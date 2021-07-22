Overly Dovish Fed Is Risking Runaway Inflation

Nerthuz/iStock via Getty Images

I believe the Fed’s extremely accommodative stance could be ushering in an era of high inflation. There are already warning signs and given that those warnings are not being heeded, the economy could overheat. There are 3 primary goals of this article

Show how Fed policy is mismatched with the current economic situation Discuss the mechanisms by which this worsens inflation. Form a plan of how to invest in said outcome

Fed Policy and economic backdrop

Let me preface this section by saying that I like Jerome Powell. I think he is highly capable and genuinely trying to do the right thing for the economy. I just happen to think he is wrong in his read on inflation as transitory and that misread is causing a mistaken policy.

Current policy is not just accommodative, but extremely accommodative. The 2 main levers the Fed can pull are quantitative easing via expanding its balance sheet and setting the Fed Funds rate. Both are at full on gas pedal to the floor stance.

The Fed Funds rate is about as low as it can go without going negative and the balance sheet is the biggest it has ever been.

Thus, I posit that the Fed is not on easy policy, but on extremely easy/accommodative policy.

This sort of extreme might have made sense when balanced against an extreme economic backdrop like the financial crisis or more recently the depths of the COVID recession.

However, I am having a really hard time squaring the extremely easy policy with what seems to be a strong expansionary economy that we have presently.

GDP dropped off a cliff during the shutdown but swiftly rebounded after.

It now sits at 6.4% which is a strong expansion. For a country as economically developed as the U.S., a 3% GDP growth figure would represent healthy growth. 6.4% is very strong.

The economic expansion seems broad based with employment improving across the board. Each month is generating somewhere around 600 thousand new jobs.

Employers want to create even more jobs than that with job openings soaring to a new record.

There seems to be a bit of an imbalance in labor with more demand than supply. With ample unemployment programs in place and an aging demographic, workforce participation is rather low which is leading to not enough workers to meet the job openings.

As a result, companies are significantly increasing wages to entice would-be employees.

Job growth, wage growth and GDP growth are all signs of a strong economy. I don’t believe this is an economy in need of life support, so when we combine stimulative fiscal policy with extremely accommodative monetary policy it is leading to excesses.

Too much money supply means too many dollars chasing too few goods. This excess of capital floating around the system is progressively leading to 3 things

Market bloat Asset inflation Higher cost of production

Regardless of what section of the market one looks at, it is getting historically expensive. Bonds are dangerously pricey at negative real yields, speculative assets like crypto, SPACs and startups are in a bubble and the S&P is trading at a very high multiple. In fact, the Shiller price to earnings multiple is the highest it has ever been outside of the peak of the dot com bubble.

source: Multpl.com

The asset inflation is not limited to wall street, but has now permeated all aspects of life. Home prices have now surpassed the housing bubble that precipitated the financial crisis.

Goods of all sorts are becoming more expensive to produce. Microchips have gotten expensive which puts pressure on cars, appliances, cell phones and basically any consumer product that isn’t strictly mechanical in nature. Supply chains are strained across many sectors and when this is combined with rising labor prices, the cost to produce things is going up.

A 7.3% increase to the price of production is an extremely high read and producers don’t simply swallow the excess cost. To the extent possible, these businesses pass it on to consumers. It is at this point that it becomes real, across the board, inflation.

Powell has seen all of these charts and probably tons more information to which I am not privy. But I firmly believe he is wrong in reading this inflation as transitory.

In describing the inflation as transitory, he says it is coming off of a low base which is making it look higher than it really is. It is this concept of a “low base” of which I am skeptical.

As an investor, year over year comparisons (comps) are something I look at daily. Companies that had extremely high growth in the previous year are likely to have numerically weaker growth in the following year because of tough comps, meaning the number with which current figures are being compared is high so the year over year delta is going to be lower.

Similarly, companies going up against easy comps are likely to have what appears on the surface to be a breakout quarter. These easy comps are what one would refer to as a “low base”. Coming out of the pandemic, these low bases are not hard to find. Just about any industry that got crushed is now having absurdly high year over year growth numbers.

Cruises are seeing huge growth.

Airline traffic is up somewhere in the vicinity of 50%-100% depending on the week.

