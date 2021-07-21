Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its second-quarter results on July 20, 2021.

HAL announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 earnings. Both, Completion and Production segment, as well as the Drilling and Evaluation segment, were strong this quarter.

The North American revenues came in at $1.569 billion, a bit shy of expectations.

CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

Looking beyond this year, let me describe the longer-term outlook. We believe that we're in the early innings of a multi-year upcycle. For the first time in seven years, we anticipate simultaneous growth in international and North American markets, and this view guides our business objectives and expected outcomes.

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. Halliburton is a solid business that I consider a good option from a long-term perspective.

However, oilfield services are highly dependent on oil prices and are subject to wide fluctuations. It means that this investment presents higher risks.

Hence I recommend keeping a small core long-term position but use a large part of your position to trade short-term volatility, especially after a significant cut in the dividend with a yield below 1%.

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL followed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (OIH) and Schlumberger (SLB) closely while Baker Hugues (BKR) is lagging.

Halliburton: Financials history - The Raw Numbers for Second Quarter 2021

Halliburton 2Q '20 3Q '20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.20 2.98 3.24 3.45 3.71 Net income in $ Million -1,676 -17 -235 170 227 EBITDA $ Million -1,708 351 114 574 628* EPS diluted in $/share -1.91 -0.02 -0.27 0.19 0.26 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 598 420 638 203 409 CapEx in $ Million 142 155 218 104 191 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 456 265 420 99 218 Total Cash $ Billion 1.81 2.12 2.56 2.45 2.66 Total LT Debt in $ billion 9.83 9.83 9.83 9.64 9.64 Dividend per share in $ 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.045 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 877 882 885 885 890

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $3.707 billion in 2Q'21

Halliburton posted $3.707 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2021. The North American revenue went up 49.6% from the same quarter last year to $1.569 billion, and revenue from Halliburton's international was $2.138 billion, down slightly from last year's quarter.

The company posted a net income of $227 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO said in the conference call:

Finally, Halliburton has the broadest market exposure because we remain the only integrated service provider active in both North America and international markets. I believe this unique position allows us to capitalize on the double-digit growth, equipment tightness, and resulting better service pricing in both markets.

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

If we compare the second quarter of 2021 with the first quarter of 2021, we can see that North American is recovering nicely.

CFO Lance Loeffler said in the conference call:

In North America, revenue increased 12%, primarily driven by higher pressure pumping services, drilling related services and wireline activity in North America land, as well as higher well construction activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Partially offsetting these increases were reduced software sales across the region.

Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production ( 55.2% in 2Q '21)

in 2Q '21) Drilling and Evaluation (44.8% in 2Q '21)

Completion and Production:

Operating income was $317 million, or up 99.4% from the same quarter a year ago. The segment's performance was supported by a ramped-up activity across multiple product service lines in North America. Cementing operations in the Eastern Hemisphere and Latin America improved strongly. The company experienced higher completion tool sales in the Middle East, the North Sea, and Latin America. Also, well-intervention services in Saudi Arabia and Algeria increased significantly.

Drilling and Evaluation:

The segment profit increased to $175 million from $127 million in the second quarter of 2020. These better numbers are due to strengthened drilling-related facilities and stronger wireline activity across all regions apart from more frequent testing services in the Eastern Hemisphere.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to an estimated $218 million in 2Q'21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate and adds "proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment." HAL indicated $265 million in free cash flow in Q2'21.

Trailing Generic Free cash flow yearly is $1,003 million ("TTM"), with a free cash flow estimated at $218 million in 2Q '21.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share - a $159 million cash cost a year. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 0.98%.

Lance Loeffler said in the conference call:

We believe that our year-to-date and expected earnings performance for the remainder of the year, combined with efficient working capital management, should result in a full-year free cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion. The growth and earnings outlook that Jeff laid out positions us well to grow our free cash flow over the next couple of years.

3 - Net debt is now $6.98 billion in 2Q'21, slightly down sequentially

Net debt is $6.981 billion. As we can see in the chart above, the company is doing a good job of reducing its massive debt load. However, the total debt-to-total capitalization is 62.7%, which is quite high and concerns me a little.

As of June 30, 2021, Halliburton had $2.658 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $9.649 billion in long-term debt (including current).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Halliburton's second-quarter results were better-than-expected, and the market was apparently pleased with the results.

However, I am not convinced that the earnings results were the primary trigger of the rebound the stock experienced today.

The market decided it was time to buy the S&P, which had its first advance in four days, and the Nasdaq's first gain in six days. I see it as a "dead cat bounce" that could last a few more days but is likely to deflate.

I remain very cautious about the health of this oil sector despite what CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

First, we believe commodity prices will remain structurally supportive. With both demand resurgence in many economies and increased vaccines availability, we anticipate the global demand will continue to exceed supply, particularly to the extent OPEC+ manages supply additions over the near term. As OPEC+'s spare capacity returns to normalized levels over the next year, we believe sufficient pent up global oil demand will support a call on both international and US production.

Instead, I think we are now entering another wave of infection which will potentially hurt the nascent recovery expected. This situation is exacerbated by OPEC+'s eagerness to cash in on high oil prices. In short, use any upticks to take profits and expect lower lows.

Technical Analysis (short term)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HAL forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $21.25 and support at $19.2. The trading strategy is to sell partially from $21.25 to $22.85 and accumulate between $19.2 and $19.65.

HAL is highly correlated to the oil prices, and if oil turns bullish, HAL will probably retest the first resistance at $21.25 and potentially cross it to retest $22.85. Conversely, if oil prices turn bearish, HAL could cross the support and retest $17.2.

Warning: The chart analysis above is valid only if it is updated frequently. It is what I am doing for my subscribers only.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.