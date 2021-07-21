Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

There are various NMDA receptor modulators, but Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is aiming to modulate NMDA receptors at a unique domain distinct from existing drugs, potentially improving on existing therapies. The company hypothesizes that this can produce optimal modulation of NMDARs, avoiding either overactivation or inhibition.

Aptinyx was what’s left of Naurex after it was acquired by Allergan mainly for its antidepressant drug rapastinel. Rapastinel failed in an MDD trial in 2019. Meanwhile, Aptinyx turned around and made its own deal with Allergan for AGN-241751, one of its NMDA modulators. The company’s current lead candidate NYX-2925 is an oral NMDA modulator, and its lead indication is painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. This is the same indication where the molecule failed miserably in a phase 2 trial in 2019. However, they have started recruiting again, for the same indication, probably on the back of subgroup analysis. The market does not seem to be impressed. The stock tanked in 2019 after a successful IPO a year earlier, and although in late 2020 it saw some recovery based on what now seems to be doubtful positive data from a PTSD trial with its second candidate NYX-783, it is still nowhere near its 2018 highs.

Cymbalta and Lyrica, approved therapies for both fibromyalgia and painful DPN, each achieved >$5 billion in peak annual sales. So I can see why Aptinyx would like to continue work in painful DPN. However, what I am wondering is, given the abysmal failure of the earlier DPN trial, what could have led the company to continue, or the FDA to approve the trial, if it did. The early stage fibromyalgia trial appears to have been more successful, meeting the study’s primary endpoint with statistical significance. The trial is now ongoing after a brief hiatus, and will have data in 1H2022.

The painful DPN trial has also recommenced, and the difference between this trial and previously failed one is that they are targeting only advanced painful DPN, where, according to the company’s corporate presentation, the 50mg dose was more successful:

So the drug failed in the full efficacy population as well as in the smaller non-concomitant analgesic population. However, in the advanced painful DPN population where patients have had DPN for more than 4 years, the drug made it, although barely. The 50mg p-value was 0.004. The problem with subgroup analysis usually is that as the population is cut into smaller groups, the data loses power. So this data really tells us nothing, except that it is just indicative enough for APTX to be able to continue its trial.

I said earlier that the PTSD trial produced dubious data. That’s because the trial design was complicated. The design was what’s known as a sequential parallel comparison design, a two-stage trial that removes patients with high placebo response in the first stage, and uses the rest of the patients for the conclusive data generation. The primary endpoint of this trial was improvement on the clinician-administered PTSD scale for DSM-5 (Caps-5) total score, as well as its various subscores. Neither the stage 1, nor the stage 2, nor even the pooled population met this endpoint at either of the two doses tested, 10mg or 50mg. In a subscore of negative cognition and mood, the drug barely made it with a p-value of 0.049, but only for stage 1 patients, which is surprising given that placebo effect is supposedly more severe in stage 1 patients. In another subscore of arousal and reactivity score, pooled data from both stages was significant in both doses; however, strangely, in stage 1, only the 50mg dose, and in stage 2, only the 10mg dose, achieved significance. Clearly, someone is playing mind games with the data!

So that is the situation, this is where we stand with Aptinyx, and we can see why the market isn’t that enthusiastic until it sees data next year.

Financials

APTX has a market cap of $182mn and a cash balance of $147mn, so most of its value is in cash. They spent some $15mn in the previous quarter, so they have cash for 10 quarters at that rate. There are some fund and institutional holdings, although there are slight reductions this last quarter; short interest is low, probably because the stock is exactly where it should be with this data history - depressed. Bain Capital is the major holder, and there are some common names and a few uncommon ones. Good thing is that insiders are net buyers.

Bottomline

APTX had a great IPO in 2018, a year when many biotech IPOs did well. It hasn’t lived up to its promise. CNS drugs are usually difficult to develop, and I don’t see how these drugs have a well-differentiated MoA. The trial data isn’t that good, and the stock is trading near cash. I doubt the stock goes any lower than this unless there’s another flop trial; until then, these low prices could be an opportunity for risk-savvy investors. I am not much of one, so I will avoid.