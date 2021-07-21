Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Neither a man nor a crowd nor a nation can be trusted to act humanely or to think sanely under the influence of a great fear. ― Bertrand Russell

This week's deep dive is around a small SaaS provider with an interesting history and some recent insider buying. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is an Austin, Texas based provider of software-as-a-service [SAAS] human capital management [HCM] solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. The company boasts ~80,000 clients - ~10,000 are direct customers and ~70,000 are sold by resellers who white label its offerings - and over 1 million employees paid through its payroll services. The company was formed as video teleconferencing concern Forgent Networks in 1985 and went public in 1992. It then rebranded as Asure in 2007 after acquiring workforce management solutions concern iEmployee, becoming a pureplay HCM company upon divesting its workspace management business in December 2019. Shares currently trade at just over $8.50 with an approximate market cap of $160 million.

Source: May Company Presentation

The company offers payroll and tax solutions on the cloud as well as human resources capabilities such as enrollment benefits and data integration with 401[K] and insurance provider systems. These solutions came via the acquisitions of Mangrove Software in 2016 and iSystems in 2017. Asure also enables mobile time tracking that allows employees to punch in and out remotely via geo-positioning and facial recognition. All the data collected can be exploited to optimize labor costs and scheduling. And with the passage of the CARES Act, the company provides an employee retention tax credit solution to help its clients maximize their credits. With that said, Asure generates the majority of its revenue from its standard payroll and tax solutions, but ~60% of its new sales includes the adoption of multiple services.

Source: May Company Presentation

Its SaaS solutions are sold directly by the company's own sales reps, the number of which nearly doubled to 65 in 2020 after becoming a pureplay HCM. They are also marketed by two types of partners: resellers, such as regional payroll providers and CPAs who pay the company recurring licensing fees to white label its solutions; and referral partners such regional banks and CPAs who provide leads but do not resell Asure's offerings. The resellers are also the company's primary source for acquisitions, which allow it to grow its presence in specific geographic or industry niches, befitting its strategy to concentrate outside the top ten U.S. markets, where 94% of all small businesses operate.

Source: May Company Presentation

The company competes with the likes of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX), but those firms tend to concentrate their efforts on small-to-medium size businesses in the top ten U.S. markets, allowing Asure to carve out its own subspace in HCM. It also provides similar services as Paylocity (PCTY), Paycom (PAYC), Paycor (PYCR), Ceridian (CDAY), and Workday (WDAY), but those companies focus on medium-size to enterprise-level clients with their large field-based sales efforts toting loss-leader payroll products as an inducement to sign on for multi-year engagements, and as such, don't generally fight for the same business. Management believes the total addressable market (i.e. small-to-medium size business outside the top ten U.S. markets) for its services is ~$42 billion.

The Pandemic Impact

Although all players in the HCM marketplace were negatively impacted by the pandemic-induced spike in unemployment, owning to its concentration on small-to-medium size businesses, Asure was affected disproportionately, as its clients were most directly impacted by the lockdowns. For example, in many instances, the local hardware store was forced to close while many Home Depot (HD) locations remained open. With ~10% of its direct clients shuttering operations during March 2020 and only ~60% of that number returning by June (~90% by March 2021), the impacts to its top and bottom lines were meaningful. This dynamic has been further exacerbated by excessive government assistance, creating a milieu where would-be workers earn more staying home as compared to returning to their place of prior employment, slowing the restart of the economy.

It also goes without saying that the company's growing direct sales force was handicapped by its inability to conduct many face-to-face meetings with prospective clients.

In 2020, Asure earned EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.9 million on revenue of $65.5 million as compared to $13.0 million on revenue of $73.2 million in 2019, representing 39.5% and 10.4% decreases, respectively. The drop in revenue also impacted gross profit margins, which fell from 59.2% to 58.2%. More importantly, the company was squeezed for cash, forcing it to raise net proceeds of $21.4 million at $7.25 a share in December of that year.

1Q'21 Results and Outlook:

With many states ending enhanced unemployment benefits and the U.S. economy directionally pointing towards a return to normalcy, Asure should benefit. However, its 1Q'21 earnings report released on May 10, 2021 suggested that it was still struggling despite posting significant sequential gains versus 4Q'20 - due in large measure to its seasonal W2/Affordable Care Act business. Although the company increased its revenue 20.5% sequentially to $19.8 million, non-seasonally-influenced organic sales were actually down 6.2% sequentially, offset by inorganic growth of 5.1%. Its same stores sales metric, known as pays per control, was down 13% year-over-year versus plus 2% in a normal operating environment. The company's 1Q'21 top line was up 4.5% over the prior year period, which was artificially lower due to the pandemic. Asure earned Adj. net income of $0.12 a share versus $0.21 in 1Q'20 and breakeven in 4Q'20. Adj. EBITDA was down 20% year-over-year to $3.4 million, although up 199% sequentially - again, due to the seasonal W2/ACA business. Gross margin improved relative to both periods, up to 63.1% versus 58.6% in 1Q'20 and 59.7% in 4Q'20.

Source: May Company Presentation

Management said conditions had improved to the point where it was willing to provide quarterly (not full year) guidance, projecting tepid 2Q'21 Adj. EBITDA of $800,000 on revenue of $16.75 million, based on range midpoints. Its stated goal is to double revenues in five years by growing its top line organically ~10% per annum through the continuing expansion of its in-house HCM sales effort; and through acquisition by ~10%, although it presently has nothing in its pipeline. Management expects this revenue growth to improve Asure's EBITDA margins, currently at 9% over the prior 12 months (ending March 31, 2021), to 20% over the same five-year period.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Thanks in large measure to its late 2020 cash raise, Asure exited 1Q'21 with cash and equivalents of $24.3 million and total notes payable of $22.6 million, of which $8.9 million may be eligible for forgiveness under the PPP. Not surprisingly, the company does not pay a dividend and it is obviously not repurchasing shares.

Despite its struggles, the Street is unanimously positive on Asure, featuring one outperform and three buy ratings, albeit with an uninspiring median price target of $10 per share. The consensus 2021 view is for the company to earn $0.09 per share (Adj.) on revenue of $71.4 million, which somewhat resembles its 2019 performance when it earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $73.2 million, meaning virtually no impact from the direct salesforce increase.

Board member William Carl Drew is also bullish on Asure's prospects, purchasing 20,000 shares at $8.15 on June 4, 2021. Insider ownership is fairly robust at the company with Chairman & CEO Pat Goepel owning ~5% and the balance of c-suite and board maintaining a ~7% ownership interest.

Verdict:

In 2021, shares of ASUR have done precious little, trading predominantly in the high $7 to mid-$8 range. Management provides a slide as part of its company presentation where it demonstrates its upside relative to some of its peers, including ADP, Paychex, Paylocity, and Paycom, showing them trading at anywhere between 5x and 18x EV/Revenue versus only 2.3x for Asure. However, each one of those comps generates trailing twelve-month EBIDA margins between 25% and 42% versus 9% for Asure. Although it should benefit from a return to normal economy activity, it presently does not appear to be on any significant growth trajectory once effect is given to the pandemic, management's long-term objectives notwithstanding. The question that needs to be answered is whether its increased sales effort will lead to significantly higher organic growth when the economy returns to normal.

The bet here is that it will, eventually - meaning Asure will continue to trade sideways until it demonstrates that it is on a solid growth trajectory. Therefore, this is a name we will keep an eye on to see if business does indeed improve. Until then, we have no investment recommendation on the stock.

You can see real attitude of man when he's terrified. ― Toba Beta

