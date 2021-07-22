chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

I recently profiled Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and focused on how this was the only homebuilder that is set up to massively grow its community count (by 50% over the next 12 months) allowing the company to take advantage of the hot housing market. Shares of Meritage ran up to almost $120 after the call and have now fallen back to about $90 a share in a short period of time.

There is no real catalyst for the share decline. The news flow around housing has focused on whether or not the home price gains are sustainable. The answer is that they are. The millennial household formation story, the $2 Trillion plus in excess dollars saved by consumers since the start of the pandemic, and the fed pumping the stock market and holding down rates should be a massive tailwind for housing for years to come. Additionally, most builders are saying the only reason they are not selling more houses is because they are waiting for the supply chain to catch up to demand. I applaud builders for actually being smart and not just selling homes they cannot actually build.

Since the last article on Meritage, we have seen Lennar (LEN), KB Home (KBH), and Toll Brothers (TOL) all come out and raise their guidance on the strength of increasing profit margins. The Toll Brothers CEO went so far as to make this incredibly bullish statement during their earnings call:

And I'll refer you Chris back to my comment in my prepared remarks, when I said, our gross margin for 2022, and I'm reading, will significantly exceed 2021.

The context of the above quote was an analyst asking if margins in 2022 would be higher than 2021, and the CEO made the point to refer back to his prepared remarks where he said margins in 2022 would "significantly exceed" margins from 2021. That is not a statement that is made lightly in the housing world, especially when margins in 2021 have already ramped from prior years for all builders.

I expect Meritage to report earnings next week, and to raise their guidance. In my previous article, I was calling for Meritage to earn almost $16 per share in FY 2021 compared to the company's guidance of $14.30 at the mid-point. Meritage did repurchase some debt this quarter, which will have a one-time loss associated with the early repurchase. Excluding that debt repurchase noise, I am still calling for at least $16 per share in earnings and a raise of the guidance next week when earnings are reported.

The table below shows the PE history for shares of Meritage over the last 10 years. What should be mind boggling for readers, is that outside of the COVID market collapse, the floor for Meritage on a PE valuation standpoint has generally been above $8 per share, with a peak of almost $16, and an average of closer to $12 per share. Based on 2021 estimates of $16 per share, Meritage is trading for just about a $5.60 PE on my estimate for 2021 earnings. Using the company's guidance of $14.30 per share, the PE is still below $6.50.

Data by YCharts

Recall that this is a company that, based on the community count growth of 50% that they are telling us will happen in the next 12 months, should earn almost $25 per share in FY 2022 and have a shot at $30 per share in FY 2023. Meritage is dirt cheap at these levels.

1) Lumber Costs are Collapsing - Massive Benefit for Builders

I firmly believe that the potential earnings I laid out in my previous article is easily attainable. Further, when Meritage last reported earnings in late April, check out the graph below of where lumber futures were priced at:

Source: Nasdaq Futures

Lumber is one of, it not, the single largest cost input on a new home. Lumber futures were trading at around $1,300 per board foot in late April when Meritage gave their previous earnings guidance. Lumber futures have now collapsed to almost $500 per board foot. Lumber futures are now 20% lower than the time period of Q1 2021 when Meritage reported record margins. The company has likely been selling homes with the assumption that lumber prices would be elevated at levels seen in April, and thus they pushed prices even further to account for the elevated costs.

We are entering a goldilocks period where builders have sold homes with the assumption of inflated lumber costs. The profit margin on a home sold at peak lumber, that gets built when lumber costs are falling, will actually increase from when the home was sold. Investors will be handsomely rewarded from this. I also believe my previous earnings estimates for Meritage could prove to be conservative.

2) Cash Problem (The Good Kind For Investors)

I understand that some investors are likely concerned about homebuilder risks give they view housing as a boom/bust industry. The reality is, the bust in the early 2000's was fueled by practices that will never be allowed to happen again (lending standards that were abysmal and mass foreclosures). That housing market bust created over a decade of underbuilding, and also saw the millennial generation delay home ownership. You can only delay home ownership for so long, and the current data shows the millennial generation diving headfirst into homeownership.

However, this is also not 2005 when builders were leveraged to the gills with significant debt and no cash. For example, Meritage has a net debt to capital ratio of about 10% as of Q1 2021. Historically, builders have carried net debt to capital ratio's much closer to 40%. Where this becomes even more compelling is when you look at how much cash Meritage will generate in the next couple of years.

Meritage ended Q1 2021 with ~$700M of cash and ~$1B of debt. After the quarter ended, Meritage issued $450M of debt that matures in 2029 at a 3.875% interest rate. The company used those proceeds to retire $300M of debt that yielded 7% and was due in 2022. On a net basis, Meritage added about $150M of additional debt (assuming $300M of new debt paid $300M of old debt). What is so great for investors is that Meritage pushed out a debt maturity, added $150M of cash to the balance sheet, and actually reduced their annual interest expense by about $4M with the new debt priced at 3.875% versus the old debt at 7.0%.

