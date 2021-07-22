Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is off to a great start with sales of its new drug ORLADEYO for hereditary angioedema (HAE), garnering $10.9 million in revenue in 1Q21, far above analyst estimates of $3.5 million. With a sizable cohort of patients already established on drug in 1Q, we can expect continued excellent revenue growth during 2021. The company will also be initiating pivotal clinical studies for BCX9930, its oral factor D drug candidate to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The filing for this drug could occur in 2023 with approval in 2024. All very positive. However, the share price has risen 3-fold over the past year, including 50% since the 1Q21 earnings report in early May, and high expectations have now been built into the share price. Nonetheless, we expect exceptional ORLADEYO sales to continue to drive the share price in 2021. Discussion of prospects for ORLADEYO and BCX9930 follows.

ORLADEYO

ORLADEYO was approved in the US in early Dec 2020 and has since been approved in Europe and Japan. BioCryst is launching on its own in the US and Europe but has licensed the drug to Torii for marketing in Japan. ORLADEYO is a prophylactic which reduces the prevalence of attacks caused by HAE.

We are going to start with a discussion of the competition, then follow with revenue estimates, since the BioCryst strategy is to switch patients who are already being treated prophylactically or acutely. In the US, BioCryst estimates there are about 10,000 HAE patients with 7,500 currently treated. Of those, 60% are treated prophylactically, but they expect this number to increase to 80% over time.

Competition to ORLADEYO

Three other prophylactic drugs have been approved since 2017, including TAKHZYRO, HAEGARDA, and CINRYZE. TAKHZYRO, sold by Takeda (TAK) and approved in August 2018, is the market leader with $784 million in sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The recently released data for TAKHZYRO is impressive with 92% reduction in attacks over a 2.5-year period, which means patients who would typically be having 3 attacks a month are down to just 2 or 3 per year. The recently released data for ORLADEYO is also impressive, with an 80% reduction in attacks. Whether this is meaningfully different from 92% is debatable given the low numbers in these studies but it is clear that both are truly excellent treatments and nearly all patients are benefiting from treatment. TAKHZYRO is dosed once every two weeks as a 2 mL subcutaneous slow push injection over 10-60 seconds. That is a large volume to inject subcutaneously, so not surprising that about 50% of patients in the Phase 3 clinical studies reported injection site reactions. This provides a considerable subset of patients that may be interested in switching to oral therapy, even if TAKHZYRO is working for them.

HAEGARDA, marketed by CSL Behring, also has impressive clinical data with 95% reduction in attacks. HAEGARDA is provided as a freeze dried powder that must be reconstituted with sterile water prior to subcutaneous injection. Dosing is twice weekly.

CINRYZE, marketed by Takeda, is dosed via self-administered IV injection twice weekly. CINRYZE sales dropped in 2020 and are likely to decline further given other treatments that work very well and are much easier to dose. The patients on CINRYZE are prime candidates for switching to ORLADEYO.

Although the clinical results for the competitor drugs are impressive, a survey by BCRX showed that most patients were still getting breakthrough attacks, as shown in the graphic below. These numbers are still very low, just 1-2 attacks per quarter, but some of these patients may be willing to try an alternate, especially since ORLADEYO is so easy to take and will avoid injection site reactions.

BioCryst has carried out a few small surveys of doctors and patients. Those willing to switch to ORLADEYO included 47% on TAKHZYRO, 60% on HAEGARDA, and 63% on CINRYZE. These are small numbers of patients and they might have been swayed by the way the questions were asked, but encouraging that many patients have some level of dissatisfaction with their current therapy and would consider switching to an oral medication.

Regarding future competition, in March 2021 Ionis reported positive Phase 2 results of their antisense drug candidate, IONIS-PKK-LRx, for the treatment of HAE, dosed once monthly. Over 17 weeks a 90% reduction in attacks was achieved. Assuming Phase 3 can be started this year, Ionis could have a drug on the market by 2024.

In June 2020 CSL Behring reported Phase 2 results for garadacimab (CSL312) as a prophylactic for HAE, demonstrating reduced number of attacks compared to placebo of 88-99% over the dose range studied. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 and could be on the market by 2023.

