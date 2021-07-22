SEI Investments Company (SEIC) CEO Al West on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2021 4:30 PM ET

We will have a question-and-answer session following each presenter and instructions for queuing up will be given at that time.

Al West

Thank you very much. Good afternoon everybody. Welcome all of our segment leaders who are on the call, with me here as well as Dennis McGonigle, CFO – SEI’s CFO; and Kathy Heilig, SEI's Controller.

I'll start by recapping second quarter 2021. I'll then turn it over to Dennis to cover LSV and the investment in new business segment. After that, each business segment leader will comment on the results of their segments. As usual, we will field questions at the end of each report.

So, now let's turn our attention to the financial results of the second quarter 2021. Second quarter revenues grew 19% from a year ago. Second quarter earnings increased by 32% from a year ago. Second quarter EPS of $0.93 grew 37% from the $0.68 reported in second quarter 2020. Second quarter asset balances grew by approximately $7 billion, while LSV's balances – assets under balances grew by $800 million.

During the quarter we repurchased 21 million shares of SEI stock at a price of $61.93 per share. That translates into $129 million of stock repurchases.

Now, I would like to provide you our situation today. One of our business that is steadily growing its revenues and profits, that’s IMS. Another business, the RA segment has recently been executing against the new technology-driven strategy. Currently, we are experiencing strong indicators that the business has turned the corner and we are very excited about that.

Another business, private banking is diligently working on an implementation backlog of strong sales pipeline and enhancing client sales taxes. The fourth business is the Institutional Investor segment, while it faced strong headwinds in the legacy OCIO client base, it’s addressing growing segments of OCIO and ECIO.

We are also searching for growth engines beyond our four traditional businesses. Here we are finding opportunity in markets and services adjacent to our four main business engines. We have been exposed to a couple of these innovative young businesses.

First, GRC offering Global Regulatory Compliance services; second, SEI IT services,– whose leading service is cyber security. And third, private wealth management providing a complete platform to offer high net worth families and individuals.

Next let’s turn to revenue production. Net sales events in private banks and investment managers were $13.2 million, of which $9.8 million are expected to be recurring. In addition, net sales events of $2.8 million incurred in the asset management-related units. These events reflect positive asset flows of investment advisors and AMD, offset by losses in our legacy institutional investor client base.

In a few minutes, unit heads will provide more detail on their specific sales results and their new business opportunities.

Now to grow and prosper in the future, we know that things will never be the same. So, we have been busy adopting to new mental models and realities. One such new reality is a remotely distributed workforce. We have been planning how we will work in the future and are currently acting on those plans.

Fortunately, we have a lot of positive momentum created during the first half of 2021. We have a strong backlog of sales and implementations and a number of key prospects late in the sales cycle. We have also made progress in repositioning our asset management-related business segments. So, net-net, we look forward to capturing the opportunities inherent in significant change.

Now, this concludes my formal remarks. So, I will turn it over to Dennis to give you an update on LSV and the investment in our new business segment. After that, our segments heads will update the results in their segments. Dennis?

Dennis McGonigle

Thanks Al. Good afternoon everyone. As, Al mentioned, I'll cover second quarter results for the investments in new business segment in LSV.

During the second quarter 2021, the investments in new business segment activities consisted of the operation of our private wealth management group, our IT services business opportunity, and the modularization of larger technology platforms to deliver on our One SEI strategy and other investments.

During the quarter, the investments in new business segment occurred a loss of $9.6 million, which compared to a loss of $10.1 million during the second quarter of 2020, approximately $7 million of expense during the second quarter 2021 is tied to our One SEI effort.

Regarding LSV, our approximate 38.7% ownership contributed $35.1 million in income to SEI for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to a contribution of $28.3 million in income for the second quarter of 2020.

Assets during the quarter grew approximately $800 million. LSV experienced net negative cash flow during the quarter of approximately $4.2 billion, offsetting market appreciation of approximately $5 billion. Revenue was approximately $116.4 million for the quarter with nominal performance fees.

Currently, our expenses during the quarter included approximately $1.9 million of severance expense, which was reported in the impact of business segments and approximately $5.6 million related to sub-advisor expense tied to revenue growth.

As we discussed on prior calls, so much other companies on our industries, we are seeing competition for talent that is driving up personnel cost. We expect this to continue. In addition, our business growth, particularly in our IMS segments will lead to an increase in overall employees.

Each quarter, we will reassess the vesting timeframe for all previously issued options. This quarter, we made a change to the expense amortization schedule. This included in due to our judgment that certain option tranches will vest one year sooner than previously estimated. Additional expense during the quarter of approximately $500,000.

As disclosed in our earnings release, we expect option expense for the remainder of the year to approximate $25.7 million.

Finally, during the quarter, we increased our spending in corporate marketing and branding in the branding area enhancing our digital capabilities and expanding our market reach. We will continue to do so in support of the promotion and sale of SEI Services.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.3%. We have also included in earnings release additional financial information. And we of course remind you please refer to our soon to be filed 10-Q for additional information. I am now happy to take any questions.

Robert Lee

Thanks. Hey Dennis. How are you? Good afternoon.

Dennis McGonigle

Hi, Rob.

Robert Lee

Hey. Can you please go over some of your commentary on, kind of, expenses in spending? And I apologize because I was – I think writing and kind of missed on this. Could you maybe just kind of go through that again?

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. There is a couple of things I’d pointed that in the quarter, as a – the company we incurred $1.9 million of severance expense. So it’s really not a repeatable expense. And the expense of that – it’s different business segments or corporate overhead dependent upon where the folks will reside itself if you will. And I also just wanted to point out that our expense increase is about $5.6 million was tied to revenue, so tied to asset growth. So, it’s a cost of revenue growth because some times that get aggregated or we don’t point that out.

