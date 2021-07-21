ZIM Integrated Shipping Might Beat Revenue And EPS Consensus For Q2 2021

bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

I have already written articles about both Danaos (DAC) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), where I compared the HARPEX index with their quotes in order to find an obvious price discrepancy and propose a specific action plan based on the findings. Now I'd like to do a little differently: I'm going to find out how justified the revenue and EPS consensus forecasts of analysts regarding another global container ship company - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Since ZIM does not have a rich trading history (it went public on NYSE only on January 28, 2021), I will try to predict the company's revenue figures for 2Q 2021 based on the HARPEX index values, since this quarter has actually ended and we have the opportunity to look at facts. After that, based on the historical marginality of the business, as well as taking into account its dynamics, I'll try to forecast ZIM's EPS and compare my findings with the street's estimations.

Revenue forecasting based on HARPEX

Let me first explain the logic behind what I'm going to do. As it's stated on Harper Peterson's official website, the HARPEX index "reflects the worldwide price development on the charter market for container ships". So the higher the index, the more revenue in theory a container ship company can make. It's published weekly and is free for downloading (up to 3 years of time series data). Seeking Alpha also provides ZIM's financials, so I decided to take a closer look at how the company's past revenue figures reflect the HAPREX past values:

Source: Author's calculations based on data by Harper Peterson's official website and Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the fluctuation in revenue almost exactly follows the fluctuation in the index (the ratio of revenue to the index ranges from 1.15 to 1.74, generally without a clear trend). It is this coefficient that I'll use to predict ZIM's revenue since we already have the actual data for the index:

Source: Author's calculations

The second quarter of 2021 saw the largest growth in all 3 years - HARPEX grew by 267.78% compared to 2Q 2020. Based on this, we can use the range of possible values of the Revenue-to-HARPEX ratio to predict the possible values of ZIM's sales in the 2Q 2021:

the consensus revenue forecast in 2Q 2021, $M 1867.66 Bear Base Bull Revenue-to-HARPEX 1.15 1.59 1.74 Factual HARPEX in 2Q 2021 1 234.46 1 234.46 1 234.46 Implied Revenue in 2Q 2021, $M 1 421.73 1 964.61 2 153.32 vs. consensus forecast -23.88% 5.19% 15.30%

Source: Author's calculations

For the "Base" case I've taken the Revenue-to-HARPEX ratio of 1.59 since it's the value of 2Q 2020. The "Bear" case takes the lowest value of the whole sample, so I don't think the resulting output might be realistic. The same can be said about the "Bull" case - it is based on the largest value in the sample.

The current revenue consensus has increased twice (the last one was on April 30, 2021).

Source: Seeking Alpha, ZIM's Earnings

That is, analysts took into account the changes in HARPEX, but apparently used either a different metric for forecasting or expected Revenue-to-HARPEX relation to be lower than last year. But at the moment there's no reason to think that this coefficient could be less because delivering the goods at the moment is still incomparably easier than at the same time a year ago. Also, according to the last IR presentation of the company (based on Drewry's forecasts), it was expected that the peak of demand in the market would occur precisely in 2Q 2021:

Source: Autor's notes based on ZIM's IR presentation

That is why, even though ZIM's revenue expectations were raised by 21.26%, this is still 5.19% lower than what ZIM is likely to show in its quarterly report (estimated on August 20, 2021).

And what about ZIM's EPS?

It's quite difficult to rely on last year's EBIT and net income margins, given how much they have grown since then:

Source: Author's calculations based on data by Seeking Alpha

Historically (at least for the last 2 years), the company had the highest margins in the second quarter. I assume that 2Q 2021 will be no exception and the net profit margin will increase by 1% in the "Base" case scenario. In the "Bear" case scenario this value will be equal to the margin of 1Q 2021, and in the "Bull" scenario - 3% more compared to the "Base" one.

consensus forecast 2Q 2021 5.82 Bear Base Bull NI margin 33.80% 34.80% 37.80% implied Net income, based on "Base" case revenue, $B 664.07 683.72 742.65 shares outstanding, B 115.969075 implied EPS 5.73 5.90 6.40 vs. consensus forecast 2Q 2021 -1.61% 1.30% 10.03%

Source: Author's calculations

Thus, given the current marginality levels, we can expect that ZIM is likely to beat analysts' expectations in terms of EPS as well.

Valuation

ZIM's currently trading for 1.7x EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple, which is quite lower when compared to its peers, such as DAC, NMM, Atlas Corp. (ATCO), Costamare Inc. (CMRE), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL):

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Judging by the dynamics of the last six months, ZIM's EV/EBITDA grew by only 2.22% (with an average growth of this multiplier in the indicated sample by 21.67%):

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

After reporting strong results for 1Q 2021, ZIM's multiples have more than halved. This multiple contraction does not coincide with the general market picture, because the multiples of the other companies in the sample, on the contrary, have grown by an average of 58.24% over the past year:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

ZIM's market multiples just have nowhere to fall. If the company reports as analysts expect (or beats their expectations, as I expect), then ZIM should, in theory, react with lightning speed, especially taking into account that over the past month the quotes fell by >10%:

Source: Seeking Alpha, ZIM's main page

Obvious pitfalls of my findings

The most important thing to pay attention to is the assumption of fairly high demand in the market. It is the increased demand that drives my assumptions about ZIM's revenue growth. At the moment, I have no reason to doubt that the demand is really great. But if the company's supply chain is disrupted, which we cannot know for sure, then regardless of market demand, the Revenue-to-HARPEX ratio will be significantly lower than my "Base" case scenario. As we could see, my conclusions aren't really elastic, accordingly, this will lead to the 2Q 2021 revenue being lower than analysts' consensus.

I also assumed an optimistically high net profit margin for 2Q 2021, which in turn carries a risk to my findings regarding ZIM's EPS figures. ZIM's NI margin is already one of the highest in the peer group (except for DAC), which indicates a possible limitation of its further growth:

Source: Author's calculations

Quick takeaway

My statements that ZIM is going to beat its revenue and EPS consensus forecasts for 2Q 2021 sound rather pretentious, but I have some reasons for that, and I've shared them with you in this article.

Even with last year's Revenue-to-HARPEX ratio, the company will be able to beat analysts' forecasts by >5%. Provided that margins remain unchanged, ZIM could beat its EPS consensus forecasts by ~1.3%. And if we also take into account the growing dynamics of marginality, then the EPS surprise can reach up to 10%.

The multiple contraction we have observed since the ZIM's IPO can't last forever. This is one of the largest companies in its industry, but for some reason, its multiples are several times lower than those of other, smaller containership firms. So if the company does report as strong as I expect, its stock could bounce back well above analysts' 1-year price target of $45.

Therefore, I recommend buying ZIM at its current price levels.