onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) is an energy storage company with an important software component. This provides a high-margin SaaS business that grows exponentially with its hardware energy storage solutions.

As I wrote in my solar sector overview, energy storage is an important next step for the renewable energy sector. New solar and wind energy prices are already economically more interesting than traditional sources like coal and gas. As gas enthusiasts like to point out, there isn't always wind, and it isn't always sunny. So it's necessary to be able to store excess energy and harvest it again later. Ideally, this happens in perfect conditions. Many variables influence energy needs. This is where STEM comes in.

Investment Case And Catalysts

STEM operates at an important junction of the energy transition. It mitigates supply and demand. It profits from fluctuating prices.

The company has a 50% CAGR growth outlook until 2026.

It has 80% software margins.

Market participation margins also come in at 80%.

It carries a strong balance sheet.

STEM came to the public market through a SPAC. After converting all warrants, this provides the company with a hefty $500 Million cash position. Today's revenue mainly comes from low-margin hardware sales. The software and market participation revenues are spread out over long-term contracts. These have high margins and make the company an interesting energy storage play.

About STEM

STEM provides smart battery storage solutions for the front of the meter and behind the meter applications. It delivers hardware solutions that have low margins and aren't that exciting. It's the Athena software that STEM sells along with its hardware that's attractive.

STEM's solutions add value for various kinds of customers: the front of the meter solutions are for utilities and energy providers. These increase their peak capacity, stabilize the grid, and enable virtual power plants. Behind the meter, applications optimize individual customer's energy usage of the grid or with solar attached.

Athena Software Solutions

The most important aspect of STEM is the software solution. It's market-leading software based on AI and machine learning. This enables the customer to switch automatically between onsite generation, battery power, and grid power.

Athena™ helps lower energy costs, stabilize the grid, reduce carbon emissions, and solve renewable intermittency across the world’s largest network of distributed energy storage systems. Source: STEM

Source: May Investor Presentation

Athena is an almost complete package of possible energy storage value streams. I believe this creates a flywheel effect for STEM. It gets more hours on its systems which makes the system more effective.

Continuously Improving Margins

The increasing gross margins of STEM are appealing. The cycle of upfront low-margin hardware sales and spread-out high-margin sales afterward have a very positive effect on margins over time.

Source: May Investor Presentation

STEM expects a 10-30% gross margin on hardware and an 80% gross margin on software. This means most revenue is at the start of the project but most earnings and cash flows are earned in the next 20 years. STEM doesn't need to cut costs or anything to improve margins. It just needs to expand its installed base. This means earnings will keep growing exponentially when revenue growth slows due to a better product mix.

The own installs come with software attached with 10-20 year contracts. STEM also takes over energy storage systems that were managed by competitors.

Outlook And Valuation

Stem provided a 6-year forward outlook before merging with the SPAC in March. It confirmed the 2021 outlook in May. All forecasted revenue for 2021 is already covered by bookings. The company is working on 2022 bookings.

Source: March Investor Presentation

The company's current valuation looks expensive. It's unprofitable in 2021 and expects negative free cash flows. The estimated current market cap of $3.58B (this includes warrants) implies a forward P/S ratio of ~24. The table above justifies this steep valuation. Ratio's come down quickly with this strong growth.

There are good reasons to believe growth will remain strong after 2026. The energy storage sector is just getting started. As renewables become a bigger part of the grid, there will be more need for energy storage.

Source: BloombergNEF

Risks

A lot of companies have troubles with their supply chain. Stem mentioned revenue for 2021 is contracted and it's looking to diversify its supply chain. Resource price increases slowed down recently. Current hardware suppliers are tier one global suppliers like Tesla (TSLA), LG, and Samsung (OTCPK:SSDIY).

The high valuation can cause short-term fluctuations. Any result below expectations will be punished quickly. This shouldn't matter for investors that are willing to hold for at least 5 years.

High margins often attract competitors. STEM has a technological advantage. It's winning projects over competitors. The nature of AI systems gives STEM a moat. The more hours the AI system runs, the better it gets.

Conclusion

The solutions of STEM fill an important void with renewable energy: it isn't always available. The company operates in an emerging industry with a long secular growth path.

STEM has a very positive outlook. Its Athena software solution makes it an interesting battery storage company. The hardware solutions are the step-up to the software.

The company is reasonably valued for its growth potential. It provides a detailed roadmap until 2026 that looks realistic. It already has 2021 covered since March and works towards 2022 objectives. As the company installs more hardware and gets more attached software contracts the margins improve drastically.