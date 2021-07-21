The Real Pressure On The Fed

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

It may turn out to be that the real pressure on the Federal Reserve to change its approach to policy is not the possibility of more rapid inflation

The real pressure may be coming from low short-term interest rates.

The Federal Reserve apparently does not want to see short-term interest rates going negative.

The Fed has faced this possibility since the advent of the Covid-19 Recession and the efforts it has made to provide a massive amount of funds to financial markets in order to keep the financial system afloat and get the economy back on a growth path.

Officially, the COVID-19 Recession began in March 2020 and continued through April 2020.

The Federal Reserve began to aggressively supply reserves to the banking system during the month of March and continued to generously buy securities outright throughout the year.

The Fed followed up on this effort and began an explicit policy of quantitative easing in which it committed to buying $120.0 billion in securities outright every month until the incoming information provided sufficient evidence for the Fed to reduce the amount of securities it purchased every month or stop the purchases altogether.

In the following chart, we can track the growth of the Fed's securities portfolio from January 1, 2020.

One can see the massive start of the defense, and then the leveling out of purchases as the Fed progressed to a program of steady monthly purchases.

The Path Of The Effective Federal Funds Rate

The policy interest rate of the Federal Reserve System is the Federal Funds rate, the target interest rate of the Federal Open Market Committee, the rate commercial banks borrow and lend excess reserves to each other overnight.

The effective federal funds rate is the volume-weighted median of overnight federal funds transactions.

In January and February 2020, the effective Fed Funds rate averaged around 1.55 percent. Then it dropped to 0.65 percent in March and 0.05 percent in April.

The rate has averaged within the 0.05 percent to 0.10 percent range ever since. Recently the average effective Federal Funds rate has been holding around 0.10 percent.

It should be noted, however, that maintaining the rate at 0.10 percent seems to have required some extra help in the past six months or so.

The Federal Reserve has continued to purchase $120 billion in securities for its portfolio, as can be seen in the first chart in this post, and this has added billions of dollars to the Fed's portfolio of securities bought outright.

But, since the first part of February, the Fed has engaged in a selling securities under an agreement to repurchase them in a few days. On the Fed's balance sheet these show up under the liability account titled "Reverse Repurchase Agreements."

Selling securities under an agreement to repurchase them, means that the Fed reduces reserves in the commercial banking system for a few days, just the opposite of buying securities. So, the Fed uses reverse repurchase agreements to remove reserves from the banking system which puts upward pressure on the Federal Funds rate.

On February 3, 2021, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements found on the Fed's account was $209 billion.

By June 30, 2021, the Federal Reserve had $1,261 billion of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet. That is $1.3 trillion!

But, note: up until January 9, 2021, the effective Federal Funds rate was around 0.09 percent.

The effective Federal Funds rate was around 0.08 percent until February 17 and then dropped to around 0.07 percent until April 28.

On June 16, the effective Federal Funds rate rose to 0.10 percent.

It appears that the pressure was on the Federal Funds rate to fall in late January the Federal Reserve began to remove reserves from the banking system at the same time it was acquiring $120 billion in securities purchased outright.

The continued use of the repurchase agreements up to the present time indicates that the Fed needed to keep removing reserves, even though it was still keeping its promise to buy securities outright.

Finally, in June it appears that the Fed broke through as the funds rate popped up to 0.10 percent. But, we don't really know where this story will end.

Note The Term Structure

As I have been reporting elsewhere, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the possibility that the rate of inflation in the United States could be accelerating and this could call for the Federal Reserve to back off from its current accommodative policy of buying $120.0 billion in securities every month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has argued very consistently that the rise in the inflation numbers is just temporary and will recede later this year. Therefore, the Fed needs to continue its program of quantitative easing.

Yet, there is more cry for the Fed to reduce its purchase of securities. More of the Fed's FOMC member are talking about reducing purchases soon and allowing interest rates to rise.

The market reaction can be observed in the way the term structure of interest rates has performed recently. I have just tried to address this issue.

Given that the effective Federal Funds rate has been very constant, it is not a surprise that the 'base" of the term structure of interest rates has also been very constant. Take a look at the recent history of the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note.

As is noted in the post just cited, the term structure began to rise in March as expectations grew about faster economic growth and an acceleration in inflation.

However, these expectations peaked out in early spring and began to slowly decline. The basic conclusions drawn from this behavior were that investors got all concerned about the expanding economy and the acceleration of inflation, but that over the past several weeks these investors became more pessimistic that economic growth would actually be that great and that the inflation "bump" was just that, a temporary jump in the inflation statistics.

Now investor expectations have dropped and the term structure has become much flatter. Inflation seems to be a receding worry.

But, with all the liquidity being pushed into the banking system by the Fed, the concern about negative short-term interest rates takes a higher position on the "worry" list.

And, this concern over negative interest rates, at this time, is what is left. If the Fed keeps buying more and more securities outright and if the Fed allows the amount of reverse repurchase agreements to "run off", the pressure will certainly be on the short-run interest rates to fall.

But, the Fed cannot allow this...or, doesn't want to allow this.

Is The Fed Going To Moderate The Ease?

Is the Fed going to back off?

There has been some support for this conclusion in other markets.

In the past week there has been a turnaround in the movement of the value of the U.S. dollar.

Previously, the value of the dollar had been falling as investors saw that the Federal Reserve was going to keep up its quantitative easing program while most other central banks seemed to be reducing their stimulus and this relative effort supported the belief that the value of the dollar would continue to fall.

Now, it the Federal Reserve is going to reconsider its position and begin to back off on the "ease,' this puts the dollar in a stronger position.

Therefore, the value of the dollar has risen over the past week or so. This move has come at the same time as the fall in bond yields has taken place and as the stock market cooled off for a time.

So, this is the latest interpretation of Fed's position. The real worry of continuing to pursue a policy of quantitative easing at this time is the possibility that short-term interest rates could fall into negative territory.

The Fed, I am convinced, does not want this to happen.

The Fed, therefore, will move to put in place a policy that will maintain or even increase short-term interest rates.

Exactly what this policy will be, when it will take place, and how the market might react is up-in-the-air. This is radical uncertainty.