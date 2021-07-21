mcdomx/E+ via Getty Images

Six months ago, I wrote a bullish article about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC), stating that shares were undervalued at $40, with a 20% upside potential. The market was not fairly valuing the stock. Despite the firm high leverage, its debt was manageable due to its high cash generation from operating activities and the significant liquidity available from the credit facility. Things have not changed much since December - except for the share price, which effectively appreciated more than 30% during this period. At the time of writing, the stock trades at $52. Although I maintain an optimistic perspective for the business over the long run, I would take a more cautious approach about making a significant entry position above $50.

The company and its business segments

VSEC focuses on sustaining and extending the life and improving the performance of its client assets. The company generates revenue from products delivery and contract services and is divided into three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The firm operates in highly competitive and fragmented industries, and although its small size, it has a long experience as a provider for commercial and defense customers.

Management started a multi-year business transformation plan more than a year ago, focusing the business on higher-margin product and service offerings, such as the Aviation group - which was the worst affected division by the Covid crisis. This group provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory MRO services. Before the pandemic, it was the fastest-growing segment of the firm, though the disruptions for the global aviation market ended the upward trend. Its sales decreased from $225M in 2019 to $165M in 2020, and its current operating income margin is negative. However, management maintains the long-term goals and expects the aviation side to generate margins around the mid-teens in the long run (the current 5-year average net income margin of the overall business is 3.66%).

(Source)

The single segment that grew over the past fiscal year was the Fleet group - from $215M to $242M - whose operations are conducted by its wholly-owned subsidiary Wheeler Bros. The segment provides parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, data management, and other services to assist aftermarket commercial and federal customers. Revenues result from the sale of aftermarket vehicle parts to government and commercial clients - the United States Postal Service is the most relevant customer representing 27% of VSEC total sales in 2020. Finally, the Federal and Defense group provides aftermarket refurbishment and sustainment services to extend and maintain the life cycle of military vehicles, ships, and aircraft for the Department of Defense. Though sales have been shrinking in recent years, it's still VSEC's most relevant segment, accounting for 38% of total sales in 2020. However, managers seem to have shifted their interest away from this group due to its low profitability.

Sales decreased as expected, though the recovery outlook remains strong

Amid the pandemic, analysts projected a decline in sales for 2020, which materialized accurately. Analyzing Q1 results, sales - excluding divestitures - declined approximately 3% on a year-over-year basis and grew 10% compared with Q4 2020. The aviation segment showed the fastest recovery and grew 15% on a quarter-over-quarter basis - while the Fleet and Federal and Defense sales increased 3% and 1%, respectively. Management announced an important 15-year agreement for the distribution of more than 6,000 flight-critical engine components. It is expected to generate revenue of approximately $12 million in 2021, $45 million in 2022, and $60M once fully implemented as of 2023, which coincide with the strong revenue growth projected by analysts for those years. However, such a recovery was expected even before 2021, and sales estimates have not increased significantly since then. The company valuation has soared at a much higher pace. On the other hand, the outlook becomes blurry after 2023. VSEC is not a fast-growing company, and its revenue has increased at an average rate of just 1.5% since 2011.

Significant appreciation of the stock

Data by YCharts

Since mid-December, the stock surged from approximately $40 to $52 - 30% appreciation. If we include dividends, the total return is even higher, beating the total market return (SPY) by more than ten percentage points. The business experienced a favorable Q1 - but not exceptional - with promising advances, especially on the aviation side. However - as mentioned above - sales estimates have grown little during the same period. Looking forward, there are no clear catalysts that may increase VSEC valuation further. The expected PE ratio by the end of 2021 and 2022 is 18.8 and 13.6, respectively. Even though I maintain my previous stock valuation of approximately $50, the company does not seem undervalued above this level.

VSEC's financial obligations haven't gone anywhere

The net leverage ratio increased to 3.7 as strong first-quarter 2020 EBITDA was replaced with 2021 results. The firm's substantial debt is explained mainly by the large acquisition made during the past decade (with significant purchases in 2011, 2015, and 2019). If management suspends or reduces those investments, the company's cash position would be highly positive. However, it seems VSEC will not - and cannot - change this strategy if it wants to grow and remain competitive. Besides, the cash provided by operating activities - approximately $40 million per year - is not high enough to finance those purchases. In addition, the company is expected to be free cash flow negative for the full year 2021 due to the extent of the planned investment in new programs. Hence, we can expect VSEC to maintain high leverage in the upcoming years. Notwithstanding the company has its cash position well covered by its credit available for $350 million, management has been making efforts to increase liquidity and completed a public offering of common stock in February of this year, which resulted in net proceeds of $52 million. Though the current debt amounts do not represent a risk at these levels, the high leverage affects the value of the business.

Updating the thesis

VSEC stock has appreciated more than 30% over the past six months, though the background story remained largely unchanged. This small-cap company operates in highly competitive industries and currently holds a substantial debt on its balance sheet. I like the business and consider its liquidity position is covered by its credit available under its loan agreement and by its high generation of cash from operating activities, however, the firm has appreciated too much too fast. Capex and investment activities are likely to remain high in the years to come, and management expects to have a negative free cash flow in 2021. For 2022 and 2023, the recovery outlook remains strong, though analysts' projections for these years have not improved much since the previous semester. Without a clear catalyst that may increase revenue and earnings projections, the high stock appreciation seems exaggerated. The stock does not seem undervalued above $50. I would wait for a price decline to make an entry position.