And then I mentioned that, every quarter we go through an evaluation of when we think all the option tranches that we issue as the company will invest and as you know we amortize the cost over that investing period and in the quarter, we made a determination of the couple of options will vest sooner – such as one year sooner than we had – we are amortizing against in the first quarter and that added about $500,000 of additional cost in the second quarter and our option expense for the remainder of the year. So the third and fourth quarter, we expect it to be about $25.7 million.

Robert Lee

Okay. Great. And so maybe one quick question with the severance. I mean, obviously, that’s a one-time thing. But, how should we be thinking just broadly about kind of headcount growth and maybe pressure on compensation just given competition for talent and how that as the year progresses?

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. I think on the talent side, this is clear about and I can’t imagine other comps since we are competing for talent against other companies and some companies you all cover. The cost for talent is going up and had gone up. And so, to the extent there is inflation – competition inflation, alive and well in the markets at least that we compete in for talent, that’s true. And pardon me for me to call that transitory. That’s shows the nature with these right now.

Secondly, and you’ll hear us receive as well that new investors and we’ve had really solid growth even fast matriculation of some of the sales activity and I would say, we were a little bit behind in the hiring process. And so, we will be adding people to support not only future growth we’ve already brought on the book. So, our headcount, hence likely go up.

Now other businesses are less so and Paul, I am sure will mention more of these accounts, speak to – and given what’s going on in his business, the changing nature of how marketing and selling has changed significantly over the past year, two years. He is just worked to reset his organization not only for the current environment, but the future of that business.

So, I would just say, its adjustments really working off of what our business strategies are and how the market is behaving.

Robert Lee

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions, Dennis.

Dennis McGonigle

Not a problem. Thanks.

Chris Donat

Hey, good afternoon, Dennis.

Dennis McGonigle

Hi, Chris.

Chris Donat

Just wanted to follow-up on the – specifically, looking at the consolidated income statement, the sub-advisory sheet line. As a percentage of your asset management revenue, that did increase. Was there anything unique going on there? Anything kind of one-time in nature or was we still think sort of an elevated level here?

Dennis McGonigle

Yes, there was a one-time adjustment that occurred in the institutional business on a sub-advisory expense and Paul will mention that in his comments. But other than that, it’s - some of it is, pardon me, the mix of assets relative to the sub-advisor cost associated with those assets that could also be at play.

Chris Donat

Okay. I’ll wait for Paul’s comments.

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. But that was – like I said one-time catch-up expense.

Ryan Kenny

Hey Dennis. How are you?

Dennis McGonigle

Great, Ryan. How about yourself?

Ryan Kenny

Good. Just I heard Al on the opening remarks mentioned the possibility for more remote work. So given the pressure on personnel expense, just wondering if there is anything you can do on the real estate footprint side or on the travel expense side to keep margins at current levels? And then asking in context of the company margin currently at 29% still being pretty elevated relative to historical levels.

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. Let me just affirm what Al said it’s more of – we’ve put a plan together that we are executing against to bring our people back and we certainly expect probably a fairly large percentage of our workforce we will have the – we call the hybrid kind of category of in-office sometimes and then sometimes working from home or working remotely. So that said, given that we own the real estate in Oaks, Pennsylvania which is our predominant real estate footprint in terms of square footage. And given that our other larger facilities London and in Ireland and in Indianapolis are operational centers. We will be bringing people back to those facilities as well plus they are under longer term leases. So our ability to shrink our real estate footprint is pretty limited frankly.

Ryan Kenny

Got it. Thank you.

Dennis McGonigle

You are welcome.

Ryan Bailey

Hi, Dennis.

Dennis McGonigle

Hey, Ryan.

Ryan Bailey

I had a quick question on LSV. I think, generally, we’ve seen or heard of some better industry dynamics of value, maybe some rebalancing away from – and I was just wondering as you kind of look out or hearing anything around maybe potential for better flows in that business?

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. The net flows for the quarter was similar to first quarter and even kind of closer to the fourth quarter also. Their net flows be it negative and it’s driven by the rebalancing, so lost assets from existing clients. They did have some gross sales a sign of couple of fairly large mandates during the quarter. So they are also seeing more sales activity and sales activity pick up. And I think that’s a good sign for – because people are maybe looking at value. But there is strong performance in the second half of last year – beginning in the first part of this year. I think it probably had some impact on rebalancing as well. Their performance for the quarter was on a relative basis was okay. We never – I guess, neutral or slightly positive in some categories. But I would say the signs are that their ability to sell in the markets being there to sell into is improving.

Ryan Bailey

Got it. Okay. And maybe just another one on repurchase activity, fairly healthy for the quarter. I was just wondering how we should be thinking about the pace of your timing? And maybe why was this quarter the right one to step up the repurchase or was it sort of immediately after the loss eventually is?

Dennis McGonigle

Yes. So, picking on 2.1 million shares this quarter, which is fairly healthy amount. Compared to the first quarter is a little bit of a kind of not really apples-to-apples, because in the first quarter we had a longer blackout period in the capital market. So, I would say the first quarter repurchases were under – mostly would have normally – what you would normally expect. Second quarter is little bit healthier in a market that made stock availability well to us and we’re able to capitalize on. As we look forward, our Board’s view hasn’t changed and we’ll continue to be active in the repurchase space and kind of we are signing to what the market gives us.

Ryan Bailey

Got it. Thank you.

Dennis McGonigle

You are welcome.

