GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

(Please note that this is a Canadian producer so all dollars used will be Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Canadian producer Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) has a period of time in the Spring when operating activity is at a lull until things dry up enough that industry activity can resume. During the third quarter, much of the Canadian industry is back in action. But that second quarter lull often gives the Canadian crowd a time to review the industry situation and modify the capital budget as needed for the second half of the year. This fiscal year, commodity pricing remains unexpectedly strong. Therefore, those budget plans may be a little more optimistic for the second half of the year.

Source: Yangarra Resources April 2021, Investor Slide Presentation

Yangarra has long had some extremely profitable wells. With current WTI pricing far stronger than the graph estimates and a hot summer unexpectedly strengthening natural gas pricing, these wells could be breaking even in as little as six months.

For investors that means the company receives the money used for these wells back in 6 to 12 months, depending upon the fluctuations of the commodity prices. So the company can use the same money to drill a well in the same fiscal year. Investors in effect see the company drill two wells in one fiscal year because of the fast payback. That makes for a very fast cash flow build. Depending upon how strong prices remain this fiscal year, the company may be able to drill three wells in the same fiscal year with that capital for one well because the paybacks are so fast.

This company may have had some "stretched" financial ratios during the coronavirus demand destruction. But the well profitability shown above gives this company a way to dig out of any stretched ratios relatively quickly. This advantage sets the company apart from many competitors that cannot hope to match the returns shown above.

Source: Yangarra Resources April 2021, Investor Slide Presentation

This slide demonstrates an old story. The Cardium in Canada has been producing oil for ages. But recent technology has sparked a renaissance so that the interval will be producing a few more decades for sure.

This Canadian acreage has a big advantage over Permian acreage of similar profitability in that the cost of the land is far lower than the Permian. Therefore, the profitability of the wells shown above is far more likely to show as company profitability to shareholders.

Most companies do not include a location cost when they show shareholders the profitability of wells. Therefore, shareholders need to take into account the well spacing and the cost of the acreage for that spacing. In Canada, that cost is a small fraction of the cost in Texas and other major basins. Therefore, the breakeven cost shown by Canadian companies is often a very good indicator for company profitability whereas in the United States that may not be the case.

Source: Yangarra Resources Management Discussion And Analysis First Quarter 2021.

The company has some extremely low costs that result in generally attractive margins. This company spent the last fiscal year posting some modest results near the breakeven for much of the year while many competitors run up big losses. It should be noted that Canadian accounting does allow companies to reverse impairment charges as the market continues to improve. So many competitors will report dramatically improved results due to the reversal of impairment charges.

However, a company like this one with low costs did not have to take a relatively large impairment charge in the first place. Therefore, the company is very likely to report mostly operating results the whole fiscal year.

The depletion shown above is far closer to a dry gas producer than the level of a typical oil producer. That is a huge competitive advantage when there is a significant amount of oil and liquids in the production stream. It was a very big factor in the ability of the company to report Net Income at all during fiscal year 2020.

Similarly, production, transportation, and general & administrative costs are very low for a company with significant liquids production. That bodes very well for the currently strong pricing environment. Cash flow from operating activities took a small upward move despite a drop in production from the previous fiscal year. The improvement in margin shown above is the reason why.

Now that extra cash flow can be put to good use by drilling and completing an extra well or two. Management did a good job of decreasing well costs during the downturn in fiscal year 2020.

Source: Yangarra Resources Management Discussion And Analysis First Quarter 2021.

The management team and the board of directors have considerable experience building and selling companies. That shows itself in the low costs of the company operations and the low lease acquisition costs. Management also has a significant ownership in the company stock as shown above.

The enterprise value has since moved above C$300 million. However, the enterprise value is still less than 4 times expected cash flow. Currently, commodity prices are expected to remain strong for a while. Therefore, cash flow is likely to build rapidly due to the ability to drill more than one well with the same capital as long as paybacks remain under one year.

Any cyclical fast-growing company should be worth around 10 times cash flow. So if the "good times" last for a couple of years, this stock could soar far above the current price before the next cyclical downturn begins.

In any event, the low ratio of enterprise value to cash flow appears to limit the downside risk. Note that Canadian companies often outspend the quarterly cash flow due to the cash build during the second quarter Spring Breakup.

The last four years have been absolutely miserable for the North American oil and gas industry. But this company has emerged from that whole situation in far better shape than many competitors. That should bode well for future prospects.

Even though interest costs are somewhat burdensome, the margin appears to be more than adequate for the current situation. As was noted before, this company did not report gigantic losses due to impairments during the 2020 coronavirus demand destruction. Therefore, it is very likely that above-average profitability should be possible for a very long time in the future.

At some point, this company will likely become an acquisition candidate. But any acquisition would likely happen at a price determined by management due to the sizable insider holdings.