Armstrong Flooring, Inc.'s (AFI) CEO Michel Vermette on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Matt McColgan

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Armstrong Flooring second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. I’m joined this morning by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Michel Vermette; and our Chief Financial Officer, Amy Trojanowski. In addition to the earnings press release issued today, a copy of the slide presentation to accompany this call is available on the Investor section of our website, www.armstrongflooring.com.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expected or implied. For more detailed discussion on the risks and uncertainties that may affect Armstrong Flooring, please review our SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required by applicable securities law.

In addition, our discussion of operating performance will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the press release.

I’ll now turn it over to Michel.

Michel Vermette

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. I will start by providing a second quarter business update and share my perspectives on our progress against our multiyear transformation plan. Then I will ask Amy to share details on our second quarter financial results.

On last quarter’s earnings call, we discussed the positive momentum and continued progress against our transformation goals. As we move into the second quarter, gradually from COVID-19 related restrictions and recoveries in residential and commercial demand help drive 15.5% topline growth year-over-year and nearly 13% growth sequentially from the first quarter of this year with increases noted in both our North America and international markets.

While demand remains strong in the quarter, volatility in global supply chains and the continued inflationary environment significantly impacted our business in our second quarter results. We’re diligently working to mitigate these headwinds and I’ll provide more details on the initiatives Armstrong Flooring has taken.

Overall, the resilient flooring market continues to rebound as the greater economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is reflected in the healthy demand we’re seeing in both our commercial and residential business.

We, like many companies, we’re able to return to the workplace in a limited capacity in the second quarter. In the field, our new build up sales force was able to increase the number of face-to-face meeting to near historical levels.

In North America, pent-up demand drove sales increases across our LVT, VCT and vinyl sheet products, while the continued recovery from the pandemic grow sales increases in both China and Australia versus the same quarter of the prior year.

In our commercial business, we saw demand that exceeded projections and we’re able to capitalize on a healthy mix of new and innovative products. Adoption of our MedinPure PVC-free sheet with painted Diamond 10 technology continues to gain traction in the market and its refreshed palette is receiving positive reviews from our partners and our customers.

We’ve also introduced three new commercial LVT collections, Biome, Terra and Coalesce luxury flooring. These newly released products complement the first core launches of our exchange and theorem collections, adding more options to our 2.5-millimeter LVT offering. Each of these products which we proudly manufacture in the USA are a testament to our commitment to bringing fresh ideas and innovation to the market.

On the residential side, business continues to rebound, albeit mixed by channel. Demand for single and multifamily homes remains strong, while we have seen slowing in big box retailers as other outlets per purchase have reopened.

In May, we announced we were ending our relationship with a distributor covering the Midwest United States, a change which became effective in early July. In our commitment to winning in the marketplace, this next step allows us to give incremental opportunities to two of our longstanding distributors as well and forge a direct relationship with the key customers that make up this geography.

As I mentioned earlier, the volatile supply chain and inflationary environment present in the broader macro-economy was a persistent headwind for our business throughout the quarter and rising costs from these dynamics have outpaced our pricing initiatives year-to-date.

Shortages, disruptions, and delays in obtaining building materials posed a major impact to homebuilders. And the cost of building materials and residential construction are at their highest levels in decades.

In some pockets, material lead times extend up to 24 weeks to 28 weeks, mainly impacting our source product sales. Temporary factory and border closures in Asia due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in these geographies, as well as reduced workforce caused ships to remain anchored in ports resulting in multiple week delays.

The shrinking global container fleets created challenges throughout the industry as 2020 delays in new containers continue driving significant capacity issues and led to surging shipping costs in 2021. We expect these delays and higher costs to last for the next several months.

Downstream in our production cycle, these delays along with the raw material producer disruptions impacted our manufacturing as limitations in materials caused temporary shutdown of certain of our lines. Although, only lasting for a few days, these shutdowns inhibited our ability to fulfill orders from strong demand that we continue to see into the quarter.

Now let me provide some perspective on actions we’re taking to address this volatile environment. Our supply chain organization, which we significantly built up in 2020 -- in early 2021 as part of our transformation plan, has been working diligently to mitigate these impacts. We increased our safety stock in an effort to combat the considerably longer lead times in the industry raising sourced goods safety stock from 16 weeks to 28 weeks in many circumstance.

