metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Software is a far better place to be in than hardware, considering its ‘asset light’ nature and the higher margins that go along with it. Arguably, Warren Buffett bought Apple (AAPL) more for the software and services platform than the hardware itself.

This brings me to Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), which is poised to ride the wave of intelligent vehicles over the next decade and beyond. CRNC has performed well since my last bullish take on it in April, returning 11% since then, surpassing the 4% of the S&P 500 (SPY). In this article, I examine why the recent dip may present a buying opportunity on this growth play, so let’s get started.

Why Cerence Is A Buy

Cerence is a software technology company that specializes in building AI-powered virtual assistants for connected and autonomous vehicles. CRNC’s products include voice recognition and natural language technologies, helping consumers to find information and take action across a multitude of categories, including navigation, control, media, and communication. In the trailing 12 months, CRNC generated $357M in total revenue.

According to an analyst from Morgan Stanley (MS) this week, Tesla’s (TSLA) software business will be more valuable down the road (pun intended) than its hardware business. This could be especially true, considering that Tesla is launching a $200 per month FSD (full self-driving) subscription to its customers.

While CRNC isn’t a direct player in self-driving technology nor is it associated with Tesla, it does operate in a big market for voice assistance that supports self-driving and other car technologies. This is reflected by CRNC’s robust revenue - 22% revenue growth since its IPO in mid-2019, and by the rise in its operating margin, which, at 15.4%, is now back above pre-pandemic levels. This is far better than the automakers, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), which have 5.4% and 7.6% op margins, respectively.

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, CRNC is by far the industry leader for its core technology. This is reflected by 52% of worldwide auto production using Cerence’s technology. It also gets a steady revenue stream, as 79% of the revenue is recurring in nature, with a long average contract duration of 6.5 years. This is higher than the 3-5 year average subscription term that business software companies tend to see.

CRNC continues to execute well in the latest reported quarter, Q1’21, with revenue growing by a robust 14% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin also grew by an impressive 610 bps YoY, to 39.9%. This was driven by the broad recovery in the auto market, and notably, by key strategic wins with two-wheeler companies in China. As seen below, CRNC is seeing continued adoption growth, with 9.5M MAUs (monthly active users) now performing 150M transactions with CRNC’s software platform.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I see a large growth runway for Cerence worldwide, particularly in China, which has a burgeoning middle-class that’s also the least penetrated. This sentiment was reflected by management during the recent conference call:

The indigenous China car market historically has been our least penetrated geography, but that is starting to change dramatically. We count among our customers several of the EV start-ups such as Xpeng and Nio, but we are also building our presence in some of the traditional OEMs in China, such as Great Wall Motors, Chery, Geely and Wuling. Wuling, the automaker in China with the highest volume, went so far as to create an ad campaign featuring Cerence specifically for the Indonesia market. Wuling, like most automakers, understand the user experience inside the car is becoming the soul of the car and the key brand differentiator though company can create their unique brand experience for a car better than Cerence.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Cerence maintains a strong balance sheet, with $137M in cash and short-term investments. It has only recently taken on $266M worth of long-term debt. This appears to be well-manageable, as the net debt to EBITDA ratio sits at 1.97x, and I would expect for this ratio to trend down as profitability continues to grow.

Admittedly, CRNC isn’t cheap at the current price of $108 with a forward PE of 46. I find it to be reasonably priced for growth, however, as analysts anticipate 17-20% annual EPS growth over the next two years.

As such, the recent drop in share price may present a buying opportunity, and analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $126.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to the valuation include the following:

Cerence’s fortunes are tied to the cyclical nature of the automotive industries. As such, a recession may hamper demand.

The chip shortage could further disrupt the automotive industry.

Competitors may seek to take market share with newer and more innovative technologies.

Investor Takeaway

Cerence is an industry leader in the car infotainment segment, and appears to be firing on all cylinders. Its software is installed in over half of vehicles in production, and it has seen continued MAU and transaction growth.

Looking forward, CRNC has a large growth runway worldwide, and in the largely untapped market in China, where it has a growing list of manufacturing customers. The recent dip in CRNC’s share price may be a long-term buying opportunity.