Dennis McGonigle

Thanks. So, before I turn over to Steve, I would like to remind you that during today's presentation and in our responses to your questions, we have and will make certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements that appear in today's earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any of our forward-looking statements.

And now I’ll be happy to turn it over to Steve.

Steve Meyer

Thank you, Dennis. Good afternoon everyone. During the second cap quarter, we continued our momentum in the market while also executing on our One SEI strategy.

Second quarter 2021 revenues for the Banking segment totaled $123.7 million, which was up approximately $16 million or 14.8% from the second quarter of 2020. Increased revenues were due to asset management revenues and an increase in our processing-related revenues, as well as elevated one-time revenues during the quarter.

Second quarter 2021 quarterly profit of $6 million for the segment was up $6 million from the second quarter of 2020. This increase in profit was primarily due to the increase in revenues.

And turning to sales activity, for the quarter, we closed just shy of $3 million of gross recurring sales events, which due to some M&A activity, which I mentioned previously resulted in a negative $1.1 million of net recurring events for our investment processing business. We did have a positive $1.6 million in asset management events. This offset from asset management brought our total net recurring events for the quarter to approximately $500,000 for the segment.

In addition, in the quarter, we closed $1.8 million in one-time revenues. While we would have liked our net events for the quarter to be higher, we are encouraged by our sales activity and feel our results were more impacted by the timing and the length of the contracting process we continued to experience in this market.

Despite the long contract cycles, we are strongly encouraged by the market activity we are involved in and we are now seeing many firms in our target markets getting back into normal operations. And with that, sales activity is increasing in the larger end of the market. This bodes well for us going forward.

During the quarter, we signed an agreement with a new find to SEI, Tompkins Financial Advisors. We won this business in a competitive process and we expect Tompkins to migrate to the SWP platform from a competitor platform in the first half of 2022. We look forward to welcoming them to the SEI family and supporting their future growth initiatives.

Turning to implementation activity for the quarter. To separate from your trust of the vision of the separate from your bank converted to SEI Wealth platform from a competitor platform and we look forward to working together in supporting their growth and expansion initiatives.

Additionally, during the quarter, we completed the conversion of TRUIST, the combination of SunTrust and the merged BB&T business on to trust rebalancing. The completion of this conversion allows us to continue providing our current scope of technology and services to the new larger organization.

As an update on our backlog, our total signed but not installed backlog is approximately $72.6 million in net new recurring revenue at the end of the second quarter.

From an asset management standpoint, total assets under management ended the period at $26.3 billion, which was up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2021. Our cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was a positive $269 million.

As we go through the rest of the year, we look forward to continuing our momentum executing on increased sales and prudently investing in the business to ensure sustainable growth. We will also continue to execute on our One SEI strategy, which will allow us to increase our growth opportunities by unlocking all the access and platforms SEI has to offer across the company. We remain excited and optimistic on our growth opportunities.

That concludes my prepared remarks and I'll now turn it over for any questions you may have.

Ryan Kenny

Hey Steve. How are you?

Steve Meyer

Good. How are you, Ryan?

Ryan Kenny

Good. So, heard the message on the higher personnel cost in the IMS segment which I never talking about next, but just wondering if we should expect anything similar going forward in the Banking segment and any new color on how that or any other expense pressure might impact the ability to get banking margins higher?

Steve Meyer

Yes. It’s a few things, Ryan. One, we’ll add expense in banking, but I think we are trying to do this very judiciously like in other units. But we are also, as I mentioned before, looking at areas that we feel we can be a little bit more efficient in the technology operations area. We did had increase in our expenses in Q2 primarily in personnel and in operations. But I think, we’ll look to manage this pretty tight and will align with new revenue coming in. And I think, as far as margins, us working on that expense plan which is a longer term initiative but one I spoke, we’ll have some benefits from – through the year should help us with margins. But also as I mentioned in Q1, we will have some things this year. We’ll pass some choppiness to margin, i.e. the M&A activity I mentioned. So, I think, any movement in margin you see from quarter-to-quarter this year will be more of kind of the one-time things in that choppiness as we go through the year.

Ryan Kenny

Thank you.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Ryan Bailey

Hey Steve.

Steve Meyer

Hi Ryan.

Ryan Bailey

I was just wondering regarding some of that elevated one-time revenues that you are referring to. Is there any way that we can try to think about sizing that and what sort of like maybe the more normalized revenue would look like going forward?

Steve Meyer

Yes. Our one-times are typically professional services fees. We did have a buyout of a client that was a buyer this year that was part of it. That was driving most of the elevation from Q1 to Q2. I expect this is kind of normalize as we go through the year, but there will be other potential M&A candidates that I mentioned that again to provide a little choppiness to that. But I think, as we’ve seen before that recurring, non-recurring revenue line is primarily around our implementation fees. So as we sign more finds, as we bring them on, you’ll see more of that sort of professional services implementation and conversion fees in that number.

Ryan Bailey

Got it. Okay. And maybe just to sort of circle out that conversation. Just to make sure I am thinking about it right – as you think about the M&A activity in the space, the general sentiment could be that there is some more headwinds there is the back-off for this year?

Steve Meyer

Yes. I’d say, there is a couple more headwinds. And again, I don’t think these are significant or material business, but more that will provide will the choppiness when you come down to the profit margins.

Ryan Bailey

Got it. Okay. And maybe if I can sneak one more quick one in, just regarding the $72.6 million for backlog, any change in the timeline for implementation there?

Steve Meyer

No, I think we are just north of staying about 60% in that firm within the next 18 months, the remainder after that. We are probably still on pace for that. I do – there are some clients that are experiencing some delays on their side as we’ve all seen as the pandemic has continued in India, some of those development fees that they have, have been a little strained. So, we are seeing, maybe some minor pushes there, but nothing significant. We are talking a couple of months, et cetera. So, I feel pretty bullish on that implementation schedule, so.

