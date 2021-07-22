The Markets Have Minimized A Lot Of Monday's Damage (Technically Speaking For 7/21)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The economic data is both hot and cold:

In the mid-2021 economy, employers are offering higher pay to attract scarce workers; airports and car lots are bustling; and a G.D.P. report due out next week will probably show blockbuster growth. It is also an economy in which inflation is outstripping pay gains for many workers; the share of the population working remains far below prepandemic levels; and bond markets are priced at levels that suggest a high risk of returning to sluggish growth in the years ahead. Essentially, the economy is having a harder time rebooting itself than had seemed likely in the heady days of spring, when many Americans were getting vaccinated and stimulus payments hit checking accounts.

The last sentence perfectly summarizes the current economic situation. No modern economy has ever been shut down and then restarted. The potential issues are multiplied since this happened on a global scale. Add in that the global economy is deeply inter-connected and you have a recipe for a very complex restarting process.

The WHO is warning that the world is at the start of another virus wave:

The world is in the early stages of another wave of Covid-19 infections and death, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. ..... He warned that “19 months into the pandemic, and seven months since the first vaccines were approved, we are now in the early stages of another wave of infections and deaths.” Tedros added that the global threat of the pandemic will remain until all countries have a handle on the disease.

This is already slowing Asian economies:

The failure to contain Covid infections is impeding the recovery of many Southeast Asian economies, says Sean Darby from Jefferies. “Indonesia, like many of the ASEAN economies, has yet to really get to grips with the Covid-19 virus,” Darby, global head of equity strategy at the U.S. investment bank, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Tuesday. “That seems to be the Achilles heel for the ASEAN economies at the moment,” he said referring to Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional grouping. Goldman Sachs recently slashed its 2021 growth forecasts for major economies in Southeast Asia as a surge in the more infectious delta variant triggered daily record highs in infections in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand these past weeks.

The last recession was the shortest on record:

The National Bureau of Economic Research said the 2020 recession, at just two months long, is the shortest recession on record. The NBER in June of last year declared that the recession had begun in February 2020.

Remember that this was a man-made recession.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables.

From StockCharts.

For a second day running, smaller-caps led the market higher. Large-caps also notched some gains while the treasury market was off.

From StockCharts.

The four sectors at the bottom of the table are all defensive. Turning to the top, energy was the top performer, with two reflation trade members (financials and basic materials) taking the number two and three spots.

Here are today's charts from the author's QuoteTracker:

There are two key facts in the above charts.

1.) All rallied throughout the day.

2.) There was a large end-of-the-day spike in activity and volume.

Let's take a look at the 30-day charts to see how far the markets have rebounded from Monday's drop.

DIA 30-day from StockCharts.com

The DIA has regained most of its losses. However, it's still right below the lows from the July 12-16 peak.

SPY 30-day from Stockcharts.com

The SPY has broken through resistance. It's regained about 75% of its losses.

QQQ 30-day from StockCharts.com

The QQQ printed a reverse head and shoulder pattern on July 16-20. Prices have broken through the neckline.

IWM 30-day from StockCharts.

The IWM is right at resistance. However, it's also printed a rounding top.

Overall, the markets are progressing well. The danger isn't over, but the markets have gone a long way to minimizing the damage.