Longer term, CRISPR technology may be able to permanently cure genetic diseases so there is a possibility that HAE patients could be candidates for CRISPR technology sometime within the next decade.

2Q21 and 2021 Full Year Revenue Estimates

As mentioned above, the BioCryst strategy is to switch patients currently on injectable drugs to oral ORLADEYO. This strategy worked very well in 1Q21, with revenue of $10.9 million. I expect continued success in 2021, but as more patients switch, it will become increasingly difficult to find other patients to switch since there is a finite pool of patients in the US that is not substantially growing. We are modeling rapid uptake in 2021 followed by modest growth in the following years.

To estimate 2Q and full year revenue, let’s see how 1Q21 results may have been achieved. For a summary of the following discussion for 1Q and estimates for the remainder of 2021, see Table 1 below.

Based on quotes from GoodRx, the retail price for ORLADEYO is about $38,000 for a 28 day supply, which equates to $495,000 per patient per year. However, insurance will likely negotiate a lower price. For the sake of argument, let’s say BCRX will achieve annual revenue of $350,000 per patient, which is $29,166 per month. Dividing 1Q sales of $10.9 million by $29,166 indicates 373 patient-months of paid treatment were recognized in 1Q. While there are many ways they could have achieved this number, it is logical to assume a build throughout the quarter. We are modeling 54 patient starts in January, 66 in February, and 79 in March. This means that at the start of the 2nd quarter they already should have about 199 paying patients. During the JMP conference held on Jun 17, management noted that in the US about half of ORLADEYO patients have switched from another drug for prophylactic care while the other half transitioned from acute care. In other words, these are not newly found patients, they are patients switching from other therapies. In the ORLADEYO clinical trials about 25% of patients discontinued treatment over the course of a year and management has stated they expect this drop-out rate to continue during the commercial phase. However, since these patients are transitioning from other therapies I would expect the discontinuation rate to be low in the early phase of the launch.

The exceptional launch during the height of COVID-19 in 1Q21 suggests the market research carried out by the company was correct - even though patients are generally satisfied with their current treatment, many are interested in transitioning to an oral product.

To build an estimate for 2Q, we assume all 199 patients started on drug in 1Q will continue on treatment into 2Q. That is 199 x 3 = 597 patient months x $29,166 per month = $17.4 million even if they do not start any additional patients during 2Q. To estimate new patient starts in 2Q we have to assess several factors, including:

how much of the 1Q patient starts were from pent-up demand that will wane in 2Q

will easing of COVID-19 restrictions in 2Q open up access to more patients

how many of the non-paying patients in 1Q will be converted to reimbursed in 2Q.

Since our model had 79 patients starting in March, we are estimating only modest gains above that level for 2Q: 85 for April, 90 for May, and 95 for June. These numbers are also guided by statements made by management at the JMP conference on June 17. Management continued to be quite bullish on uptake of ORLADEYO as 2Q was nearing the end. They commented that after the 1Q revenue beat, analyst estimates doubled for 2Q. However, they still felt confident they could meet or beat those numbers. The analyst estimates are in fact quite wide for 2Q, ranging from $14 to $44 million with an average of $28 million. We note this includes all revenue, not just ORLADEYO. Other revenue is inconsistent from quarter to quarter but was $8 million in 1Q, quite a bit higher than recent quarters. As outlined in Table 1, using the information provided above, we are estimating ORLADEYO revenue of $33 million in 2Q.

Estimates for 3Q and 4Q were generated by assuming new patient starts are going to start tapering as it will be increasingly difficult to find patients that wish to switch. This also takes into account the patients that are expected to be discontinuing treatment. As outlined in Table 1, we model $54 million in revenue for 3Q and $67 million for 4Q, with a total of $164 for the year in the US. The launches in Europe and Japan are expected to be slow, so we are estimated only $3 million in sales from Europe and <$1 million in royalties from Torii for revenue in Japan. An important point made by management at the JMP conference was that in Europe, while HAE awareness is high, about 70% of patients are treated acutely and only 30 % prophylactically. So the opportunity in Europe is high although adoption will likely be slow. We note that TAKHZYRO sales in Europe represent about 10% of the US, so we are using that as a baseline for EU estimates for ORLADEYO.