Ryan Bailey

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Owen Lau

Alright. Thank you very much. Hi, Steve.

Steve Meyer

Hi.

Owen Lau

Just a question – just a quick question going back to the – like outsize one-time revenue in the second quarter. Did I hear correctly, it was $1.8 million in the second quarter and then there maybe some lumpiness down the road, is the right way to think about that?

Steve Meyer

No. So, there is two numbers, let’s not confuse them, Owen. So the $1.8 million is what we actually signed. So, I mean the part of – they were part of our sales of one-time revenues. The other one-time numbers were actually booked one-time revenues and we did have an increase in our booked one-time revenues during the quarter, primarily due to professional conversion fees but also buy out of a client who was the buyer. And when I talk about the potential choppiness of that one-time revenue, there could be an increase in this one-time revenues if we have other buyouts of clients that we got for M&A activities. But again, nothing material. It’s more an impact on the quarterly margin quarter-over-quarter.

Owen Lau

Got it. And just any change of the timeline when you mentioned previously that the margin will continue to expand there, maybe this year and next year. Any change of timeline in terms of expectations?

Steve Meyer

No. We are still working on – and I think, we are still looking to get through this year and look for a path we can come out of, where again my goal is to continue our momentum and get us to more of that sustainable and accelerating margin level. But we certainly haven’t hit that yet.

Owen Lau

Got it. Alright. Thank you very much.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Operator

Great. Thanks. Good afternoon, Steve. Hope all is well.

Steve Meyer

It’s great, Rob. How are you doing?

Robert Lee

Good. Thanks. Well. First quick question, back to the booked one-time revenue. What was that number for the quarter?

Steve Meyer

We tend not to break it out, Rob given one-time, et cetera. What I’d tell you, I think it’s more pertinent is that we did have an uptick over Q1 in most of that uptick. A few million dollars was due to a buyer.

Robert Lee

Okay. So, just kind of curious maybe on the competitive environment. You talked about, I guess, maybe with Tompkins kind of taking that from a competitor and is there any way of general – I don’t know, if you can, but generalizing like, if you are, when you feel like you maybe going to losing new – potential new business to competitor or something gets taken away. Is it I guess if it’s Trust 3000, trust and maybe it’s price, but if it’s on something that’s more SWP related, now is there a kind of common characteristic why maybe you feel like you don’t win some business and then conversely even someone that’s coming to you, are they – is it more because they are buying a specific component or do you – or is that coming over to you because they want the whole package? They want the straight to hold – the straight to processing. Just trying to maybe get some sense if there is any…

Steve Meyer

No. I get it, Rob. As you can imagine, that’s a big question. It kind of depends on the prospects of who they are. I would say the lion share of why we win business is our capabilities, our technology and our people. Why we lose business? Well, when someone gets acquired and they go on to competitors’ platform because that changing platforms isn’t a priority, finishing the acquisition is. But that there is a good news to that, that’s what we are longing that client who might be acquirers becomes part of a big organization maybe become a new prospect again. So, I’d say, you mentioned Trust 3000, I think when people leave, it’s less to do with price and either more about them changing business model or capability they are looking for. But maybe they want less capability and a more streamline. So, I think it’s really again part of the answer for the market, but we again feel pretty well positioned from our technology and platform. We feel we have probably the best platform in the industry both here and globally. And unless someone doing kind of a plug and play we can do, maybe just replace one or two components, we feel well situated against kind of our competitors.

Robert Lee

And maybe one question on client retention and maybe this is more for the UK versus the U.S. where the business is somewhat newer. But how do you think it like retention rates and as the BP contract comes up for renewal which I know you had a bunch in UK and I am assuming some in the U.S. Are you – do you feel like your retention rates are - pick a number 90%, 80%. Is there is some other metrics you can kind of think about.

Steve Meyer

Yes, Rob. I actually don’t have the specific number in front of me. What I would tell you is that’s well into the high 90s. Again, when you look at why we lose business, it’s because mostly if you look in the past, it’s been – we have lost a couple of client service over the past ten years, but most of it’s been because of M&A activity. There are people that have changed business models. They might go to more just a pure advisory model in their wealth management practice and they don’t be a full blown platform like us. So, the good news is, unless we are not perfect, we have things to work on. We are always looking on what we can do to improve. But we have a pretty solid loyal client base and we love to be client – and deliver very good client experience. And I think that helps us as we get every contract.

Robert Lee

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Chris Donat

Hey Steve. Just wanted to ask on that buyout. If you can give us specific numbers that it was and if you can’t us a specific number, so maybe what sort of range you’ve seen over time and how frequently you see these kinds of buyouts?

Steve Meyer

Yes. So, it’s literally around $2 million. Like I said, it’s a few million dollars. It’s was not significantly grand scheme of things. And Chris, this is one of those that again, it’s not something I look to kind of forecast. If you look, we’ve talked about this in the last quarter call. We had M&A activity since we’ve been in this business, part of this industry. Over the past several years, we’ve had M&A activity that benefited us and we’ve won the combined entity. So as I am looking through, I think one of the things we wanted to give heads up on last quarter was we do see a couple of clients that are in an M&A process or it’s been completed. And typically when that happens, as I mentioned previously, the change in platforms is not the priority. It’s getting the acquisition done. And while we might lose them short-term, they become a prospect for a longer term in a bigger organization. So, I think the way we look at it is, it’s a part of doing business. It’s something that we will win some and offer, some that we might lose for the short-term. But the way I look at it is, they become the next prospect on our list.

