I was lukewarm on Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) when I last wrote about the stock in October of 2020, and the shares have basically tracked the performance of the broader industrial space since then, as abundant signs of strength in the mining operations have been offset by disappointments and concerns in the tool business. While Sandvik has outperformed other industrial peers like Kennametal (KMT) and SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), as well as some mining players like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and Weir (OTCPK:WEGRY), Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), at least, has done noticeably better.

While I think underlying demand conditions for the tools business is better than the bears fear, I am concerned about a pretty dicey history of margin performance here (relative to expectations) stretching back before the pandemic. With mining, I think the issue is more whether Sandvik can meet all the demand they are seeing without hurting margins.

The market seems to be cooling on shorter-cycle names, and that’s a sentiment risk for these shares. From a fundamental view, though, the valuation isn’t too bad, with double-digit near-term return potential and a long-term annualized return potential in the high single-digits. If Sandvik can start showing better results from the Manufacturing and Machining business (or SMS), outperformance is possible.

A Continuation Of Mixed Trends

Second-quarter results weren’t the clean win that both the bears and bulls needed to press their case. Revenue was “only” in line (up 22%), while adjusted EBIT missed by 2% and orders beat by 6%. Once again, mining results were quite strong, while there was some “wobbliness” in the details for the tools business.

Revenue rose 22% in organic terms in the first quarter, with the SMS business up 33%, Mining and Rock (or SMRS) up 21%, Rock Processing (or SRPS) up 29%, and Materials Technology (or SMT) down 4%. SMS was the only segment to miss (by 3%), with SMRS beating by 1% and SRPS by 5%.

Adjusted operating profits rose 58% from the prior year, with margin improving five full points. Both SMS and SMRS missed, by 3% and 5%, respectively, while SRPS beat by 4% and SMT beat by 30%. I would also observe that for all of the concerns and issues with SMS, the business produced better than 23% segment operating margin this quarter (up more than 10pts from last year), making it the most profitable segment of the business.

Orders rose 43% in organic terms, with SMS orders growing 44%, SMRS growing 31%, and SRPS growing 61%. SMS orders were slightly (1%) below expectations, while SMRS orders were 4% better than expected and SPRS orders were 15% better.

As a reminder, management has announced that it intends to spin off SMT in 2022, and will restructure the business into four operating units at that time – splitting SMS into Machining Solutions and Manufacturing Solutions, in addition to the split of the mining and rock business into Mining and Rock Solutions and Rock Processing Solutions.

Has The Tool Recovery Already Peaked?

With orders up 20% in the first two weeks of July versus the 44% growth in the second quarter, there is already evidence of some deceleration in the SMS business, and management did see some evidence of a slowdown in the Chinese auto business.

I think it may be a bit premature to worry. I do think recovery growth has likely peaked, as the comps are going to get more challenging, but I don’t think the recovery is over yet. SMS orders are still about 10% below the recent peak, and that’s with meaningful challenges in the auto industry (30% of segment revenue, currently impacted by semiconductor shortages) and still well-below-average activity levels in the aerospace (15% of revenue) and energy (10% of revenue) segments. On top of that, both the U.S. and Europe are showing signs of real demand increases for machine tools and tool components.

Still, I won’t ignore the fact that Sandvik has been something of a laggard here for more than just the last few quarters. It’s unclear to me whether this is share loss to rivals like Iscar and others, or more fundamental shifts in the market like a move toward more near-net-shape forgings (which reduce the need for roughing cuts).

On top of that, there are still long-term threats to the business from greater adoption of additive manufacturing (3D printing) and major shifts in the auto industry. Electric vehicles need only about 40% of the tool inputs that gasoline-powered vehicles need (due to the absence of the engine), and while hybrids need even more tooling (110% to 150%), they’re likely on a transitional solution.

Sandvik has been moving to deal with these challenges, and you can see a continuation of those moves in recent M&A activity. In the last couple of months, Sandvik has acquired U.S. CAD/CAM software company Cambrio, Polish round tool manufacturer Fanar, and metrology/inspection company DWFritz.

Sandvik is under-leveraged to round tools, and expanding here offers some growth potential and offsets some of the risk of declining use of inserts for roughing cuts (round tools are used in finishing). Software offers not only high-margin recurring revenue (an area where companies like Fortive (FTV) and Roper (ROP) have targeted), but expands Sandvik’s share of wallet and utility to tool operators. Last and not least, metrology and inspection offers a natural expansion on the shop floor, particularly with more measuring done on the cutting/shaping machines themselves.

Mining Could Be A Multiyear Opportunity

Strong pricing for metals and minerals is translating into good order flow and order inquiries for Sandvik, and this could continue for a while. Copper prices have eased some mid-May, but are still about 60% higher than they were two years ago (July of 2019) and about 30% higher than the highest point between 2015 and 2020. Gold prices have likewise been quite healthy, and these two metals together account for more than half of Sandvik’s mining sales.

With strong prices, Sandvik is seeing orders tied to greenfield projects in copper – the first time that’s happened in about seven years. On top of that, mining companies underspent on equipment over the last decade, leading to above-average fleet age and a need for replacement spending.

Serving this demand could create some challenges, though, as management did note some supply chain challenges. I believe these will eventually ease, but these challenges are a near-term risk.

The Outlook

Better results from the SMS business would certainly help sentiment, and I do think that stronger auto build rates in the second half of 2021 (and into 2022) as well as recoveries in general manufacturing, aerospace, and energy will help. Still, this is a “show me” story, and one where there are significant long-term transitional challenges. The M&A program makes sense in the context of offsetting some of these risks, but Sandvik has to show that these deals can and will create value, particularly as some of these efforts are still sub-scale.

With the strength in the mining business (as well as a healthy recovery in manufacturing) I’ve raised my revenue assumptions for 2021-2023, and my long-term revenue growth rate moves from 2% to around 3% (versus long-term trailing averages of around 3% to 4.5%, depending upon how you treat 2020). Sandvik’s move toward software and metrology could drive better results from SMS than I expect, but I’m not giving them full credit for today.

My margin assumptions have changed less, with my near-term margin assumptions a little lower than before given some ongoing issues in recent quarters. I still believe long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens are possible, but “possible” doesn’t mean certain.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach (with a “fair” forward EBITDA multiple of 13.75x), I believe Sandvik could deliver a double-digit near-term return and a longer-term annualized return on the lower end of the high single-digits – in other words, a little better than what I see for the “average” multi-industrial.

Recent challenges in the SMS have dented Sandvik’s reputation some, but I believe that this remains a quality multi-industrial, and I like the leverage here to broad manufacturing recoveries (including longer-term recoveries in aerospace) and renewed mining investment spending.