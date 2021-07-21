Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The stock price of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is +41.33% since my April 2019 buy recommendation. I am again endorsing HPQ as a buy because of its -18.13% 90-day performance. This big 3-month dip made HPQ a deep value buy. HPQ can rise again near its 52-week high of $35.77. More investors will eventually realize that Windows 11's strict hardware requirements will compel people to buy new computers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Going long on HPQ, while it is trading at below 10x Forward P/E is opportunistic value investing. The leadership position of HP Inc. on personal computers and printers means nobody can call it a value trap. Seeking Alpha's quantitative algorithm gives HPQ a value grade of A+. Bargain hunters can profit big if they dare to go long now on HPQ.

There's a market aberration whenever an industry leader like HPQ only trades at 8.27x forward P/E valuation. This is -73.33% lower than the average forward P/E of HPQ's Information Technology peers. If we dare to give HPQ a 10x forward P/E valuation and assume a FY2021 EPS of $3.20, the stock should be trading above $30 again soon.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Windows 11 Is A Welcome Tailwind

Microsoft (MSFT) is adamant that Windows 11 computers need to be Trusted Platform Module or TPM 2.0-compliant. TPM 2.0 requires a TPM hardware chip embedded with a motherboard or integrated with the System-on-Chip processor. To date, there's a very limited list of motherboards that are TPM 2.0 compliant. All of them are newish and not cheap. Microsoft's not-yet-final list of supported processors for Windows 11 does not include 7th-gen Intel (INTC) Core i-Series processors. Microsoft's dire need to make Windows more secure is forcing people to buy new computers.

Infineon Technologies sells the Optiga TPM 2.0 chip that needs to be soldered to motherboards.

(Source: Infineon.com)

Instead of upgrading their existing non-TPM 2.0 boards and processors, PC users will find it easier to just buy a new desktop/laptop. HPQ can benefit from Microsoft's mighty coercive push for TPM 2.0. Windows 11's dominant 73% market share in desktop operating systems has compelled Microsoft to make Windows 11 less vulnerable to hackers. TPM 2.0 is a hardware-based security protection against hackers and phishers. Microsoft no longer trusts software-based antivirus solutions (like Windows Defender) to keep Windows 11 computers safer.

Going forward, HP could again beat Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) in global PC shipments. IDC's chart below showed HP Inc. underperformed against its PC rivals in Q2. HP Inc.'s Q2 2021 PC shipments only grew 2.7%. This performance is embarrassing when compared to the +14.9% achievement of Lenovo. IDC reported that Q2 PC shipments grew 13.2%, but I expect this to be better for Q3 and Q4 thanks to Windows 11. IDC expects 2021 to only see 357 million PC shipments (+18.1% Y/Y). My fearless forecast is that Windows 11 can boost this to 380 million.

Microsoft's demand for TPM 2.0 might help HP Inc. ship out 19 million or more computers for the next quarters.

(Source: IDC.com)

Windows 11 can help HP's Personal Systems segment deliver quarterly revenue of more than $11 billion. The TPM 2.0 requirement will compel some HP Workstation Z PC owners to replace their units. The TPM 2.0 Windows 11 requirement will inspire many HP Omen PC gamers to buy newer models.

(Source: HP Inc.)

The bulls will rally around HPQ again if management can beat Personal Systems' revenue of $10.6 billion in Q1 2021. This is achievable. HP Inc. can implement a pandemic-Samaritan marketing strategy. It can use the slogan "HP is doing its best to help the world during this pandemic. HP is giving hefty discounts to students, small business owners, and retrenched workers." This crafty marketing could get rid of unsold Windows 10 HP laptops and desktop PCs.

The chart below is justification for a more aggressive marketing for HP computers. Selling computers is a $10.56 billion/quarter engine for HP Inc. Nurturing this profitable enterprise justifies any marketing gimmick.

(Source: HP.com)

Why Laptops And Traditional PCs Remain Relevant

The PC business of HP Inc. is not endangered by Windows 365. Rather than pay $31/month for a weak dual-core, 4GB RAM Windows 365 machine, people will find it more cost-efficient to just buy a new $600 HP computer. Privacy and security-conscious government and private companies know that on-site Windows computers protected and managed by their IT department employees, is still safer than trusting Windows 365. Many IT managers will loath to entrust their day-to-day office tasks on cloud computers operated by a data-gathering specialist like Microsoft.