Chris Donat

Got it. Thanks, Steve.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Steve Meyer

Great. So, with that, I’ll turn to the Investment Manager segment. During the second quarter, we continued our momentum and saw strong growth from both new clients and advancing with existing clients.

For the second quarter of 2021, revenues for the segment totaled $142.8 million, which was 19.7% higher, as compared to our revenue in the second quarter of 2020. Profit for the second quarter of the segment of $57.8 million was 29.4% higher, as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Additionally, the second quarter’s profit margin was 40.5%, a high for the segment. This was a result of several factors, specifically, a substantial increase in revenues into market growth, a significant portion of our quarterly sales implemented during the quarter, as well as a delay in onboarding the operational infrastructure spends related to this new business during the quarter.

Also a temporary reduction in investment expense this quarter aided the margin increase as well. I expect our margin to normalize over the next two quarters.

Third-party asset balances at the end of the first quarter of 2021 were $875.9 billion, approximately $44.1 billion higher than the asset balances at the end of the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to net client fundings of $5.9 billion, as well as market appreciation of $38.2 billion.

In turning to market activity, during the second quarter of 2021, we had another strong sales quarter with net new business events totaling $11 million in recurring revenue, as well as re-contracts of $6.3 million in recurring revenues. Highlights of these events included and our alternative unit we closed a number of strategic new names while sales to existing clients continued to be robust. SEI has also won the business of a large multi-strat manager in a competitive sales process and is currently converting that client off competitors’ platform.

Momentum also continues in the private equity and private debt space as we continue to launch funds with both new and existing firms.

In our traditional market unit, we continue to add new business in all product lines with both new and existing clients consistent with our land and expand strategy. In particular, we continue to experience strong momentum in both our currency collective investment trust and ETF platforms. For the quarter, we added three new client relationships and expanded relationships with more than 30 clients.

In Europe, we continue to have solid cross-sales. And in our family office services unit, we signed six new names, single-family office clients on the Archway platform and assets on that platform exceeded $500 billion for the first time. Our backlog of sold but unfunded new business stands at $29.4 million at the end of the second quarter.

So, in summary, this business had another strong quarter. We continue to see strong demand for our solutions and platforms and see great opportunities for continued growth as we execute on our strategy.

That concludes my prepared remarks and I'll now turn it over for any questions you may have.

Owen Lau

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Steve, just one clarification. I think the margin in the second quarter 20.5% but you did mention you expect margin to normalize over the next few quarters. Could you please elaborate a little bit more, do you expect to spend more sort of expense line would go up. Do you expect to kind of revenue would be under pressure and what’s the reason for that? Thank you.

Steve Meyer

Yes. So, Owen, the primary reason is, as I said, we had the benefit of this quarter which I’d love seeing it. We had quite a good bit of market revenue growth, as well as new business. The new business we sold in Q2, 87% of that is funded already. So that’s funded well ahead of us bringing in the expense to support it both the infrastructure expense and the personnel.

So, I do expect – this is a competitive environment for hiring as Dennis mentioned. I do expect that that expense line item to go up. When I look at it over the quarter, there is always the question, will the margin get up to the 40%, which is that I don’t think that’s long-term sustainable and I think will come back down to the mid or just above mid-30s again over the next two quarters.

Owen Lau

Got it.

Steve Meyer

And I wouldn’t say it’s pressure on expense, but we will be adding normalizing the expense to max the revenue we already have in the door.

Owen Lau

Got it. That’s very helpful. And then, on the kind of a later topic, when you look back, do you feel like Covid had any impact on your investment manager’s business? And do you expect all things equal, do you expect any acceleration of the – deceleration of your business given that the vaccination rate is going up.

Steve Meyer

So, Owen, what I’d say is, if you look back we were in the pandemic that IMF continued to execute. I think we executed in a different way. If you looked at the percentage of sales, we started to grow a lot more with clients and new business. While there was new business, a lot of the larger initiatives, especially over the past year in the market and in the industry were put on hold. So, I think we executed well.

We continued our growth rates, but I think the one impact to this was the new business such as the larger size slowed down a little bit and I expect that start to pick up. We are starting to see signs of that already. So, I am not sure that will add fuel for the acceleration. But it would just add another lever to accelerate with.

Owen Lau

Got it. That’s good. And then, finally, could you please maybe give us an update about demand enabling maybe crypto transactions from your clients? Do you think kind of incremental to your business from revenue standpoint?

Steve Meyer

See, Owen, I missed the first part of the question. I apologize.

Owen Lau

So, I am asking about – sorry I am asking about the demand of enabling crypto transactions. Like, do you see any increased demand?

Steve Meyer

Yes, yes. Sorry.

Owen Lau

And do you think it can be incremental to your business from a revenue standpoint? Any request from your clients and say, hey, can you help us to enable some crypto transactions?

Steve Meyer

Yes. So, a great question. So, actually right now, we actually do support cryptos funds and servicing. We have been in contact with a number of our clients who are adding this to their investment management suite. So, we do see some burgeoning demand here.

We actually have a group that has looked at expanding our solution and when I mentioned our investment expense was a little down in the quarter which helped process, we are looking to expand that investment in crypto currencies. And then, just in the investment management services, we are also looking at that in SWP and we are actually we are doing experiment right now around SWP and looking at the cost of crypto currency in SWP.

So this is something that we think is, has got some legs not just for IMF, but for the company and all of our investment processing businesses. This will also impact ours as well and we think it will – which could provide another lever for growth for us.

