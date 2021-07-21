pejft/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Although 2021 has seen improvements for many companies versus the tough times of 2020, sadly for HollyFrontier (HFC) these conditions have continued and thus may cause questions around the counterparty risk for their midstream subsidiary, Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). This article provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by discussing why their high 6.50% distribution yield remains safe despite the tough times at their parent company and also reviews their subsequently released financial results to ensure that they also remain on track themselves.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It could be argued that their single most impressive and important aspect has been their resilient operating cash flow, which once again increased by a respectable 5.38% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2021 versus the start of 2020. This pushed their operating cash flow up to $82.1m versus its previous result of $77.9m and thus kept their distribution coverage at a strong 139.08% despite their capital expenditure ramping up by a very large 56.05% year-on-year. At $33.2m during the first quarter alone, this level of capital expenditure is relatively high versus their history that only saw annual averages of $46.4m during 2018-2020 and thus makes their strong distribution coverage particularly attractive.

Similar to any other income investment, it can be worthwhile for investors to consider how their revenue and thus cash flow is generated. Unlike a standalone midstream organization, they derive the vast majority of their revenue from their affiliated parent company, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: Holly Energy Partners Q1 2021 10-Q.

This situation would normally pose a significant counterparty risk since their financial performance is heavily reliant upon only one company, which at the moment is facing particularly tough times with refining margins continuing to suffer. Thankfully these tough times are unlikely to spill over to their Holly Energy Partners because they are still separate legal and listed entities, despite their parent owning 57% of their units. This means that even in a worst-case scenario if HollyFrontier filed for bankruptcy it does not automatically translate into bankruptcy at Holly Energy Partners nor impact their operations. This is the same situation that was faced by Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) during the turmoil of 2020, whereby the latter was able to continue operating and paying distributions despite their parent company filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Whilst there always technically remains the risk that their parent company wishes to renegotiate the contracts that unpin their earnings, given their majority ownership this would be a rather parasitic victory since their financial statements are already consolidated. There would be very little benefit in essentially taking from themselves whilst also hurting their reputation in capital markets.

It should also be remembered that HollyFrontier is a fundamentally viable company that was generating ample free cash flow before the downturn and thus their tough times relate solely due to a severe downturn felt across the whole refining industry and not an unviable operating model. A bigger risk to midstream companies stems from sizeable contracts with completely independent companies being renegotiated, such that NGL Energy (NGL) face with Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) that was already of questionable viability even before the downturn of 2020, as my previous article covered.

Image Source: Author.

When moving forwards to review their financial position, it was also positive to see that their solid cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2021 kept their capital structure staying on its improving trend. Whilst their net debt only decreased by a small 1.09% there is more to the story because it happened despite their capital expenditure ramping up significantly. This means that they can provide the seldom heard trio of covering a high distribution yield, investing in growth and also lowering their net debt, thereby showing they are staying on track themselves and thus pointing well for their future distribution growth potential that was discussed in my previously linked article.

Image Source: Author.

Since their net debt only decreased ever so slightly, it was only natural that their financial metrics have not materially changed with similarly small fluctuations that leave their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.04 towards the bottom of the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00. Overall their other three financial metrics saw improvements, especially their interest coverage that increased to a solid 8.90 from a previous result of 5.07, which primarily stemmed from lower interest rates from their credit facility and refinanced $500m Senior Notes.

Image Source: Author.

They topped off their solid all-round start to 2021 by keeping their already strong liquidity essentially unchanged, which continues to help underpin the safety of their distributions. Whilst their cash ratio dipped very slightly from 0.28 to 0.25, they saw their current ratio increase from 1.18 to 1.28 and thus broadly cancel each other out. It was excellent to see management proactively refinancing their credit facility way ahead of time and thus extending its maturity date until 2025 versus its previous maturity during 2022, which helps boost their liquidity since their Senior Notes are not maturing until 2028. Whilst this also saw their maximum commitments reduced to $1.2b versus their previous limit of $1.4b, following their net debt still edging lower this should be no problem with only $896m drawn, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Holly Energy Partners Q1 2021 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

Whilst HollyFrontier continues facing hard times and has completely suspended their dividends, at least the unitholders at Holly Energy Partners can sleep easy at night whilst still collecting their high distribution yield since they are remaining on track themselves. Since the tough times at their parent company are unlikely to spill over to their high-yielding subsidiary, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate with their distributions remaining safe.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Holly Energy Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.