FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

On Jul 20, 2021, Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) updates its 2021 guidance, following the completion of the Tracker acquisition, which I discussed in a previous article.

Blow, let's analyze the impact of this guidance update on the investment thesis of Earthstone.

Reserves

After adding the proved developed reserves of 20.2 MMBoe from the Tracker acquisition, Earthstone had 111.4 MMboe of proved (1P) reserves in 52,800 core net acres in the Midland Basin, of which 54% are in oil, 24% in NGL, and 22% in natural gas, of which 55% are proved developed and 45% proved undeveloped as of mid-2021 (Table 1).

The PV-10 value for the 1P reserves came to $1,032 million.

Table 1. Earthstone Energy reserves after the Tracker acquisition, from this source. The reserve calculations are based on SEC prices $49.78/bo and $2.428/MMbtu prior to adjusting for quality and basis differentials, and $48.88/bo, $14.58/bbl NGL, and $1.21/Mcf net of differentials.

Capital budget

Earthstone has expanded its 2021 capital budget from $90-100 million running one rig to $130-140 million, adding the second rig in early August (Table 2).

The previous capital budget envisioned spudding 21 gross (18.5 net) operated wells and bringing 16 gross (13.5 net) operated wells and 0.7 net non-operated wells online in 2021.

The revised capital program is expected to result in spudding 30 gross (26.2 net) operated wells and bringing 20 gross (16.1 net) operated wells and 0.7 net non-operated wells online in 2021.

Therefore, Earthstone plans to spud an additional 9 gross (7.7 net) operated wells and bring 4 gross (2.6 net) operated wells on-stream. The company will carry 10 gross drilled but uncompleted (aka, DUC) wells going into 2022.

Table 2. The 2021 updated capital budget of Earthstone, from this source.

The above capital program is well supported by total liquidity of $249.5 million. The company has a revolver borrowing base of $550.0 million pro forma for the Tracker acquisition, of which $301.0 million were drawn.

Production outlook

Taking the Tracker acquisition and the expanded capital program into account, Earthstone reported average production of 22,716 boe/d (52% oil) for the second quarter of 2021, up 12% over the first quarter, and projects average production of 25,500-27,000 boe/d (50%-51% oil) for the second half of the year.

That means Earthstone will be able to continue its track record of steady production growth. The average production guidance for full-year 2021 will increase by 19% at the midpoint to 23,500-24,250 boe/d (50%-51% oil), compared to the previous guidance (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The quarterly average production profile of Earthstone, historical and projected, shown with average realized prices without and with realized derivatives settlements. Source: Laurentian Research based on financial releases by the company.

Financial performance

It is worth noting, although the operating margin may continue to be negatively impacted by the realized hedge settlements in the 2Q as in the 1Q, I expect the operating margin to improve considerably going into the 3Q and 4Q, thanks to the increase in production as well as lower hedge volumes (Fig. 2). As of July 19, 2021, some 81% and 65% of the 2H2021 underlying oil and gas production guidance (25,500-27,000 boe/d, with 46-47% oil and 26-27% gas) are hedged, respectively.

Fig. 2. The oil and gas hedging program of Earthstone as of July 19, 2021, not included are basis/roll swaps, shown with weighted average swap price and weighted average collar floor/ceiling prices for each quarter, from the same source as Table 2.

Based on its 2021 capital budget, operating plan, and existing service costs, along with current commodity prices and hedges, Earthstone is estimated to generate no less than $160 million of free cash flow in 2021.

Investor takeaways

I previously pointed out that independent oil companies, especially those of small-cap, are advantageously positioned because they are not so restrained to raise production in the oil upswing as the majors in the age of the decarbonization revolution. As a beneficiary of the green movement, Earthstone is actively raising production through intelligent acquisitions and accelerated drilling.

Despite its low-cost, growth-potent properties in one of the most-prized petroleum provinces, the stock is valued only at an EV/1P metric of $10.3/boe, a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4X and P/FCF multiple of 5.3X. Furthermore, the company is run by Executive Chairman Frank A. Lodzinski and CEO Robert J. Anderson, who are serially successful entrepreneurs known for their technical competence, business acumen, and financial conservatism. This is definitely one of the best management teams in the U.S. oil patch.

I expect Earthstone to capture the billion-dollar market cap by the end of 2021 or in early 2022, which makes it a unicorn prospect. In my opinion, any investor who is searching for a high-quality oil stock to her/his portfolio should seriously consider this unicorn prospect.