On a pro-forma basis, including the debt issuance and retirement, Meritage would have ended Q1 2021 with ~$850M of cash and $1.15B of debt.

Meritage generated about $510M in free cash flow in FY 2020 ($530M in OCF less $20M in investments). Meritage told us on their Q4 2020 earnings call that the company spent about $1.3B on land in FY 2020. They also told us that they intend to spend around $1.5B on land in FY 2021 and beyond, to support the growing community count. The land spend is really the only variable for a homebuilder that materially impacts cash flow, aside from profitability.

Meritage had net income of about $400M in 2020. Using their guidance, and my model from the previous article that showed slightly higher earnings, the company should make about $600M in net income in 2021. They are investing $1.5B in land this year compared to $1.3B in land in 2020. Meritage generated just over $500M in FCF in 2020, they will make $200M in net income in 2021, and will invest $200M more in land and thus should generate about $500M in FCF again in 2021 ($500M FCF 2020 + $200M Higher Net Income - ($200M) Higher Land Spend = $500M).

Meritage should end FY 2021 with $1.35M in cash and $1.15B in Debt when you add the 2021 FCF to the Q1 pro-forma balance noted above that accounts for the new debt issuance.

Needing to spend only $1.5B on land in 2022 and 2023, but generating materially higher earnings, Meritage really begins to fill the piggy bank with cash. My model from the prior article assumed almost $900M in earnings in FY 2022 and $1.1B in FY 2023. With $600M in earnings in FY 2021, Meritage should generate $500M in FCF. Assuming that the land investment does not increase in 2022 and 2023, the additional net income in those years equals additional FCF. FY 2022 should see $800M in FCF ($500M 2021 levels + $300M in additional net income compared to 2021) and FY 2023 should see $1B in FCF ($500M 2021 levels + $500M in additional net income compared to 2021).

Meritage should end FY 2021 with $1.35B in cash, generate another $800M in cash in FY 2022, and another $1B in cash in FY 2023. Meritage is likely going to amass a war chest of almost $3.15B in cash by the end of FY 2023.

This obviously provides investors a massive margin of safety. This also puts Meritage in a conundrum. The company can double down and try to invest significantly more than $1.5B each year for new land. This would translate into even more growth and assuming housing stayed strong the market would reward that growth. However, Meritage has typically been a fairly conservative company and is not likely going to bet the farm that the current housing cycle will last forever or speculate on additional land then they need. So the company will need to put the cash to work OR they will either become a take-over target or a hedge fund will take a massive stake and use the cash in the piggy bank for themselves (to force a massive buy back and drive up the stock price).

I would not be surprised to see Meritage telegraph a much more aggressive posture when it comes to stock buybacks. A number of peers like Taylor Morrison (TMHC) have bought back up to 1/3 of their outstanding shares over the last few years.

I would argue the best return that Meritage could earn right now is to reinvest the company'sexcess cash flow into buying stock at depressed values. If you believe, as I firmly do, that Meritage will earn almost $30 per share by 2023 than buying back stock at 3x 2023 earnings is a gift for investors. Meritage can buy back stock, today, at just 3x what the company's 2023 earnings should be.

I would again end with, if Meritage does not do this, they will likely get acquired by another builder or a hedge fund will take a stake in them and force them to deploy the excess cash. Meritage does not need to be sitting on $3B of cash when they are only a $3.7B enterprise value company. Either way, investors should win.

3) The Final Take Away

I do not believe most investors fundamentally understand the housing market. We have had a once in a generation reset in how people value their homes. Thus, home prices have reset significantly higher. They are not coming down. Could an existential event happen that impacts home prices? Of course. But, at the end of the day, housing is a massive engine in the economy and a massive creator of wealth. In our society where nobody is allowed to fail, can anyone envision a world where housing is allowed to ever fail again? There will never be another foreclosure crisis. There will never be another time when anyone has the political will to throw families out of homes if the economy stutters. 30-year mortgages will be extended with a forbearance and become 31-year mortgages if we ever have a small hiccup in the economy, just like we saw with mortgage forbearances during COVID. If I have learned anything in the last 12-months, it is that investing in industries that are too big to fail is extremely lucrative.

Housing is too big to fail. The only real risk to owning homebuilder stocks is to catch them in a cycle where they have bought land at a fixed price, and home prices adjust rapidly down, and the companies own overvalued land. The U.S. can't service our debt if rates ever rise materially, thus mortgage rates will never go up materially.

Housing is the best investment in the market today and the amount of cash flow these companies will generate is enormous. Meritage controls almost 60,000 lots, between 4 and 5 years of future revenue, in a world where those lots were contracted for at fixed prices when home prices were materially lower. This means Meritage is going to make a massive amount of money over the next few years because they control very cheap land.

I would lastly reiterate a key theme from my previous article, which is that most builders are not growing their community count. They have run out of land. Meritage is the only builder that is telling us all that they will grow their community count by 50% (from 200 to 300) over the next 12-months. This will be a growth story, with massive EPS, and a company generating cash that is almost equal to its current EV over the next 2.5 years.

Buy now and thank me later!