Owen Lau

Got it. Thank you very much.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Robert Lee

Great. Thanks. Thanks again, Steve. Just a real quick question. The – I think you mentioned with $6 million of revenue from – I guess recontracting existing clients, just want to make sure I understood that – was that like clients recontracting and as part of recontracts the actuary would increase the revenue $6 million…

Steve Meyer

No, no. That’s just – that’s the number of recontracts in there Rob and I see some slight upticks maybe for additional servicing et cetera. But it’s basically looking at clients that we recontracted and the contract value of their contracted time. So there was a few of them during the quarter and I just called out that recontract them.

Robert Lee

Okay then. I would just want to clarify that. That was my only question. Thank you.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Ryan Bailey

Hey Steve. I guess, private equity in general, we are seeing deployment pipelines near or at record levels for the industry and that’s probably pretty good private credits to you. I was just wondering if you can give us a reminder on roughly how much of either revenues or assets are tied to deploy capital to the business plus committed capital?

Steve Meyer

Yes. So, I don’t really get into that level of number, Ryan. What I’d tell you that from our assets play, we are still about 55%, 56% alternative. That would include hedge, private equity, and 45% traditional which would be ETF to ITEs, mutual funds. Of our alternative assets on that 55%, more and more of that is going to our private equity both in private credit, private debt, real estate, but we really don’t break that out in that specific.

Ryan Bailey

Okay. Alright. Thank you. They are going to try.

Steve Meyer

Sure.

Steve Meyer

Great. So with that, I'll now turn it over to Wayne Withrow to cover the Advisor segment. Wayne?

Wayne Withrow

Thanks, Steve. During the second quarter, we were immersed in execution of the strategic framework we’ve been building over the last few years. In this regard, we are seeing benefits from each of the three pillars of that framework. First, our robust technology stack built on the SWP foundation is being increasingly adopted across both existing clients and on new advisor prospects.

Second, evolution of our sales and marketing process to fit to the digital first marketplace continues to gain acceptance. And third, the impact of offering both bundled and unbundled fee investment products has been a catalyst for strong advisor net cash flow.

Second quarter revenues totaled $119 million. This 27% increase from the second quarter of last year reflects the positive of asset growth, as well as the negative of lower fee rates on some of our products. Expenses were up compared to the second quarter of last year, primarily due to increase in direct costs, and cost associated with our purchase and ongoing integration of the Oranj technology platform.

The year-over-year comparison also reflected one-time pandemic related expense reduction included in the Q2 2020 total. Direct cost and Oranj expenses had a similar impact on the Q2 to Q1 comparison.

Overall, the positive picture for the unit remained intact, despite pressure on our asset management revenue rate.

Total platform assets rose to $95 billion at the end of the second quarter and included $81.6 billion in assets under management. Market appreciation and positive net cash flow drove this increase with market impact being the biggest factor.

Quarterly net cash flow on to our platform was approximately $1.2 billion. Of this total, $874 million represented assets under management and $300 million represented assets under administration. This is our strongest cash flow quarter since completion of the SWP migration over two years ago.

Please note that while AUA growth may be viewed as factor indicating strengthening market acceptance of our technology stack, our AUM growth would not have occurred without advisors choosing to adopt our technology platforms.

Contributing to our growth in platform assets were 65 new engaged advisors during the quarter. Perhaps more significantly, 104 advisors began engagement with SEI in the second quarter, strong improvement from the 67 we recorded in the first quarter.

Partial engagement reflects the valuable steps in the sales process and while some of these advisors moved directly into new advisor engage status within one quarter, our goal is to ultimately move all of these firms to new advisor status.

Our competitive advantages are built upon the technology capabilities in which we have invested and continue to invest. To this end, we continue to integrate the Oranj platform and our goal of a late 2021 rollout remains on track. We have also begun the Phase 1 rollout of our fully digital account open technology, which will connect in a straight through manner, proposal generation, and automated account opening, as well as enhanced mutual fund and SMA model management and trading automation.

While there still remains much to be accomplished, we continue to make progress in our three focus areas. Delivering a compelling front to back technology platform, designing and offering investment products responsive to today’s investor, and evolving our sales and marketing process to fit today’s digital world.

I now welcome any questions you may have.

Ryan Kenny

Hey, Wayne. Good afternoon.

Wayne Withrow

Good afternoon, Ryan.

Ryan Kenny

So, saw the press release come through last week on the reorg in your business with a lot of additions to the management team. So, maybe you could just elaborate on the opportunity and rational there and how the new organization can better serve clients?

Wayne Withrow

Well, I think, the whole new organization is a fact with much stronger technology focus, build upon our ever growing technology stack and a lot more focus on a digital first distribution and marketing strategy. So we had to add some expertise in some of those areas and organize in sort of what I will call more modern framework as opposed to a more traditional geographic/AUM-based model.

Ryan Kenny

Makes sense. And then just one more. I know that you mentioned that the lack of travel during the pandemic helped margins a bit. So just wondering if you can help size how much and when travel resuming might impact margins from here?

Wayne Withrow

Yes, I mean, yes, I can do that and – but I won’t. I mean, that these – we look at that, but in my mind, I think that the most fun is not how we manage expenses which we do every day, but when you look at our response to the evolution of the physical location dynamics that work for us, it’s going to help us address the question somebody asked earlier which is the war for talent.

So, I am more focused on how we can respond to that and yes, it will cost us some more money. I don’t think it’s something that I worry about. But I think it can’t get up an advantage in the war for talent.

Ryan Kenny

Thank you.

Owen Lau

Yes. Thank you for taking my questions again. So, Wayne, I think you just launched a direct indexing product within ESG overlay in February this year. Could you please give us an update on the recent traction you have? And what have you learned from this rollout? Thank you.