Analyst estimates for ORLADEYO sales for 2021 are $66 to $141 so our $164 million estimate is well above even the most bullish estimates. It reflects our confidence in the switch strategy and the pent-up demand for an oral product for HAE.

Table 1. Revenue Estimates for ORLADEYO by Month in 2021 in the US

New patients Revenue Estimate, in $ Millions Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan 54 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 Feb 66 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Mar 79 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 Apr 85 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 May 90 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 Jun 95 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 Jul 80 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 Aug 70 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 Sep 60 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 Oct 50 1.5 1.5 1.5 Nov 40 1.2 1.2 Dec 30 0.8 Rev total / month 1.6 3.5 5.8 8.3 10.9 13.7 16.0 18.0 19.7 21.2 22.4 23.2 Rev total / quarter 10.9 32.9 53.7 66.8 Rev total for 2021 164.3

Revenue Estimates for 2022 - 2025

Total number of reimbursed patients on drug by the end of 2021 is estimated to be 800 based on the above discussion. Based on data provided by management, there are about 10,000 patients in the US with 7500 currently receiving treatment. About 60% (4500) are on prophylactic care and 40% (3000) on acute treatment. Management expects that ratio to change to 80/20 over time. According to the discussion at the JMP conference, during the early phase of the launch, ORLADEYO patients are about evenly split between switch from another prophylactic and switch from acute therapy. If this trend continues for 2021, of the estimated 800 patients on ORLADEYO, 400 are prophylactic switchers and 400 are acute switchers. This means BCRX will have captured only 9% of the prophylaxis population and 13% of the acute. This suggests there is still plenty of room for switches in the years to come.

If we build out estimates similar to what we did for Table 1, assuming a 5% price increase to $30,624 per month, but adding just 10 patients per month in 2022, we predict revenue in the US for 2022 of $318 million. The 10 patients per month growth also accounts for the expected attrition in the ORLADEYO patients. We have only added 120 patients from 2021 so the percentages of the total patients treated with ORLADEYO remain low. For Europe we are estimating revenues at 5% of the US. Total for the year is estimated to be $335 million.

For 2023 we estimate a price increase of 5% to $32,155 per patient-month, addition of 10 patients per month, for a total of $372 million in the US with sales in Europe at 10% of US sales, and continued slow ramp in Japan, for a total of $413 million for the year.

For years 2024 and 2025 we likewise estimate 5% price increase and 10 patient per month growth in the US. Europe will contribute 15% of US sales in 2024 and 20% in 2025.

Table 2. Yearly Estimates for ORLADEYO ($ Millions)

Year Total US patients end of yr US Europe Japan (Royalties) Total 2021 800 164 3 0 167 2022 920 318 15 2 335 2023 1040 372 37 4 413 2024 1160 417 62 6 485 2025 1280 466 93 8 567

ORLADEYO Revenue Summary

To summarize, we see quick adoption of ORLADEYO in 2021 for patients switching from their current care, either prophylaxis or acute. This provides a substantial baseline of patients that will generate solid revenue in the following years. However, after capturing the patients currently dissatisfied with their current therapy, convincing others to switch will become increasingly difficult. So, our model is a quick ramp to near steady state in the US within 3 years. Europe may provide room for additional switches since only 30% of patients are currently on prophylaxis treatment. We see Europe growing to 20% of US revenue by 2025.

We have not covered intellectual property and exclusivity, but ORLADEYO has been designated as an Orphan drug which affords 7 years of exclusivity (to Dec 2027) in the US and 10 years in Europe. Three patents are listed in the FDA Orange Book with expiration dates of 2035 to 2039 so it appears that ORLADEYO should retain exclusivity well beyond the end of the orphan drug period.