Furthermore, we’ve explored alternative shipping means to offset container shortages and heavy inflation on transportation costs, which at times have been nine times what we’re used to seeing. Certain of these alternatives mean will come at a cost, but are critical measures to ensure we can continue to procure materials and service our customers.

Finally, as inflation continues to exceed our projections from the prior quarter, we announced our third price increase of 2021 in late June, which will be effective beginning August 15th. All of these actions are necessary to counteract what we believe are truly unique times for our industry.

Our customers understand and it tells they are seeing cost increases across all aspects of their business. We’re anticipating these macroeconomic headwinds to continue through the remainder of 2021, as we’ve done, thus far we’ll continue to be responsive and agile in our measures to offset these impacts, while remaining committed to executing the initiatives under our business transformation.

At this point, I’d like to provide some perspective on transformation progress. I can’t tell you to be thankful for our employees that collectively work to execute our long-term strategy of expanding our customer reach, simplifying our product offering and operation and strengthening our core capabilities.

15 months into this journey, our teams have dealt with multiple headwinds in executing this strategy from COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the current inflationary environment and supply chain challenges. Throughout, the team has remained steadfast in executing this strategy, while also adapting as necessary to provide solution to the challenges we have faced along the way.

If you turn to slide eight, I’ll discuss some examples of our progress in more detail. Beginning with expanding our customer reach. In the second quarter, we began selling our Armstrong Flooring program with positive reviews. The brand was recently recognized as a top build -- Top Brand in BUILDER Magazine.

In the second quarter alone, we have rolled out the program to over 60% of the builders in our targeted market. In addition, we continue to receive positive reactions to our Armstrong Signature brand and are poised to launch this at various trade shows beginning later this month.

Furthermore, we recorded our first sale in hospitality market, a previously untapped market for Armstrong Flooring. While we are still in the very early days of our efforts, we’ve seen travel pick up to levels nearly three quarters of those pre-pandemic levels and our newly established hospitality sales team is actively pursuing opportunities with several national hotel brands in what we believe will be an exciting new vertical for the organization.

Overall, we are continuing to add talent to our sales and marketing and customer service functions across our business, bringing the total to over 40 new sales hires since the launch of our transformation plan.

With the bulk of these additions occurring in late 2020 and early 2021, our professionals are poised to further growth the business as a return to in-person interaction continues in the latter half of 2021.

Moving to slide nine. We’ve continued to simplify our organization particularly in manufacturing. Our Made in the USA Quick Ship Program is a unique program and simple and it’s very core American Made LVT, Shipped Fast.

We have seen positive responses to this program since we introduced it to the market in Q3 2020, with sales over $5 million in the second quarter, marking our highest quarter to-date with the Quick Ship Program in the four sequential quarter we saw increases from this initiative. We expect continued benefit from Quick Ship sales heading into the latter half of 2021.

In addition, we closed our South Gate California location in the same quarter, following the March 2021 sale and we have fully transitioned all production operations to two of our existing domestic facilities. Through the same quarter, this has resulted in approximately $1 million in net savings in addition to simplifying our overall manufacturing footprint.

We continue to evaluate the product we are producing with the long-term return-oriented mindset and are rationalizing SKUs in manufacturing assets, which resulted in certain charges we took in the same quarter. Amy will speak more about these in a few moments.

Finally, turning to slide 10, I’ll point in to the efforts we made with regards to our logistics capability, especially in the wake of current dynamic supply chain environment. We have remained focused on the execution of our plan, yet have pivoted and adapted to address the challenging supply chain environment, while still strengthening our core competence.

Our efforts from our newly bolstered team to look for alternative shipping means have strengthened our procurement competencies and processes. We also continue to modernize our ERP and our manufacturing facilities to enhance visibility and access to data information.

Additionally, in the same quarter, we opened our new headquarters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In doing so, we’re staying true to our root and longstanding history in the Lancaster area, while at the same time reinvigorating our day to day work practices.

Our new headquarters, coupled with our design center and our technical center with its unique capabilities are all located on the same campus, providing our people the ability to work cohesively in a modern and energized space in a collaborative way.