Wayne Withrow

Yes, I think that the – again, a lot of traction sort of in direct indexing and ESG overlay and what I would say is, don’t look at – take direct indexing for example. Direct indexing is a tool. Direct indexing gives you the ability to do something like an ESG overlay in a passive world. It also gives you the ability to do tax management in a passive world. So, you need to look at the combination of those two together and not each one of those individually.

ESG overlay is getting a lot of traction in all of our products. It used to be primarily limited to an SMA actively managed product. Now we can operate in sort of the passive world, which is a big advantage. And we'd do the same in a tax management. So, hopefully, that answers your question. Need to look at it, the technology capabilities of all those products need to be combined and that's what's compelling.

Owen Lau

Got it. And do you have any kind of thought, maybe estimate or sizing about the TAM opportunity here in this space by combining direct indexing plus the ESG? Any number you can share?

Wayne Withrow

Yes, I don't really have a number to share. But I would say, those two components are among the fastest-growing aspects of our business.

Owen Lau

Got it. Okay. Alright. That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Robert Lee

Thanks. Good afternoon, Wayne.

Wayne Withrow

Good afternoon.

Robert Lee

Real quick, I'm just kind of maybe unpack a little bit the cash flows for the quarter. So, on the - I guess the AUM side, the $800 million in change, this puzzle kind of unpacked that a little bit more. Should we got to assume. I don't want - but what happens when you assume that you are still – that there is no reason to believe that you haven't seen kind of continued outflows from kind of, I'll call it the legacy products and whether it's the direct indexing product or the ETF overlay product, I mean, that you are still seeing that kind of ongoing mix shift underneath that kind of $800 million.

And then, if I think of the cash flows overall, which were pretty healthy this quarter, how much of your cash flows – or do you tend to find that, hey it's advisors who signed on in the last 18 months, two years are really driving the gross sales and those advisors who have been with us for a while that that maybe their books are more stagnant or an outflow. Any kind of color around kind of the aging of advisor relationships, so to speak?

Wayne Withrow

Okay. Well, Rob, our marketing group told us, we had to be done by six. So, I'll try to answer this question. I would say that when you look – in terms of aiding of advisors, I think internally we aid all the advisors, from the first when we see to, you know how the cash flow goes and we had metrics, then we measure them and when we mark them and based upon the maturity of the advice.

I would say that is a general rule, the newer the advisor, the more active they are, but it reaches a tipping point where you have these large and fast-growing advisors and they could dominate the cash flow and they could have been with us a very, very long time, but as a general rule, the newer the advisor, the faster the cash flow. Does that answer your question? But it's not, that's a really rough, rough generalization.

Robert Lee

Sure.

Wayne Withrow

In terms of newer products and legacy products, what I would say is, in a lot of the newer products, they use more of an unbundled fee approach and I think we are capitalizing on just overall transparency in the world. I mean, you can see all the press around where kind of the revenue flows among the providers in the value chain and there is much more and more transparency. So we are absolutely seeing better cash flow in the unbundled fee, which is a more transparent fee structure.

Robert Lee

So, I mean, just out of curiosity, things like direct indexing.

Wayne Withrow

Fee structure as product structure.

Robert Lee

So, maybe just would direct indexing, and you said that starts to take off. Is that going to flow through, I am assuming as an AUM or is that actually going to be in AUA?

Wayne Withrow

That's AUM.

Robert Lee

Right. Okay. Great. Thanks, Wayne.

Ryan Bailey

Hi, Wayne. Just a quick one on the direct indexing. Is there any sort of rough gauge you can help us think about for the economic that SEI receives for those products? Is it sort of, in addition to the fee rates you already earning or is it sort of like a substitute for existing products?

Wayne Withrow

I would say – let me see if this is the question you're asking, when you look at the growth in direct indexing products. I would say, half of the money is new to SEI and half maybe people who are changing out of a more traditional product into a direct indexing product. That was your question.

Ryan Bailey

Okay. And I guess, like, as we think about the revenues, I guess is it accretive to the fund fee rate for where there is a switching from a more traditional product? And that's going to like net of the sub-advisory or is it would that be kind of like a net down in the fee rate?

Wayne Withrow

Yes. I think if you look at from our traditional, if you will kind of a mutual fund product, that is a net down in terms of the revenue rate.

Ryan Bailey

Okay. Alright. And that is inclusive of those sub-advisory component?

Wayne Withrow

Yes.

Ryan Bailey

Okay. Alright. Thanks Wayne.

Wayne Withrow

Traditionally that’s really yes, there isn't a separate sub-advisory fee in there. We manage all that in-house.

Ryan Bailey

Got it, Okay. Yes, yes. Okay.

Wayne Withrow

Okay, thanks. With that I will turn it over to Paul. Have a great afternoon.

Paul Klauder

Thanks, Wayne. Good afternoon, everyone. I am going to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 revenue of $85.7 million, increased 12% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Operating profits for the second quarter 2021 were $43.8 million, an increase to 11% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Both revenue and operating profit increases were due to market appreciation, positive currency translation, offset slightly by negative client fundings. Second quarter 2021 expenses were impacted by $1.8 million in non-recurring expenses that primarily represented a true-up of a sub-advisor incentive fee and one-time severance expenses.

Operating margin for the quarter was 51%. Quarter end asset balances of $100.1 billion, reflects a $14.5 billion increase versus the second quarter of 2020. This is due to market appreciation. Net sales events for the second quarter were a positive $200 million. Gross sales were a strong $2.6 billion, and client losses totaled $2.4 billion.

