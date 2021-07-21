Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

The narrative around Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is perhaps one of the strongest and most influential stories of our time. Both Tesla believers and skeptics (I consider myself neutral in this debate) have a strong arsenal of stories to back-up their bullish and bearish theses respectively.

Whether it's overall demand for Tesla's products, controversies around electrification, full self-driving (FSD) capabilities, regulatory credits or accounting related issues, both camps rely heavily on their narratives to justify movements in Tesla share price.

While business performance depends heavily on developments within these areas, share price could easily become detached from all these fundamentals in a heavily distorted world of extreme monetary and fiscal policies. So far it appears that certain market wide forces are the key driver behind Tesla's valuation which means that share price performance could easily disappoint even in an event of flawless execution by the management and vice versa.

Recent share price movements

The automotive sector has been under the spell of extreme narratives over the recent years as the today's car is undergoing significant chances in propulsion, connectivity and autonomous features.

As a result pure EV players - both newly emerging ones and more established, such as Tesla, are priced at multiples suggesting years of extremely high topline growth rates. This created a very wide valuation gap between the pure EV players and the traditional OEMs.

* log scale axis

Source: Research Affiliates

Whether or not long-term expected growth rates of these names could be achieved will not be a subject of this article, hence I will assume that current growth expectations do reflect reality.

In the case of Tesla, so far 2021 has been very strong, both in terms of financial performance and business developments.

Source: Tesla Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

Not only is Tesla's year-over-year growth rate in vehicle deliveries accelerating, but this was the fastest growth in total vehicle deliveries the automaker has seen since the second quarter to 2019 Source: Nasdaq

Contrary to all that however, TSLA's share price performance year-to-date has been quite disappointing, even when compared to the slow growth traditional OEMs.

Data by YCharts

A year ago, however, TSLA share price experienced extraordinary multiple repricing. Its P/S multiple skyrocketed from low single digits in the beginning of 2020 to as high as x30 a year later.

Data by YCharts

Even though many retail investors ascribe this to market expectations finally catching up with Tesla reality, it wasn't just TSLA that massively appreciated during this period. Almost every single EV manufacturer, even though many of them are not manufacturers yet, also experienced massive multiple repricing during 2020.

Source: Research Affiliates

Why is Tesla a macro play

Following the strong price appreciation in 2020, Tesla shareholders are likely rejoicing that the company is finally getting some recognition by the market. On the contrary, Tesla bears are likely seeing the recent weakness in 2021 as a sign of things to come.

Whatever the case, it appears that both the impressive rally of 2020 and the underperformance so far this year had little to do with business fundamentals and more with market wide forces.

To begin with, value rotation over the course of this year appears to be the chief culprit behind Tesla's underperformance relative to more value oriented names in the sector.

Source: Janus Henderson

To evaluate the impact on Tesla share price, we will have a look at the relative performance of two different areas of the market - value and momentum. Although there are many different ways in defining these two factors, for the purposes of the following analysis I will use the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) and iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) to measure their performance.

In the graph below we see the indexed performance of MTUM less VLUE over the past 5 years.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

The dynamic we observe in the MTUM less VLUE is remarkably similar to that of Tesla's share price over the same period.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Although the trend in Tesla share price is remarkably similar to that of the MTUM less VLUE, a regression of daily returns shows a weak relationship between the two variables for most of the time that has increased considerably since mid-2020 and is now close to explaining nearly half of Tesla's variance.

* between TSLA and MTUM less VLUE daily returns

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

This dynamic can hardly be attributed to TSLA becoming the largest holding of MTUM over the course of 2020, as the company makes around 5.5% of the fund's assets which is also tiny relative to Tesla's overall market cap of around $600bn.

Source: iShares

Disney (DIS) for example, the second largest holding of MTUM, is far less exposed to movements of MTUM-VLUE with the rolling R-squared having much lower values.

* between DIS and MTUM less VLUE daily returns

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Thus, the high momentum trade fueled by the absolutely unprecedented amount of liquidity during 2020 helps to explain the massive movement in Tesla share price.

Data by YCharts

Not only that, but Tesla share price is much more sensitive to the momentum trade than are other momentum names within the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM).

Implications for momentum stocks

So far it appears that the momentum trade and value rotation forces were the chief culprit behind Tesla's share price movement over the past year or so. Having said that, this is neither good nor a bad thing for Tesla, but shareholders should be aware of the implications of owning a high momentum stock and understand the risks that they are taking.

High exposure to momentum factor could significantly improve portfolio results, but the factor is also subject to violent reversals during market downturns, which have been largely suppressed by the extremely loose monetary policy.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Fama & French

The momentum premium is one of the largest factor premiums, but it is hard to capture because of two practical problems. First, a substantial drawdown can occur if there is a trend break like a market reversal, as the strategy will select equities with high market sensitivity in a bull market. Second, the group of stocks with the strongest trends changes all the time, causing high turnover in the portfolio. Source: Robeco

For the past 30 years other factors, such as value, small, quality and investment, delivered far lower returns than momentum but they did not experience sharp reversals during market downturns.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Fama & French

In addition, a more sustained rotation from momentum to value appears likely as the former factor is highly overvalued on a historical basis, while the latter sits at the lowest valuation levels on historical basis.

Source: Research Affiliates

High duration securities, such as high-growth momentum stocks, are also more sensitive to changes in interest rates as claims on future cash flows are discounted further into the future. In that regard, Tesla alongside all other high growth names benefited from the significant decline in real interest rates over the past few years.

Source: Yardeni Research

Tesla's case could be seen as even more extreme as the company's profits are expected to grow at an even faster pace than its topline in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So What?

Ultimately, over the long term, Tesla's share price performance will depend on the company's success. In the meantime, however, shareholders should be careful about picking the right periods to increase their stakes in the company as either a sustained rotation into value stocks or a sharp reversal of the momentum trade could easily spell a disaster, even if the company continues to execute well on its current strategy. Shareholders should also pay close attention to overall market liquidity and real interest rates, as extreme level of market intervention has put Tesla in a spot where market wide forces are more important for its valuation than the company's own financial performance.