My fearless forecast is that Windows 365 will only attract small businesses who cannot afford to buy new computers. Gamers and creative professionals also use computers with quad-core/octa-core high-end processors with 16GB/32GB RAM. Unless Microsoft starts offering $39.99/month Core i7 10th-gen with 32GB RAM and 2GB discrete GPU cloud PC instances, Windows 365 is not going to see mainstream adoption anytime soon.

The Wide Moat In Printing

The other compelling reason to go long on HP Inc. is its solid leadership in the $411.99 billion/year global commercial printing market. Intrado expects this industry to grow to $472.35 billion by 2026. The printing business segment of HP therefore is still a growing concern. Commercial printing means large-format and high-volume production printers. HP Inc. is the no. 1 company in large format printers, with 31% market share.

Large format printers have a reliable tailwind in the still-growing $27 billion global outdoor advertising industry. However, HPQ has a massive tailwind in the packaging printing industry. Markets and Markets says the packaging printing market was worth $352.1 billion in 2020. It has a CAGR of 4.2% and will be worth $433.4 billion by 2026. HP's Indigo series of digital press products makes the company a global leader in packaging printing.

(Source: HP.com)

The total global printing industry (includes personal printers used at home) is estimated to be worth $821 billion by 2022. This massive business is why HPQ remains a viable long-term investment.

Yes, there is the persistent headwind from third-party inks and toners. However, the reality is majority of people use original inks and toners because use of third-party inks can clog/destroy any inkjet's printer heads. The reason why my old HP 7100 3-in-1 printer is still working is I only use original HP inks on them.

HP Inc. is the runaway leader in global hard copy peripherals (A2 to A4 printers and copiers), with 42.4% market share. This dominant position can only get better if HP Inc. buys no. 4 printer company Brother (OTCPK:BRTHF). It is also worth applauding the +36.4% Y/Y Q1 2021 printer shipments feat of HP Inc. The big market share grab (from 37.1% to 42.4%) of HP can be partly attributed to its affordable Smart Tank line of high-volume inkjet printers. Selling cheap CISS inkjet printers and making people buy original HP ink is a solid business model.

(Source: IDC)

HP Inc. is consistently profitable (TTM net income of $3.698 billion). Unfortunately, HP Inc. does not have a strong balance sheet. Its long-term debt of $4.926 billion is greater than its total cash and short-term investments of $3.438 billion. This weak balance sheet should convince you to dismiss the speculation that HP Inc. can afford the $4.34 billion market cap of Xerox (XRX). I would rather see HP Inc. go big on AR/VR products than waste money on Xerox. The fast-growing $35 billion AR/VR market is very promising for HP's Reverb G2.

(Source: HP.com)

Going forward, the sales boost from Windows 11 and better printers/ink sales can improve HPQ's balance sheet numbers. At the moment, let us just enjoy the consistent profitability and dividend payments of HPQ. Yes, printers and personal computers are not hyper-growth products, but they are profitable.

Conclusion

HPQ is a buy because it is not wasting time/money making and selling smartphones or smartwatches. The focus on just computers and printers makes a company more efficient. HP Inc. earns a bigger part of its operating profit from inkjet and laser replacement inks. The dividend payments and long-term prosperity of HPQ is assured. The persisting COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent HP from maintaining its Printing Segment's operating margin higher than 12%.

(Source: HP.com)

I value HPQ more as a printing-driven company. Compared to its printing industry peers, HP Inc. is not getting enough love from investors.

(Source: Author's Premium account at Finbox.io)

The chart above is a warning that the market aberration of XRX having a higher P/E valuation will eventually get corrected. Go long on HPQ and short XRX. Xerox is a dying company.

Microsoft's uncompromising TPM 2.0 requirement is a big boost to a PC industry leader like HP Inc. I expect Personal Systems segment to eventually breach $11 billion in quarterly revenue soon. The more profitable Printing segment will eventually breach $5.6 billion. The $352.1 billion packaging printing industry is a reliable long-term growth driver for HPQ. Every non-digital product we consume, display, or use everyday comes packaged in cartons or plastic. Vendors need printed packaging so they can sell promote their brands and build customer loyalty.