This move will also produce cost savings of approximately 60% compared to our prior corporate lease expenses. In summary, these actions have strict our core competency both in the way we work and the way we are able to service our customers.

In summary, we remain focused on driving this multiyear transformation plan and moving towards our goal of creating a more resilient and profitable organization, while also managing costs and pricing in this challenging environment.

With that said, I’ll turn it over to Amy to take you through our second quarter financial results. Amy?

Amy Trojanowski

Thank you, Michel, and good morning, everyone. I’ll refer you to slide 13, which provides the summary of our financial results for the quarter. Second quarter net sales were $168.1 million, a 15.5% increase versus the second quarter of 2020 and a 12.9% increase sequentially from the first quarter of 2021.

Our year-over-year sales performance benefited from relieved COVID-19 business disruptions, a healthier product mix and our previously communicated transformation initiatives, along with strong demand in both commercial and residential end markets. This resulted in sales increases versus the second quarter 2020 in all regions in which we operate.

Throughout the quarter, demand remained strong, though, as Michel mentioned, disruptions in the global supply chain hampered our sales throughout the quarter. Despite this, we entered the third quarter with a healthy order book and significant deliveries of key inventory products coming in July and August.

In North America, our commercial business benefited from recovering demand and the outlook continues to build momentum as the ABI Index registered one of the highest points in its history. Sales grew in both our commercial VCT and LVT products, benefiting from a healthy mix and improved pricing from our efforts to mitigate inflation.

We saw considerable traction in our Quick Ship Program particularly in the latter half of the quarter, as customers began to take advantage of quick lead times for our American made products amidst the ongoing supply chain shortages affecting internationally sourced products.

On the residential side, the market continues to rebound from the pandemic and while we saw modest increase in sales year-over-year, our performance was impeded by supply shortages particularly with sourced material.

Turning to slide 14. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $3.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the prior year. The movement year-over-year is primarily attributable to sourced and raw material inflation, and supply chain disruptions, which resulted in higher input costs and caused delays in certain manufacturing processes, driving higher operational costs year-on-year.

As Michel mentioned, we took a critical look at our SKUs in the second quarter and recorded charges of approximately $4.5 million to write-off underperforming assets and related inventory. These decisions which were made with a long-term mindset are treated as an add back to adjusted EBITDA. However, from a U.S. GAAP perspective, accounted for 270-basis-point impact to our gross profit for the quarter.

Collectively, these impacts drove approximately $12.7 million net higher cost versus the second quarter 2020. Pricing initiatives and improved volumes and mix partially offset these headwinds, reflecting increases of $8.3 million and $3.4 million respectively. However, as Michel mentioned earlier, inflation has outpaced our price increases to-date and we were unable to fully offset these increased cost.

In SG&A, our costs were $9.4 million higher than the prior year, reflective of our go-to-market initiative to increase our sales force, which primarily took place in the latter half of 2020 and early 2021, along with increased advertising and promotional activities associated with our planned strategy.

Furthermore, SG&A in the second quarter of 2021 is reflective of a normalization of our employee-related costs, which were lower in the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 related impacts.

As noted in our first quarter call and consistent with inconsistent transformation plan, we expect SG&A cost to be higher in the remaining quarters of 2021 and sequentially we saw a $1.4 million increase from the first quarter of this year.

Finally, turning to slide 15. We generated a net operating cash outflow of $3.9 million in the quarter and negative free cash flow of $7.9 million. Our change in operating cash was heavily impacted by inflation and the disruptions in the supply chain, which as Michel mentioned earlier, have outpaced our pricing increases, along with working capital impact from higher receivables and timing related to trade payables.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $4.1 million, slightly higher than the second quarter of 2020, however, down $2.9 million sequentially from the first quarter. Capital expenses for the remainder of the year are expected to be measured in the context of our transformation activities and our ongoing maintenance costs.

Net debt was $44.7 million, compared to $33.9 million at the same time last year and $66.1 million versus year end 2020 and we maintained available liquidity with cash and access to revolving credit facilities of $91.6 million. While we expect the inflationary environment to continue for the remainder of 2021, our cash and available credit facilities provide us with ample liquidity to continue to execute our strategy.

