IPO Day With CS Disco CEO Kiwi Camara - Laying Claim To Legal Technology (Video)
Jul. 22, 2021 5:30 AM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW)
Summary
- CS Disco provides cloud-based, AI-powered legal software that automates work for lawyers and legal teams.
- Founder and CEO Kiwi Camara joined us on IPO day to discuss the importance of automation - something he discovered when he was a practicing lawyer.
- International expansion a big part of its plans.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) began trading on Wednesday; the company uses cloud-based, AI-powered legal software that automates work for lawyers and legal teams. Founder and CEO Kiwi Camara joined us to discuss the importance of building automation software - something he discovered when he was still a practicing lawyer. Scaling that to become a public company. International expansion a big part of its plans. LAW popped more than 40% intraday in its first session following an upsized IPO that priced well above its expected range and valued the firm at around $1.8B.
