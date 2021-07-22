PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Very few growth stocks in today's market are trading at what I consider to be buyable levels. As investors' appetite for growth and tech stocks have rebounded in the latter half of the year-to-date, valuations have continued to power on to all-time highs.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), however, is one rare exception that still very much remains in buying territory. Elastic is a backend infrastructure software company that few average consumers have ever heard of. Yet its technology is the engine that powers search functions in apps and services that we use every day. And beyond search, Elastic's observability technology also leads to a plethora of use cases ranging from fraud detection to security and analytics.

Year-to-date, shares of Elastic are essentially flat, after a few months of very choppy trading:

Data by YCharts

Fundamentally, however, Elastic has continued to deliver the same strong story as ever. Somehow, the company manages to see its growth continue at a >40% y/y pace without decelerating - perhaps a testament to the largesse of its market and the wide applicability of its portfolio. The company is also operating at basically breakeven (a rarity for a >40% growth stock), and somehow, still retains a reasonable valuation. For this reason, I view Elastic as one of my favorite stocks in the "growth at a reasonable price" bucket, a category of stocks that has dramatically shrunk ever since the pandemic began (but especially in 2021).

Here are the top reasons to be bullish on Elastic:

Elastic has three powerful tools in its suite, powering enterprise search, security, and APM. Search is Elastic's bread and butter, and the company is the best-in-breed leader at infrastructure that allows you to essentially perform a Google-like search within the confines of a certain application. Security is a natural extension of Elastic's data-monitoring ability, with companies using Elastic to protect against fraud and cyber threats. The latter category (APM), meanwhile, is the same space that hotshot Datadog (DDOG) is in, and helps companies maintain their tech stack uptime and monitor performance. The basic point is this: Elastic's core platform supports a variety of use cases, and one that has been adopted by major corporations. It estimates its global TAM at $78 billion, suggesting only ~1% current penetration.

We've seen companies like Twilio (TWLO) and Fastly (FSLY) enjoy some of the strongest gains in the stock market this year. The reason is simple: these companies, and Elastic, all bill their customers based on how much their product is being used. These types of companies have a much bigger potential relative to software companies with seat-based pricing for expanding proportionally alongside their customers (a "land and expand" model) as data volumes and internet usage expand. Growth at scale. Despite hitting a ~$700 million annual run rate, Elastic is still growing its billings at a blistering >40% y/y pace. And even in spite of the pandemic, during which many companies paused or deferred heavy backend IT purchases, Elastic continues to add about 1,000 new customers to its platform per quarter.

Best of all, in spite of these strengths, I think Elastic still trades at decent value. At current share prices near $144, Elastic trades at a market cap of $13.17 billion. After netting off the $400.8 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $12.77 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current year (FY22, the year ending in April 2022) and next year (FY23), Wall Street analysts are expecting Elastic to achieve $788.9 million (+30% y/y) and $996.3 million (+26% y/y) in revenue, respectively. Considering Elastic exited Q4 at a 44% y/y growth rate and has been hovering in the mid-40s for a while, I view at least this year's estimate as overly conservative. Regardless, at these revenue forecasts, Elastic trades at:

16.2x EV/FY22 revenue

12.8x EV/FY23 revenue

In my view, this is an exceedingly low price to pay for a company that is currently included in the small club of "Rule of 40" software stocks.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Elastic's latest quarterly results for April quarter to emphasize the fact that the company has seen tremendous recent fundamental strength.

The chart below shows very clearly the point about Elastic's growth not slowing down:

Figure 1. Elastic growth trends

Source: Elastic Q4 earnings deck

Elastic grew revenue at a 44% y/y pace to $177.6 million in Q4, decimating Wall Street's much more modest expectations of $158.9 million (+29% y/y). The chart above shows how revenue growth has more or less clung to the mid ~40% pace for each of the past four quarters. Sequentially, the ~$21 million jump in revenue between Q3 and Q4 is the most notable in Elastic's history by far.

Billings have also kept up a lively pace. As software investors know, billings represent the better long-term picture of a recurring revenue company's growth trajectory than revenue itself, because it captures deals that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. Elastic billed at a 38% y/y growth pace in Q4 (the ~$63 million excess of billings to revenue is the amount that Elastic added to its deferred revenue "pipeline"), and finished out the entirety of FY21 at a 41% y/y growth pace. When we consider the fact that even billings have clung to a ~40% pace, we find it unlikely that Elastic will really grow at only 30% y/y in FY22.

Figure 2. Elastic billings

Source: Elastic Q4 earnings deck

Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's CFO, noted that Elastic's sales teams saw signs of pandemic headwinds (though not evident at all in Elastic's results) easing, and that the company expects pressures to continue subsiding throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. Per Moorjani's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

The demand environment in the quarter played out better than expected as we experienced early signs of a recovery. The quarter strength was broad based across our three solutions, driven by strong new and existing customer growth across segments and geographies."

We also want to highlight that Elastic is one of the few software companies to achieve the "Rule of 40". Margin improvements have been steady throughout fiscal 2021, with Elastic's pro forma gross margins in Q4 edging up three points to 77.6%.

Figure 3. Elastic margin trends

Source: Elastic Q4 earnings deck

Alongside continued operating leverage from the sales and marketing front, Elastic achieved a -1.2% margin for the entirety of FY21, sixteen points better than -17.7% in the year-ago quarter. Alongside full-year revenue growth of 42% y/y, Elastic's "Rule of 40" score of 41 is enviable in the industry and in my view, deserving of a higher valuation multiple.

Key takeaways

Elastic is a broad technology platform serving a $78 billion global market. It's one that has consistently delivered ~40% y/y growth in revenue and billings for the past year, and given this trend, the current expectations for 30% y/y growth in its current fiscal year are probably a low bar. For a company that has achieved the "Rule of 40", Elastic's valuation multiples are still quite cheap. Stay long here.