BCX9930

BioCryst is developing BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). PNH causes destruction of red blood cells, blood clots, and impaired bone marrow function. Patients often require frequent blood transfusions to maintain red blood cell count. In a Phase 2 study of BCX9930, treatment-naïve PNH patients showed rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers and increases in hemoglobin levels that were maintained without transfusions.

Based on these data, the company plans to start two pivotal trials in 2H21. REDEEM-1 will compare BCX9930 to a C5 inhibitor in patients with an inadequate response to a C5 inhibitor. REDEEM-2 will compare BCX9930 to placebo in treatment-naïve PNH patients. The primary endpoint for both trials is the change from baseline in hemoglobin, assessed at weeks 12 to 24 in REDEEM-1 and at week 12 in REDEEM-2. Both studies will run for 52 weeks to assess long term safety and tolerability. The company has not provided timelines for completion, but based on the ORLADEYO studies we can expect data in mid-2023 and filing late in 2023 or early 2024. Approval could be in 2024.

While the company has described BCX9930 as a "pipeline in a molecule" they have not disclosed what other indications they may study.

Three drugs are currently approved to treat PNH.

SOLIRIS - complement C5 inhibitor from Alexion was approved in 2007 and generated $4 billion in sales in 2020 (two indications). It reduces the need for blood transfusions in most but not all patients. It is dosed by IV every two weeks. Retail price is $680,000 per year.

ULTOMIRIS – 2 nd generation C5 inhibitor from Alexion was approved in 2018 and has demonstrated a reduced need for infusions relative to SOLIRIS. It is dosed by IV every 2 months.

generation C5 inhibitor from Alexion was approved in 2018 and has demonstrated a reduced need for infusions relative to SOLIRIS. It is dosed by IV every 2 months. EMPAVELI - complement C3 inhibitor from Apellis approved May 2021. The recommended dose of EMPAVELI is 1,080 mg in 20 mL solution given by subcutaneous infusion twice weekly via an infusion pump. Their Phase 3 study showed a significant improvement in hemoglobin levels at 16 weeks compared with SOLIRIS.

Novartis (NVS) is developing an oral Factor B inhibitor, iptacopan, for PNH and other diseases. They have initiated a Phase 3 study in PNH and have demonstrated proof of concept in Phase 2 for other indications.

Alexion initiated a Phase 3 study in Dec2020 for ALXN2040, a factor D inhibitor, as add-on therapy for PNH patients with extravascular hemolysis.

The bottom line here is that there is a good deal of competition in PNH with different drugs targeting different points in the complement pathway. Capturing a sizable portion of this market will require BCX9930 to be best in class and it is far too early to know if this will be possible. For a good discussion of the different approaches to controlling complement diseases and how BCX-9930 could be best in class, see the discussion here.

Summary

BCRX share price increase of 3-fold over the past year raises concerns of too far too fast. However, the exceptional launch of ORLADEYO during the COVID-19 lockdown gives confidence that the demand is high for an oral drug for HAE. Recent comments from management at the Jun 17 JMP conference were encouraging - expecting to meet or beat 2Q analyst estimates, and that patients are switching in equal numbers from prophylaxis care and acute therapy, essentially driving more patients from acute to prophylaxis and expanding this market.

I am expecting to see a modest beat in 2Q revenue followed by another increase in analyst estimates for 3Q and full year. This should drive an increase in share price. My estimates for year 2025 revenue for ORLADEYO only assumes 20% penetration of the HAE prophylaxis market in the US (1280 of 6000). ORLADEYO could well surpass this if safety, tolerability, and efficacy remain comparable to TAKHZYRO. Europe and Japan represent great opportunities as well, especially for an oral drug as prophylaxis for HAE.

BCX9930 for complement-related diseases has great potential but faces stiff market competition. Limited resources are going to constrain how rapidly BCRX can develop multiple indications for BCX9930, compared to the large effort being put forward by Novartis for their oral Factor B inhibitor. It will be quite some time before we see any new data for BCX9930 or iptacopan from Novartis. As such the BCRX share price will be driven by ORLADEYO news, which I expect to continue to be positive through 2021.