.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thanks. Looking at the revenues, what I'm very pleased to see in this quarter that is, it is really the core lines that are growing very significantly when it comes to income. Net NII is clearly up and that is driven by solid volume growth and stable I should say margins. Commission income that is built up on asset on the management which has a strong performance and a solid inflow in line with our plans and the strategy of ours. And especially our internal channels has a lot of activity. And then we have in the investment bank very high activity. We are well positioned and that also adds. Then we do see that for example, carts are starting slowly to pick up and it will take time but clear there is a change now, so something is happening.

Then the net fair value which was very strong in, I should say extraordinary strong in Q1 is, I should say more normalized this quarter, and perhaps it could be a little bit misleading to say normalized, but what is that. But looking at the customer driven activity, FX, equities, and so, it is a solid and strong quarter again. And then the trading results, these are lower due to the market situation in Q2. So, it is a high quality in this quarter, higher quality this quarter in my book compared to the first one and it's built on mortgage growth of 6%, we are gaining market share in all four countries. There is, as I recall it, no growth below 5.5, it's in the range of 5.5 to 7.5, something like that growth rate in each of the countries.

SME business is growing very nicely as well, across the Nordics and especially at very high speed in Sweden and in Norway. And the savings business also picking up as we discussed very nicely. And that for me, that is a core. And then the cream, like the extra, that is like the ones that we see now and then where things start to pick up very fast or we have, some very special quarter and we are happy about that.

It's just that the hard work, the long-term value creation is coming from the solid growth within the, like the broad part of our business and that is developing very nicely. And I cannot see any things as of now, that should make that change. Of course, there will be lower growth rates now and then and so there can be corrections in markets and so, but structurally we are coming into a continued better and better position, which is just encouraging to see.

The other question was about, was that about cost spending? So how costs and inhabitants are behaving in the Nordics, was that question?

Antonio Reale

Yes, customers, how they're behaving, how the savings versus spending patterns are changing as restrictions get lifted, and both at the retail and corporate and how that will affect your P&L or fee mix if any?

Frank Vang-Jensen

Yes, that's a little bit tricky question. As now societies in the Nordics are opening up, right? So all countries are lifting restrictions. There is clearly more activity in restaurants, in traveling and so, even though still a lot are staying home during the summer, but clearly, and an increase in inactivity, and also a different type of spending, if you can say so, that's positive.

Then when it comes to activities that will drive our income, of course, then it is a little bit more tricky question. Why? Because the housing market was very active during the entire pandemic. That was not expected. In hindsight it is very easy to conclude that, of course, this would be the consequence, but I don't think that many has expected it to be that active. Whether that will continue or it will reduce speed a bit? It's up to be seen.

On the other side or country, you have the SME business now. And I would expect that to start to slowly to increase activity. And there are also different lending and similar that are borrowing money that needs to be done, as there has been state packages, that needs to be has to be repaid. That would be investments that needs to be done building up inventories and so. I would assume that the activity within SME goes up a bit.

And then you have the investment bank and you have LC&I that's a different question. It is very active as of now, whether that will continue and how for a long time, hard to say. So that's my like my conclusion or at least my comments as of now. Anything to add to Ian?

Antonio Reale

Thank you.

Ian Smith

No.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robin Rane from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Robin Rane

Yes, good morning. So, on the back to the SME lending that you just mentioned, the 4% online growth year-on-year, and I guess Norway and Sweden was those two contributors there. Have you been focused on any particular sectors or is it more broad based and what are you seeing in terms of activity across the sector get it back to the previous questions?

And then secondly on mortgage lending in Sweden, so you have maintained price discipline looking at the disclosed statistics, but still you have grown fairly well. Do you think you are losing out on growth too surprising or is this not a factor that have an impact?

Frank Vang-Jensen

Taking the last question first, mortgages is to a large extent a commodity. So you have to have the right price, and there is a I should say narrow range and then you should position yourself within that range. We don't want to be price leader, and we are not, we are in the middle or perhaps even sometimes a little bit above the average. And then there are a lot of other things that needs to be in place in order for you to win the market. Availability, digital solutions, high activity, partnerships, all these things have to be in place.