I’ll now turn it back to Michel for some closing remarks.

Michel Vermette

Thank you, Amy. I would like to close by thanking the Armstrong Flooring team for their continued diligence in managing our business in the context of our long-term goal, by also staying proactive and agile in the current environment.

We will implement our price increases and drive efficiency to offset inflation, while making our supply chain more resilient, all the while, balancing these near-term actions with investment initiatives necessary to transform the organization for the long-term.

15 months into our transformation journey we’re continuing to expand our customer reach, simplifying our operation, and strengthening our processes and infrastructure, putting Armstrong Flooring on the path to be more resilient and more profitable.

The resilient flooring market continues to be a growing industry. Our products are in demand and are receiving positive recognition, and we continue to see many improvements across our business from our transformation plan. Overall, we at Armstrong Flooring, continue to stay committed to putting the customer, our employees and our shareholders in the best position to deliver value.

Thank you for joining us today. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first questions come from the line of Julio Romero with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Julio Romero

Yes. Hey. Good morning, Michel and Amy.

Michel Vermette

Good morning.

Amy Trojanowski

Good morning.

Julio Romero

My first question is just on the Rest & Refuge product line. I know you talked about some incremental sales there for the first time in the second quarter and you’re newly established hospitality sales team. Can you maybe just speak to how much you’ve put into that effort from a strategy and maybe a headcount perspective, and how that product line has been received by the customer?

Michel Vermette

Yeah. Very well so far. We have five dedicated hospitality reps that have been onboard in recently. The product has been presented and we’re presenting our full offering also, but Rest & Refuge was designed with hospitality in mind first and foremost, and we have received their first few orders in -- and fulfilled them in the second quarter.

We are talking to all the major brands about being a larger presence for them and in their different platforms. So we’re progressing very well on open up those doors and getting specified. And as you know, when it comes to hospitality, you have to be selected for critical brands and we’re working through that with each major operator.

So we’re very optimistic that this is a good start. We opened the door and now we expect to gain momentum, a little bit similar to our Quick Ship, as I mentioned earlier on the call. That’s been a nice initiative for us and we’ll gain momentum in the coming quarters with hospitality.

Julio Romero

Got it. And can you maybe speak then in new products in the pipeline for that Rest & Refuge line and more broadly the product launch cycle targeting the hospitality channel in general?

Michel Vermette

Yes. We have in our pipeline for next couple months. We have another SPC product targeted for the category and also another wood slate [ph] product target for the category and these are all tied to the conversation we’re getting from our customers.

So there’ll be -- within the next 12 months, there’ll be two editions, and also we will have a representation in key markets as we open up the door, so we can have connections with the owners of the properties after we get specified from the brands. So we can complete that execution.

Julio Romero

Great. And maybe just switching gears a little bit on your supply chain, you touched on some of the actions you’re taking to mitigate some of the impacts in the near-term, increasing your safety stock, exploring some alternative shipping. Can you maybe speak to some of the actions you’ve taken for the longer term in making your supply chain a little more resilient maybe beyond the next 12 months?

Michel Vermette

Yes. What we’ve done is expand our supplier base from one and also country of origin. So if there’s an issue in one part of the world, it doesn’t impact our whole supply chain. So, we’ve added supply from Vietnam, from Malaysia to our Chinese and Korean supply. So there is more versatility there and flexibility.

We also augmented our U.S. manufacturing, as I mentioned in our remarks. So we are working to be more resilient there. And we’ve added suppliers also in North America to be -- to make the right raw materials and expansion.

It’s been a very volatile environment and we’re working through that diligently. We’re in constant contact with our freight borders for the international sourced goods and even added fuel providers to that so we can bring goods there.

But we keep adjusting. We keep understand what’s happening with each group and I expect this to get better in the third quarter and fourth quarter, as we have these extra bits and the safety stock is fully put in place.

Julio Romero

Yeah. That dovetails right into my last one here which was how do you expect the action you’ve taken in terms of the safety stock and alternative shipping routes to maybe even some of the impacts in the third quarter and fourth quarter, but I guess you mentioned, it’ll be less than you experience…

Michel Vermette

Yeah.

Julio Romero

… in the second quarter?

