Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) was a mining stock that we underestimated when we covered it about a year ago. We were convinced that the PGM exposure, which is to do with automotive, would suffer due to an economic slowdown. Economic response initiatives showed that durables were indeed enduring in demand when lockdowns ended, and AAL shot up a lot. In a strange turn of events, automotive is actually slowing down in 2021, but for supply side reasons.

While production looks hot in Q2, PGM is benefiting from base effects, and the slowdown in automotive will matter a lot for the growth of PGM. While diamonds are recovering from a very dismal 2020, copper and bulk commodities also show promise. On balance, commodities are a good spot to be right now, but AAL is not a creative pick, and it shows in the highly appreciated price. We see no reason to invest in AAL as a commodity exposure, and would look elsewhere, probably in emerging markets where FX risk is hedged by dollar denominated commodity transactions.

The Importance of PGM

PGM was the focus for us last time we covered the stock, and again it's the focus on this run. Ultimately, it accounts for 25% of the business, and is almost completely dependent on new builds of vehicles, since PGM components of cars don't need replacing almost ever.

The issue is that new builds are slowing down due to the semiconductor shortage. Massive amounts of money are being left on the table by auto manufacturers as chips are in too short supply. It will take years for all the cancelled inventory to sufficiently build up, and the sudden resumption of demand means that foundries, already operating at full capacity after the semi slowdown some years ago, are having to build out their own production capacity. This all takes years, as the foundry machinery is very complex, with CCCs in semi equipment manufacturers being a little less than half a year long in some cases. PGM will suffer as a result, perhaps not with declines, but with halted growth.

Don't let the Q2 report fool you, as base effects, namely a super weak comp from Q2 2020, is the reason why Q2 2021 YoY growth rates in PGM still look robust. They're not, in fact even in Q1 we already saw much less exciting numbers.

Plenty of Positives

Despite a PGM slowdown that will last years, electrification and general infrastructure will do wonders for Bulk commodities and the copper exposure. That is about 70% of revenue at similar margins to PGM! While bulk will be more mixed, the 20% exposure to copper will surely have exceptional benefits from the electrification push more firmly taking hold under the Biden administration in the US, as well as continued leadership of the EU in electrification initiatives.

Copper prices have almost doubled, and the supply/demand situation here, especially on the demand side, should remain quite favourable. The problem is even battery production could run into serious issues, as other raw materials may become very unavailable. So we're not getting too carried away with copper expectations, although we recognise that structurally things are improving in this market.

Risks and Conclusions

As mentioned, there are going to be risks facing the more promising commodities, including copper. However, there is clearly a marked improvement in demand for commodities with the infrastructural and economic pushes being made by government. The issue is that Anglo American has appreciated as much as its underlying commodities.

While commodities will be volatile as they are purchased on an as-needed basis, expectations should play a much larger role in the price of a stock, and it seems to us that there might be exuberance in the current price if the implication is that commodity prices will sustain at current levels beyond the medium term. As such, we are going to look elsewhere to play commodities, and perhaps look at commodities that aren't as under the microscope. Anglo American is not currently compelling to us.