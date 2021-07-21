baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Almost 20% of my long-term portfolio is invested in aerospace & defense companies. While most of it has an emphasis on defense, I do have a focus on companies that engage in both industries as I have frequently discussed various aerospace & defense suppliers and producers of finished products and services. In this article, I will discuss the just-released 4Q21 earnings from one of the most interesting stocks in the industry: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). On June 8, I wrote my most recent article covering this $1.28 billion market cap stock, which focuses on MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) through contracts with major government agencies and commercial aerospace companies. I'm not just writing this article to find out more about AIR's ability to penetrate the commercial MRO market, but also because I want more insights when it comes to aviation demand and business trends in this cyclical industry. So far, I can say that I'm very pleased with the company's results and believe that investors will like the recent sell-off that provided new investment opportunities. In this article, I will give you the details. So, bear with me!

All You Need To Know About 4Q21

Let me start this article by mentioning that we're discussing the company's fourth quarter. So, that's not a typo. The company's 2021 fiscal year ended on May 31. We went into earnings with 1 downward EPS revision and zero upward revisions. That doesn't mean a lot as the company is small, which means it doesn't get a lot of coverage. The company has also beaten EPS expectations every single time over the past 2 years according to Seeking Alpha. After the release, investors got two numbers (the usual numbers). The company reported 4Q21 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, which is exactly what analysts were looking for. GAAP EPS came in at $0.41, which is $0.04 below expectations. Revenue rose by 5.2% to $438 million. That's $15.3 million above expectations.

With that in mind, let's dig a bit deeper to find the good stuff. I'm extremely pleased to see that defense customers accounted for 48% of total sales. That's up from 47% in the prior year and a result of the company's focus on that market and ongoing troubles in commercial aviation. In this case, defense sales rose by 7%. Commercial customer sales increased by 3%. When I started to really focus on this company last year, the shift to defense markets was one of the biggest parts of the bull case when talking to large investors in the industry. The overview below displays some of the company's commercial and government customers.

Source: AIR Investor Presentation (August 2020)

Additionally, the 5.2% surge in sales needs to be approached a bit differently. While the comparison quarter saw massive lockdowns as COVID fears were sky-high back then, the company had still full hangars and was working on work in progress, which prevented a devastating quarterly result. So, that's why sales in the just-released quarter are up by single digits - it's actually good news.

Unfortunately, I wasn't very pleased with the company's comments regarding its spare parts business. The company did see a strong performance in its MRO business as airlines performed maintenance ahead of the anticipated summer leisure travel and because of its government programs. The bad news is that the recovery in its commercial parts supply business is very slow as customers continue to work through their existing inventory. This business is a high-margin business as AIR has access to relatively cheap parts that can be used in MRO operations. However, in a situation of low demand, customers will use existing inventory. My guess is that this will be resolved going into next year as demand for new aircraft this year is simply too low.

The good news is that AIR continues to win big contracts. For example, the company expanded its distribution relationship with GE's subsidiary Unison. AIR also entered into a 10-year agreement with Honeywell (HON) to be an exclusive repair provider for certain 737 MAX components. AIR also signed a multi-year agreement with United to provide 737 heavy maintenance in its Rockford facility.

Moreover, the company is well-positioned to deal with the ongoing tightness in the labor market thanks to its labor-related programs to recruit, train, and retain skilled technicians. I was happy to hear this as small companies (regardless of their industry) are seeing huge problems getting access to skilled labor. In the case of AIR, that could make it hard to service existing customers and/or to gain new contracts. Luckily, that doesn't seem to be the case, even though choices need to be made.

So, based on the current footprint and labor capacity, it's possible that we'll be a bit smaller in the heavy maintenance business, but a much more profitable business than we were pre-pandemic. Having said that, we continue to look at our footprint in North America and look at ways to potentially better align that footprint with labor availability than based on where we see the most supply of labor than what we have today. So that's something we're continuing to monitor. - 4Q21 Earnings Transcript

This also means that future growth will be mainly dependent on labor instead of hangar capacity.

Valuation

The best thing about AIR is that analysts seem to agree that the company's investments will pay off. The company is on pace to push EBITDA margins to 8.8% in its 2022 fiscal year and keep margins at these elevated levels in FY2023. Additionally, total EBITDA is set to reach all-time highs due to investments in government contracts, the return of commercial maintenance and higher spare parts demand - likely already in the second half of the 2021 calendar year. The good news continues as AIR is set to generate high free cash flow. In FY2022, free cash flow will likely be higher than $80 million, which implies a 6.3% free cash flow yield. This means the company will further reduce net debt (expected to be negative in FY2023) and have the ability to hike dividends. On top of that, the company will have room to acquire businesses to expand its physical footprint if demand warrants it.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2022/2023 expectations)

When it comes to valuation, we get an enterprise value of roughly $1.32 billion based on FY2022 net debt and a $1.28 billion market cap. That's roughly 8x next year's expected EBITDA.

As a result, I fully stand behind my prior comments regarding this business. I believe that AIR should be trading above 10x EBITDA on a long-term basis. I also do not believe that AIR will continue to underperform the S&P 500.

... I think AIR won't underperform the S&P 500 much longer, even though I doubt it will outperform its OEM peers that often use much higher leverage to expand their business. The company should quickly return to an 11x valuation once it shows its ability to turn higher USM and maintenance demand into higher EBITDA. I also wouldn't be surprised if the company were to win some big contracts going forward. - Article

Takeaway

I was very happy to see how well AIR did in its fourth quarter. Yes, the company did report financials in line with expectations, but what matters most to me is that AIR continues to be well-positioned to benefit from an uptrend in aerospace demand. The company is small, but new commercial and government maintenance orders on top of an expected recovery in spare parts will provide an environment that allows the company to grow EBITDA (margins) and free cash flow.

The biggest risks remain ongoing COVID concerns and the labor shortage. However, so far, it seems that the company is able to deal with the ongoing labor shortage.

Moreover, the company's valuation continues to be favorable, which is one of the reasons why I believe that investors could enjoy significant capital gains and outperformance over the S&P 500 on a longer-term basis.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!