Michel Vermette

Yeah. And I think the big thing is safety stock is coming in, those orders were placed in the first quarter and second quarter but they were delayed getting here because of transportation. So we -- you’ll see improved service. Our customers will see improved service in the third quarter and fourth quarter as we have higher availability. So and we’ll keep adjusting accordingly.

A lot of it is communication with our customers right now. They’re dealing with this in every commodity and every process. So we’re in close connection with them and to make sure we meet their needs.

Julio Romero

Understood. Thanks for taking the questions and best of luck in the back half of the year.

Michel Vermette

Thank you. Thank you for joining.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group. Please proceed with your question.

Kathryn Thompson

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions today. In your outlook, you noted that Armstrong is better positioned in geographic markets and product categories and I want to pull the string on that. Is this relative to Armstrong’s historical position or relative to other competitors?

Michel Vermette

Well, first and foremost, historical to our position. As you know, Kathryn, we -- everything pretty much in our business in North America went through distribution by a year and a half ago in what other than home centers. And what we’ve done is and we were missing opportunities with some of the largest retailers, some of the largest builders and commercial contractors.

And we have been reengaging with these folks and then in particular on the builder side with the launch of the program. Now we have direct relationship with little over 60 of the top 300 contractors and builders in the country with what our build program that we just put in place in May.

So those are different conversation. When you’re close to the customers, you have bigger opportunities. Just the number of customers and conversations we have has been very encouraging with what we have put in place.

So we’re really participating or engaged in opportunities that the company has not been historically engaged with and I think that bodes very well for the future. We just had to get close with the customers and same thing in hospitality earlier. We just didn’t call on hospitality until this year.

So a lot of work is being done to open up more verticals and create a brighter future for Armstrong. Some other competitors have some of those relationships, we just we’re not at the table until recently and we’ll continue to meet those and make sure we’re successful with those opportunities.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay. And just to summarize really this reflects not even being at the table but being at the table for certain key markets -- end markets and geographic markets. Is that a correct way to think about it?

Michel Vermette

Yeah. That is the correct way to think about it. Definitely. There are some verticals that we just did not participate in and within some larger opportunities until we had direct sales force. It seems impossible to be successful with some of these larger multi-geographic markets…

Kathryn Thompson

Okay.

Michel Vermette

…multi-state.

Kathryn Thompson

And then I understand that AFI is a leader in certain products like sheet vinyl. How does this apply specifically to LVT and maybe just remind us just on your LVT strategy?

Michel Vermette

Well, it’s a bit of balance between source and manufacturer. We have purposely augmented our offering of U.S. manufactured products such as Quick Ship, some of the launches I mentioned in our prepared remarks.

So we believe we have opportunities to use our assets better here and we’re doing that and that’s been some nice momentum on the demand. We are having some targeted relationship with some vendors to bring some new innovation on sourced side.

So it’s got a combination of being made in America and also sourced products that complement our offering. It will be -- it’s a larger part of our product portfolio than it was a year ago and will continue to be going forward.

So there’s definitely a significant demand and to be successful in the verticals that we talked earlier, we need to augment that presence in LVT and we will do that both from the U.S. manufacturing end and a sourced end.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay. And following up on inflation and inflation is not a new subject. You and the industry have passed on multiple price increases, which will see benefits. But as we look -- conceptually look for beyond 2021 into 2022, is it safe to say that there will continued need to be pricing actions as we go into 2022 and most of the pricing developments in 2021 will be realized in 2022 and any other thoughts just on -- just a bigger picture on inflation versus just what’s right in front of us?

Amy Trojanowski

Yeah. Kathryn, thank you for the question. The inflation is real and it continues to increase. I think just for perspective, last quarter when we reported on the first quarter and we’re preparing, I think at that point we had announced already our May 1st price increase, that was really based on an anticipated annual inflation number that was in the $30 million to $35 million range across the categories that covered our source materials, our raw materials, our freight inflation and all of those things that we were we were seeing.

As we sit here today and look at the remainder of the year, we think for the full year, we could have as much as $60 million to $65 million based off of inflation in the current year based on what we say and it’s a dynamic environment. Some days, we get some nice surprises and some costs that are slightly lower than our expectation. But many days is continuing increases.

