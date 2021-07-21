robas/E+ via Getty Images

Investors hoping for a less volatile H2 in the precious metals market have not been granted their wishes, with a turbulent start to July and many new 52-week lows across the sector. Some of the best names have mostly resisted the decline, but laggards like Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) have continued to slide, down 53% from last year's highs. While Great Panther should have a better H2 ahead operationally with mining restarted at UCS, the company is still on track to miss guidance and post some of the weakest margins sector-wide. So, while an oversold bounce for the stock is possible, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector.

Great Panther Mining ("Great Panther") released its preliminary Q2 results last week, reporting an output of ~27,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating to a drop of 28% year-over-year. This sharp decline was despite very easy year-over-year comps with Q2 impacted by COVID-19 restrictions at the company's Mexican operations. The culprit for the soft performance was Great Panther's flagship Tucano Mine, where output dipped 42% due to lower grades and lower recovery rates. This has set the company up for a large miss on its initial guidance mid-point (~143,000 GEOs), with consolidated costs likely to come in above $1,425/oz for FY2021. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, this was another disappointing quarter for Great Panther, with three consecutive sequential declines in a row and the weakest quarter for production in two years. As noted, the sharp decline can be attributed to the Tucano Mine, which produced just ~20,700 GEOs in Q2, a 42% decrease from the ~35,400 GEOs produced in Q2 2020. During the quarter, the company ceased mining at the higher-grade Urucum South Central [UCS] Pit and relied on ore from Urucum North and stockpiles, which negatively affected grades processed at the mill as shown below.

Given the 45% decline in grades and only slightly higher throughput (~873,400 tonnes vs. ~822,600 tonnes), output was down sharply, with H1 production at Tucano coming in at a pathetic figure of just ~43,700 ounces. Fortunately, the company noted that radar measurements of the west wall at UCS have shown a reduction in movement compared to prior levels, suggesting that the company can begin mining here again in Q3 with safer access. This should translate to a sharp increase in grades and the ability to get back to more normal operations in Q3 and Q4. The key, however, will be weather and material movements, with this not being the first time the company has had an issue with this pit.

Moving over to the company's Mexican mines (GMC & Topia), it was a much better quarter on a year-over-year basis, with Topia producing ~312,300 silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] and GMC producing ~284,900 SEOs. This translated to a 114% and 111% increase in silver-equivalent production year-over-year. Still, it's important to note that the company was up against very easy year-over-year comps due to temporary suspensions related to COVID-19 last year. On a more normalized basis and compared to Q1 2020, production was actually down year-over-year at both mines, with this quarter being nothing to write home about, even if the Q2 2021 results did look exceptional at first glance when lapping impacted Q2 2020 results.

Given that Great Panther was lapping one of its worst quarters in the past two years, it's quite disappointing we saw a high double-digit decline in output vs. a massive beat. However, with issues at UCS deferring the mining of high-grade material, this was the main reason for the softer results, and this problem seems to be fixed, at least for the time being. Great Panther noted that it had removed 1.4 million tonnes of weathered waste material from the upper west wall of the UCS Pit, and another 1.2 million tonnes will be removed in line with its designed pushback.

Regarding longevity at the Mexican operations, the one issue that continues to remain for the Guanajuato Mine Complex [GMC] is a tailings issue, with no permits granted by the Comisión Nacional de Agua [CONAGUA]. As noted in prior updates, the approval of a raise at the company's tailings storage facility is needed long-term to continue milling at GMC. Fortunately, the company has found a way to extend capacity to December of this year, but this is just a short-term fix, and a long-term one will be needed to continue processing ore into the new year. Assuming the company can't find a solution, this would translate to a ~$27 million decrease in annual revenue, assuming the output of ~1.1 million SEOs per annum and a silver price of $25.00/oz.

Given the decline in production year-over-year at higher costs, Great Panther's earnings estimates have slid considerably, and the company will be lucky to post much of an increase in annual earnings per share [EPS] this year. As it stands currently, annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.08, translating to a slight increase from FY2020 levels ($0.07), though a lot will depend on metals prices. If we look at FY2022 estimates of $0.15, investors will argue that Great Panther is quite cheap, trading at barely 4x forward earnings. I would not argue here, but with no permit received yet at GMC, a challenging ore body at Tucano, and some of the highest costs in the sector, the discounted multiple relative to peers is mostly justified.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Great Panther is getting oversold short-term and could muster up a strong bounce, I don't see any reason for investors to get involved with the stock. This is because there are dozens of much higher-margin businesses out there in the sector that are paying dividends and reporting record free cash flow, and it makes no sense to own the sector's laggards from an investment standpoint. So, while Great Panther could put together a strong rally as operations improve in H2 with the stock up against easy comps on a sequential basis, I would view sharp rallies as an opportunity to exit positions into strength. Some investors might argue that the worst is priced in, and it could be, but with all-in costs of close to $1,550/oz, Great Panther has very slim margins if the gold price weakness continues.

Since last year, I've continued to warn against owning Great Panther, and even after a 50% haircut, I don't see any reason to change this view. The company is one of the highest-cost miners in the sector, has relatively low reserves compared to peers, and continues to be cheap for a reason. Obviously, a rising tide in the form of higher gold prices will lift all boats, but I prefer to own industry leaders, not laggards. For this reason, I continue to see much better opportunities elsewhere, and I would view rallies above the $0.75 level as an opportunity to book profits.