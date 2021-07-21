Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Gage (OTCPK:GAEGF), a cannabis operator solely focused on the Michigan market, which may surprise some investors as being the third largest state in terms of cannabis consumption. CEO Fabian Monaco joins the show to discuss getting investment insight from Bruce Linton, Jason Wild and Tim Seymour.

Sharing Jason's sentiments on going deep and not broad following Trulieve's (OTCQX:TCNNF) example in Florida. Gage's exclusive partnership with Cookies, one of the top cannabis brands. Advantage of states starting with medical program, thoughts on developing federal regulatory picture ('focus on what you can control') and Gage's plans around expansion.