And as Michel commented earlier, some of these supply chain disruptions, I mean, the fires, the winter storms and all of those disruptions in the global supply of some of our key raw materials have really increased the price and it put us on force -- we’ve been on force majeure with some of our suppliers and that has a trickle-down impact to the cost in our manufacturing facilities because the plants can’t necessarily operate with a full supply and so we’re slowing down production based on the materials that we have, based on what the suppliers can provide.

So I think that it’s a whole circle. And I think the last six months have demonstrated, in some cases, the strength of the supply chains, in other cases, the fragile nature of it and how connected it is globally.

As we look forward, we do see a significant amount of that inflation impacting us in the second half of the year based on some of the inventory turns, some of our inventories are at low levels because we’re trying to get the supply and I think both we will recognize through sales some of this higher cost inventory as we sell it in the second half.

Our teams as they look forward and a lot of the indices that we follow, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be substantial softness or recovery for some of these inflationary impact into well into 2022.

So I’m not sure that it’s going to go away very quickly. Certainly, not as quickly as it has come on. I think the velocity of the increases has taken everybody by surprise and has been greater than we’ve seen in decades.

Michel Vermette

So I do expect to have some further increases as we go through. These relatively changed week-to-week and month-to-month and as they come to impacting the different products, we will have to adjust and we will adjust. I think that’s the reality that we’re faced in and everybody in our industry is facing. So I think it’s the nature of the environment we’re dealing right now.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay. And along the line with inflation with some materials, how has it been on the labor front for AFI and getting and retaining labor in the current market?

Michel Vermette

I think our HR team has done a great job of recruiting and retaining labor. As you know, we’re probably a little higher in the geography we operate in, our wages were definitely in the frontline, employees are a little better than maybe some local competitors that we operate in, so we’ve been very fortunate to retain a high level of employees.

There is some scarcity from certain skills areas such as electronic -- electricians, mechanics, that operate some of the specialized areas. But so far, I think, we managed decently our labor component and we’re very lucky having the loyalty and the engagement of our employees. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay. Perfect. And the final question for the day, once again, this is a little bit more not just in 2021, but looking into really the next few years, but with the lens that we’re looking at in the near-term. We’ve received -- one of the big pieces of feedback we’ve received sequentially is that lighter commercial construction which had lain for a while is showing signs of strength. What are you seeing and I know you talked about specific end markets, but when you look at the lighter type construction, so in other words, not a distribution center or data centers, what have you seen sequentially and what does this mean for your business beyond 2021?

Michel Vermette

Well, as you’ve seen our Quick Ship results, they’ve been very strong. A lot of that would be tapping into exactly that light commercial having improvement demand, small -- multiple small jobs that are happening every day and we’re seeing a lot of that activity in that nature.

To your point, longer projects that require design and more complexity, more specialized labor are definitely being talked about, but they’re not as prevalent right now to go through. They’re coming though. You could see in the ABI. You can see in the conversation we’re having with our customers there.

But I think what we’ve done to augment our Quick Ship, we’ll have some additions to it, is bodes well to where we are operating right now. And I think that will help us gain momentum in 2020 -- the rest of 2021 and 2022, and I think, as we become more nimble and more reliable that area, I think, we’ll have some very nice success.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions today.

Michel Vermette

Thank you, Kathryn.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hughes with Truist. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes

Hi. Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered. But just looking at the raw material inflation you discussed in the slides, the big increase in container cost coming from Asia. Would that be reported as an input rise in that bar graph, is that how it comes into the numbers?

Amy Trojanowski

Yeah. It does.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And are you seeing sequentially any lightening of these, huge increases in those costs?

Amy Trojanowski

No. Not right now.

Michel Vermette

Not yet. Actually…

Keith Hughes

Oh! Yeah.

Michel Vermette

…Keith, we’re seeing weekly, we’re seeing records just about every week on Sundays. Because there’s just not enough supply of containers.

Keith Hughes

Right. Okay. Thank you very much.

Michel Vermette

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Michel Vermette for any closing remarks.

Michel Vermette

I appreciate everyone joining today and we are focused on transforming our business and navigating this challenging environment and I appreciate everybody’s interest. Thank you for joining us today.