And I think what has led us to have a strong and continued improvement with this within this area, mortgage area across the Nordics for the last, I should say 10 quarters, that is the combination of these things and price is just one. But that is like in old days, like petrol is a bad compensation -- comparison these days, but it has to be in the range and then it's all the hard work that comes on top of that.

So I cannot see why that should change. The mortgage market in all the years I have been working with it has been exposed to hard competition. That is the case as well as of now and you just have to be on your toes every single day and do the utmost to help your customers. And then normally doing things in the right way, it will lead to you growing in line with your back market share and if you're doing a little bit better, then you can increase the market share slightly, so that's how I see it. What was the other question?

Matti Ahokas

Sector focus…

Frank Vang-Jensen

Yes, I have no information about any specific sector focus, right? And it has a little bit brought, I mean, in certainly in Sweden across the board, no way. There's probably a slightly richer mix in real estate, but that's Norway [ph] but yes, we're across the board ready, no standout sectors in SME.

Ian Smith

And less real estate in Sweden relative to the market.

Frank Vang-Jensen

But no, and there's no, right, it is not a clear strategy that we want to gain any segments or so. We look at the repayment capacity for each customer and of course and then within our strong created assessment, we basically are out to do business with most customers within the segments they operate if they are the right customers.

Matti Ahokas

Operator, we'll take the last question, now.

Operator

We have a question from the line of [indiscernible] from SEB. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Last and final then. Down to more to details on capital, I noticed that credit risk is down in the quarter. What was the main driver on that? I noticed also economic capital is down in LC&I. Is there a change in business mix since you're growing in SME? Is it probably consuming a lot of capital or what is driving that?

And then, if you can just share more details on the geographical performance on the different markets? It looks like Sweden, Norway as you said, are very strong. Finland, perhaps a tad weaker. If there is any large geographical differences as you see it now and probably going forward? Thanks.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thank you. Ian please the first one and then I’ll take the last one.

Ian Smith

Sure. Hi, Matt. So yes, our sort of, I guess capital, net capital generation in the quarter from 17.5% to 18% driven by profits and then also improvements in credit quality. We've just seen over the last couple of quarters positive credit ratings migration across the portfolio and there's a bit of a lag effect. So, we're really catching some of that up in the second quarter. We're just seeing stronger portfolio performance across the board. So those are the two drivers of the capital generation.

Unidentified Analyst

So real mix shift in the exposure?

Ian Smith

No, no, just an improvement across the board. And, look, I think that's really positive to see. We need to keep an eye on it. We're still emerging from pandemic and see how our SME customers in particular are faring. But generally speaking, we're seeing credit rating upgrades across the board.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Yes, when it comes to the activity, then of course it is we have four times four, if you can say, so four countries four business areas. So we will have to assess each of these. But if you take the like the conclusion, and then look at retail, and SME, for example, within household and SME within each country, then in retail or household, all markets are performing very well, I should say, high growth, good savings activity, improving cost to income, efficiency coming up. So I'm pleased to see the financial development there.

When it comes to SMEs, then we have a very strong momentum in Norway. We have a very strong momentum in Sweden. Very good performance in Finland, but quite low growth for the reason that the market is very, growing very, if it's growing at all at the moment, but we are having a very strong franchise and are having a quite profitable business actually in and very well run business in Finland.

And in Denmark, it's -- they're doing all the right things at the moment. We are exiting certain, I should say, customers in industries that has been having a little bit too much risk, that is visible in our growth. But I would expect Denmark to basically come back to a more normalized growth pattern in the start of next year, something like that. So all in all a very strong position, I should say in all eight businesses across the four countries.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Thanks.

Matti Ahokas

Thank you for your questions. And I know there's a couple still, but we have a tight schedule. So if any further questions, please call us at Investor Relations. And any final words from you, Frank?

Frank Vang-Jensen

No, just say thank you and good talking to you and wish you all a nice summer and then we speak and we are always available, so just reach out. Thank you.

Ian Smith

Thank you.