jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I was bullish when I last wrote on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares, and since the stock has outperformed its large bank peer group by a little more than 1,000bp – not bad for a roughly half-year performance. With the economy coming back to life, I believe U.S. Bancorp is finally getting some credit not only for its revenue growth leverage to consumer and business spending, but the operating leverage those high-margin payments businesses can generate.

With the standout year-to-date performance (Wells Fargo (WFC) is one of the relatively few to have meaningfully outperformed U.S. Bancorp), I can’t say that the upside I saw earlier this year is still there, and the potential returns seem more on par with other high-quality large banks. That said, if U.S. Bancorp can leverage more growth out of its fintech investments (and/or more operating leverage), there could still be some upside here.

A Recovering Economy Drives A Q2 Beat

While I do think there were some positive elements to U.S. Bancorp’s second quarter that are worth noting, the reality is that this bank’s performance wasn’t all that much different than what we’re seeing so far from the sector in general – sluggish loan performance, little momentum on spreads, and beats driven largely by fee income and reserve releases. That said, USB did manage to beat expectations for net interest income and match expectations for loans, so they still stand out a bit.

Revenue was basically flat with the year-ago quarter and up about 4% sequentially (or up around 3% yoy and 6% on an adjusted operating basis), good for a 3% beat. Net interest income declined 2% yoy and rose more than 2% qoq, beating by about 1% and contributing $0.02/share to the earnings beat. Net interest margin improved slightly (up 3bp to 2.53%), also slightly better than expected.

Fee-based income rose 4% yoy and 5% qoq, beating expectations by 4% and contributing about $0.06/share to the beat. Mortgage banking was unsurprisingly weak (I’d flagged mortgage banking as a sector-wide weak spot at the start of the year), down 42% yoy and 11% qoq, but improved payments revenue offset this. Card revenue (credit and debit) rose 39% yoy and 18% qoq, while merchant processing rose 41% yoy and 18% qoq, with merchant volumes about 2% below 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.

Operating expenses were up 2% yoy and flat sequentially, in line with expectations but 100bp better on an efficiency ratio basis. If I’m going to nitpick, it’s that I would have expected (or hoped for) a little more operating leverage from the outperformance of the high-margin payments businesses. Pre-provision profits fell more than 2% yoy and rose about 9% sequentially, beating by about $0.08. Reserve releases largely accounted for the remainder of the $0.14 to $0.16/share core earnings beat (different sources had different sell-side average estimates).

Still Waiting For Loan Growth Momentum, Though Credit Quality Is Fine

U.S. Bancorp’s sluggish loan performance in the quarter wasn’t, or shouldn’t, have been much of a surprise, as the weekly H.8 reports from the Fed showed that loan demand remained pretty lackluster throughout the quarter. While consumer borrowing is picking up, commercial lending has remained softer, as companies have more than adequate cash on hand and good access to capital markets.

Loans declined 4% yoy and rose 1% qoq on an end-of-period basis (down 7% and flat, respectively, on an average balance basis). C&I lending declined a little less than 1% sequentially, and mortgage lending was also down slightly, but commercial real estate lending rose 1% and consumer categories like card (up 4.5%) and auto (up 7.5%) were up nicely. U.S. Bancorp continues to see some pressure on loan yields as new lower-yield loans come on to the balance sheet, and average yields declined 10bp sequentially.

Deposit growth has also slowed, with 1% qoq growth in end-of-period deposits and slightly less than 1% growth in average deposits, with average non-interest-bearing deposits up a nice 6%. With a loan/deposit ratio of 61%, U.S. Bancorp will have no problem funding future loan growth, even if that ratio is somewhat misleading (there are trust deposits in there that aren’t exactly the same as regular deposits).

Credit quality is fine. The non-performing asset and charge-off ratios both declined in the quarter, and non-performing loan balances declined 10% from the prior quarter. With management guiding to reserves in line with “CECL Day One”, basically all of the reserves built for the pandemic should be released.

The Outlook

So … now what?

U.S. Bancorp isn’t an especially asset-sensitive bank, so it won’t see the same pop from higher rates as some of its peers like Bank of America (BAC) or PNC (PNC), but that’s nothing new. I do expect further recoveries in consumer and business spending, though, and that should continue to drive recoveries in higher-margin fees. I also expect loan growth to recover, though that’s looking more and more like a 2022 driver (as opposed to a 2021 driver).

How U.S. Bancorp grows beyond the recovery is a valid question. There are certainly some analysts and investors who want the bank to be more active on whole-bank M&A, but I don’t think U.S. Bancorp has any deficits where scale is concerned. I’m not saying the right deal and the right price wouldn’t be value-additive, but I don’t think it’s a “need”.

More bullish analysts are looking toward U.S. Bancorp’s ongoing tech investments as a possible driver. A lot of these investments were initially targeting at patching up deficits (as highlighted by the bank’s prolonged BSA/AML resolution process), but now the investments have shifted more to growth projects, including payments/fintech.

I’m skeptical here – not so much because of deficits in U.S. Bancorp, but because there’s a huge amount of money flowing into fintech IT right now, and I’m not sure how easy it will be to emerge with transformative offerings. That said, U.S. Bancorp does have the advantage of a strong starting position in card solutions, merchant acquiring, and corporate payments, so that has to help.

Most of my modeling changes since my February write-up are on the order of pulling forward earnings (larger, faster reserve releases), but I have upgraded my five-year and 10-year expectations, boosting my five-year core earnings growth rate by about 1% and my 10-year growth rate by about 60bp. Relative to pre-pandemic norms, I’m still expecting long-term core earnings growth in the 3%s.

The Bottom Line

Between the share price outperformance and my model revisions, I no longer see U.S. Bancorp’s valuation as a significant outlier, but I do still see enough long-term return potential (high single-digits) that it’s no worse than a credible long-term buy-and-hold option.

I think I’d rather hold JPMorgan (JPM), PNC, or Truist (TFC) at these levels, and/or Citi (C) for more risk-tolerant investors, but I don’t want that to come across as damnation by faint praise. U.S. Bancorp remains a quality bank, and while I think there is better growth elsewhere, it remains a solid option.