Apartment rents are up 20% year over year in many submarkets.

My personal favorite headline demonstrating the effect of easy comps comes from the hotel industry which reports Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) as its primary metric.

US RevPAR +107.6% Y/Y

The logic behind these numbers is a rather straight forward low base effect.

When revenues previously got cut in half, you need 100% revenue growth just to get back to prepandemic levels. That’s all these headlines really represent is a return to normal demand.

The “low base” effect is well known, but I think Powell is mistaken in suggesting it applies to inflation.

Quite simply, there is no low base in inflation because inflation was positive in each of 2019 and 2020. It wasn’t particularly strong in the mid 1% range, but it was positive.

So where is this low base to which the 5.4% year over year growth seen in June is being compared? June of 2020 was already record high pricing of goods so we are having 5.4% inflation off of last year’s record high pricing.

There is no low base. It is not like hotels doubling year over year to get back to where they were. Prices were already high and got substantially higher from the already high level.

This is what happens when endless liquidity is pumped into a system that is already running a little bit hot. Inflation is real, it is not transitory and it is significant.

I don’t intend this in an alarmist tone. Inflation conjures up fear in the minds of many, but it is not necessarily a bad thing if handled well.

Inflation might be a good thing

The economy is never going to be perfect for an extended period of time. The government and Fed can attempt to keep it in a goldilocks zone, but invariably it breaks out of the preferred ranges.

As far as breaches of the preferred range go, inflation is arguably the most benign.

Deflation has long term adverse consequences resulting in slowdowns of activity.

Zero interest rates forever tend to lead to longitudinal stagnation.

Recession has direct and immediate consequences for people’s well being.

Inflation, if kept to moderation, is the ticket to America escaping the above fates. Once it becomes clear that inflation is significant and not transitory the Fed will have to react. Quantitative easing will likely stop which allows treasury yields to rise and the Fed Funds rate will have to be raised. A higher and slightly steeper yield curve is where I believe we are headed and I think it is healthy for a majority of the economy.

That said, as investors we have to be extra careful in an inflationary environment. There are many ways to go wrong and a few ways to benefit.

What not to do

Holding cash is dangerous. The purchasing power of said cash will erode at a pace equal to inflation. If I’m right that means it will erode at 5%-7% annually for the next few years. If Jerome Powell is right it will erode at 2%-4% for the next few years.

Cash doesn’t seem all that good in either outcome.

Treasuries, the perennially “safe” security are also dangerous. Consider the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) with its 1.47% yield. That equates to a negative real rate of return so its value also erodes, albeit at a slightly slower pace than cash.

However, unlike cash, TLT can also experience price shocks as yields rise. Due to how low interest rates are today, the price shocks are disproportionately to the downside meaning price can fall significantly more from rising rates than it can rise from falling rates.

Bubbles and speculative investments become increasingly risky in an inflationary environment. The characteristic these have in common is low or 0 near term cash flow relative to the market price. Thus, the weighted average cashflow is long in the future. Think about the upside scenario of a speculative investment like autonomous driving. If things go well, that company will be strongly profitable, but even in the upside scenario those cashflows are deep into the future.

Well, those cashflows need to be discounted back to present day and when inflation rises so do discount rates. So rather than discounting the 20 years off average cashflow at a rate of 5% per year we will be discounting it at a rate of 9% per year making all deep-in-future cashflows worth significantly less.

Investors should consider trimming the speculative portion of their portfolios as well as reducing allocation to cash and bonds.

So where should the money be put to work?

What to do

By the same logic that shows deep-in-future average cashflows are bad, we can show that near term cashflows are good. Quite simply, when discount rates are higher, companies with near term cashflows are less hurt by the higher discount rate and should outperform.

Thus, the places to allocate capital in an inflationary environment are areas with strong near-term cashflows.

Value in general

Energy

REITs

Industrials

Utilities

Low earnings multiple tech

At a macro level, I think these sectors will significantly outperform speculative growth and high valuation areas. Within each sector stock selection is crucial. We want companies with long term fixed rate debt and revenue streams that can quickly be adjusted to inflated pricing.

Don’t fear inflation, just be prepared and it is an opportunity.