Second quarter new sales were diversified globally and included Canadian OCIO, U.S. not-for-profit OCIO and UK Fiduciary Management. Client losses for the quarter and year-to-date was predominantly due to unsuccessful client rebids M&A activity and continued DB curtailments and we’ll provide headwinds on revenue and profits in Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

In the quarter, we were able to retain a number of OCIO relationships globally that we went through a competitive rebid process. The unfunded client backlog of gross sales at quarter end was $2.6 billion, offset by $3.7 billion of recognized losses that are still part of the 06/30/2021 asset balance.

We continue to focus on stabilizing our client base, distinguishing our OCIO solution and selling new OCIO relationships. We continue to advance our ECIO solution with global, large and mega suspects and prospects, as well as evaluate enhancements to the overall solution.

Thank you very much. And I am happy to answer any questions that you may have.

Ryan Kenny

Hey, Paul. How are you?

Paul Klauder

Good, Ryan.

Ryan Kenny

I am just wondering if you could give an update on the percentage of revenues or business coming from corporate DB versus some of the growth industries like endowments and foundations. And then, what is the optimal business distribution do you think you could ultimately get to?

Paul Klauder

In percentage of assets for corporate DB still hover around the low 30% threshold. We certainly have seen more losses in the DB side, but the DB balances have gone up for a couple reasons. One, obviously asset appreciation, but the long duration nature of the fixed income has actually improved, as well. So, that's where we are from a business perspective as far as assets under management.

And note that five years ago, that number was probably closer to about 52% or 53%. So it's a still sizable piece of the business. It does not mean that all the DB plans are on a path of termination. Certainly, we know what's happening in the U.S. and in UK with regard to defined benefit plans, but not all of them are on a kind of final glide path, some subset of those are and we certainly have seen some impact of that over the last four or five quarters.

As far as an optimal mix, there is probably a home for defined benefit plan long-term. There are some that are still active and some industries that are still supportive of DB that's usually the minority and the smaller industries like the utility industry.

So, I would say that that's going to continue to add over time and really is being replaced with the longer-term assets of foundations, endowments, other defined benefit plans that are going to be around long-term like governments and unions, hospitals, defined contribution and sovereign wealth funds et cetera. So, hope that answers your question.

Robert Lee

Great. Good afternoon, Paul.

Paul Klauder

Hi, Robert.

Robert Lee

Hi. Two questions, I just want to make sure unpack a little bit the unfunded pipeline. Just want to make sure I understood it correctly. So it's $2.6 billion kind of committed but unfunded. But then there is $3.7 billion of relationships that were do you know you've, lost, that they just haven't flowed out yet. So, I just want to make sure it $2.6 billion is not net of the three.

Paul Klauder

No, the $2.6 billion is the gross sales. We've had a little bit of sales that are funded from the second quarter in the second quarter, but we have a couple of sales in the first quarter that still haven't funded. And then I just wanted to call out, given the losses that we have incurred that in the $100.1 billion as of 06/30 there is $3.7 billion of losses that we been notified that we have recognized or will recognize the revenue when they actually lose that should come out probably sometime in the third quarter.

Robert Lee

Okay. And just maybe a margin question. I mean if I – if we adjust for the one-time $1.8 million, margins is still running at pretty healthy levels. And you have said in prior calls that kind of don't expect this. You kind of expect that it will maybe back towards – I think you may have talked about maybe the high 40s or 50.

So, I mean, is that still what we should be expecting over time? Or do you feel like, you've been pretty consistently running at 52% to 53% for almost a year now, kind of even adjusting for this. So, is that really what we should be thinking a better indication of where you maybe could be over the coming quarters?

Paul Klauder

Yeah. I think regarding the headwinds of losses and the fact that even clients that stay with us, we had a healthy rebid process this year. We retained $4.5 billion - I am sorry, this quarter $4.5 billion of competitive tenders that went out that we retained, which is a wonderful statistics for us, but even when that happens, we do have some reduction of fees based on the competitiveness of that.

So when you add all that up together and you look at the realities that the loss is hurting us a little bit more than the wins benefiting us, I think high 40s is more realistic as we look at longer term into 2022. We manage the business judiciously. But we don't just manage for expenses. We want to invest appropriately when we are looking at that with regard to ECIO and some initiatives we are doing on that front.

But there is some benefit we've gotten from travel and really because the clients probably will have a delivery device that will always include some aspect of virtual, so there probably be long-term travel savings that we have. We want to be in front of our clients. We love to be in front of our clients. But we may not need as many as the resources that we've had in the past in front of our clients in the future.

Robert Lee

Great. And then, is there any rule of thumb that you are seeing that, hey, when we win on a rebid on average the concession on fees is 10%, 20%. I mean, I don't know if there is any kind of rule of thumb that you are – there is something that you're experiencing that would be helpful.

Paul Klauder

Yes, I could go on for a while and add and unlike, Wayne, I worked till seven. So I could go – I could go longer if you want. But kidding aside, it's so idiosyncratic based on each specific deal. But if you look at it in general, it's probably 10% to 12% concessions off of what we've had in the past. But it depends on the competitive framework. Now, again some of that we might be able to get back over time if they are looking to redeploy more on to alternative investments. But, I'd say 10% to 12% is probably a good marker to think about.

Robert Lee

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Paul Klauder

Thank you.

Paul Klauder

Great. I'd like to turn the call back over to Al West.

Al West

Thanks, Paul. So, ladies and gentlemen, we are making progress on two fronts. On the first front, we are very fortunate to have kept our workforce healthy and productive; delivering a high level of client service throughout the pandemic. On the second front, we are building momentum throughout our businesses. And this is the end of our time this afternoon. Please be safe and remain healthy. Thanks a lot.

