All eyes will be on electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company reports Q2 results after the bell next Monday, July 26th. With production and deliveries hitting new records for the period as the China factory continues to ramp up, a new quarterly high is all but certain for revenues. The biggest questions this time around surround margins in the period, and whether management needs to raise guidance to get shares going again.

For the period, analysts currently expect Tesla to report $11.35 billion in total revenue, as compared to $10.39 billion in the first quarter of this year. Energy and service/other revenue should rise due to seasonal factors, for example solar sales coming out of the winter months. However, these two categories remain the minority for Tesla, as my base case below has them at about 13.5% of the company's Q2 total. We could see some analysts estimates change slightly by the time Tesla reports, for instance the low estimate on the street has a sequential revenue decline despite the jump in deliveries over Q1. That number, as well as the high figure on the street calling for nearly $13 billion in revenues, just doesn't seem to make sense.

The majority of Tesla's revenue still comes from automotive sales and leasing. While we know the preliminary unit numbers, average selling prices are still a wildcard. Tesla did raise Model 3/Y prices in the US multiple times during the quarter, and China got a slight price raise on the Y as well. On the flip side, credit sales are expected to come down, and cheaper Model 3 units made it to some European as their production was shifted to Shanghai. Some US dollar weakness for most of the quarter could also provide a small tailwind, and the company should benefit a tiny bit from sales of the new Model S.

The biggest question this quarter will be margins. Reduced credit sales would be a headwind, but how much Tesla's other costs have risen due to sharp rises in key commodity prices this year is unknown. On the Q1 conference call, management cited one-time costs for the Model S/X changeover and solar roof that shouldn't repeat in Q2. Overall, I'm projecting Tesla's automotive margins to rise by 16 basis points in my base case. Operating expenses should be mostly flat for the quarter, with expenses due to growth in the business potentially offset as there should be one less Elon Musk bonus tranche to be recorded. The three cases I've projected can be seen in the table below. Dollar values are in millions except per share amounts.

For those asking, I'm not including any Bitcoin impacts in my cases above, and I have credit sales down $160 million from Q1. Assuming the company did not sell any of the cryptocurrency during Q2, it should be reporting an impairment charge of $75 million or so. That size loss would represent about a 6 cent hit to earnings per share, before any potential tax impact, which would put the GAAP bottom line figure at $1.06 in my base case, for instance.

Perhaps the second most important item to watch will be full year delivery guidance. Investors were a little disappointed when the yearly forecast wasn't raised at the Q1 report, hoping for more than the previous statement that deliveries would be greater than 750,000. With a first half of the year pace that's better than that, along with the Shanghai factory still ramping the Model Y to a degree, many are hoping to see management paint a brighter picture. There are still some bulls out there that believe production can approach one million vehicles this year, but the general consensus for deliveries seems to be around 850,000 or so currently. Updates on the Berlin and Texas factories would also be welcome, because meaningful start up contributions from those locations could push this year's production number closer to 900,000.

When it comes to the balance sheet, I don't expect too many surprises. Extra production and the high S/X lease numbers will be a small headwind to cash flow. Better GAAP net income would help, although my projections have some of that offset by lower stock based compensation. With the increases in both deliveries and production, we'll probably see the usual step up in accounts payable and receivables. The key will be the capital expenditures forecast as Tesla continues to build out two new factories. The company shouldn't need any capital raises in the near term, especially if more debt was converted to equity which will help the net cash position.

As for Tesla shares, this is a much different stock than it was earlier this year. Six months ago, we were talking about an $850 stock with the average street price target calling for the stock to lose 40% or so of its value. As of Wednesday morning, the stock was basically at the average price target of $660. As the chart below shows, the dreaded technical death cross recently occurred, with the 50-day moving average (purple line) crossing below the 200-day (orange line). This earnings report could easily be the catalyst that gets the shorter term trend line moving higher again, while a drop in shares that continues the 50-day downtrend could eventually lead to a rollover of the 200-day.

With Tesla earnings on tap for early next week, investors are hoping shares can start to recover some of their early 2021 losses. Record production and deliveries will help set a new high for quarterly revenue, and we'll see how much price hikes were able to offset rising commodity prices. The yearly forecast will also be key if management increases its delivery forecast into the greater than 800,000 range, and whether or not production timelines are updated for the two new factories. Shares have traded around their key moving averages lately, and this earnings report will likely provide the setup for the next couple of months.