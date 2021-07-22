Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reported strong F2Q2021 financial results. The performance was not surprising because of relatively easier comparables (as the financial outcomes linked to the previous year's same quarter were the weakest witnessed over the pandemic), the increase in mobility as more and more Americans get vaccinated, and the opening up of dining rooms. However, that the unscheduled increase in pricing of key menu items (to offset wage inflation) apparently had little impact on customer demand was more impressive. In addition, that the company continues to generate 80% of the digital sales evidenced during the height of the pandemic, despite 70% of the dine-in customer traffic experienced during FY2019, back in its restaurants, is commendable. Moreover, CMG overtook its peak average unit volumes of $2.5 million experienced prior to the food contamination incidents. During the second quarter, the firm opened 56 new stores (including 45 with Chipotlanes) and permanently shuttered five.

Over the next couple of quarters, retail sales growth will likely be below the first half of the year due to difficult comparables, as CMG experienced robust customer demand over the back-end of last year, driven by the upgrades the firm made to its sales interfaces, in order to benefit from pandemic related social distancing restrictions. Nevertheless, we expect retail sales to expand substantially compared to the last two quarters of: FY2020 and FY2019. In addition, considering that restaurant margins and operating margins remain below peak levels, we expect leverage in both categories (despite inflation related to commodities and labor), fueled by a customer value proposition that remains superior to competitors, the firm's excellent operations, its superb ability to hire and retain employees, and a proactive management team. Given the potential increase in revenues and margin expansion, earnings, operating cash flows, and free cash flows are likely to surge, although capital expenditures will possibly be on an uptrend, in our opinion. Moreover, we anticipate solid growth in new unit development, particularly in the number of restaurants equipped with Chipotlanes, over upcoming quarters.

Longer-term, we expect CMG to be a significantly larger organization. Not only does the company have the wherewithal and white space to significantly expand its restaurant footprint both domestically and in key geographies of the world, the organic business continues to demonstrate potential to support secular same-store sales growth through: menu innovation, a budding loyalty program, and heightened customer demand for Chipotlanes and digitally powered services including delivery and mobile order and pay. In addition, the firm's brand recognition across the world is legendary, ensuring significant customer demand as new restaurants are launched in foreign countries. Further, the combination of being unlevered and the unfranchised provide CMG the opportunity to rapidly switch strategy as appropriate. Moreover, the strong business dynamics the firm is experiencing, increase its appeal among the owners of property that could potentially be converted into CMG restaurants. Therefore, there appears little to hold CMG back from delivering strong growth in retail sales, and as a flow-through, significantly higher revenues, margins, profits, and free cash flows over an extended time horizon.

Considering the above discussed factors, we are confident that the firm will handily meet and exceed our normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 14%, which incorporates a 10-year store count of 6,250 and average unit volumes of $2.8 million. Therefore, we are maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $1546/share for CMG. Reiterate Buy Rating. It is important to note that our Price Target does not account for additional growth in territories outside of the U.S. as well as potential average unit volumes of 3.5 million, the ultimate target guided to by management. Therefore, there is significant upside to our estimates, which will favorably impact the Price Target. We will adjust our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model to reflect the additional growth, once management provides granularity on international expansion plans.

(Please go through our initiation report "Chipotle Mexican Grill: Turnaround Story With Substantial Growth Potential" and related notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F2Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, CMG reported revenues ~$1.89 billion (+38.7% compared to F2Q2020) ahead of analyst expectations of $1.88 billion, and earnings per share of $6.60 (+2176% on a year over year basis) which beat consensus estimates of $6.48. Excluding extraordinary items, earnings per share would have been $7.46, representing an increase of 1765% from F2Q2020. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same-store sales increased by 31.2% over the second quarter. Net income for the period was ~$188 million reflecting an increase of 2300% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margins of 24.5% expanded by 1230 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Geographic Expansion Now Key To Story. CMG stands at an inflection point where the momentum in customer demand appears to have sufficient strength to support a significantly larger restaurant footprint. Our argument is bolstered by solid same-store sales which expanded by ~5.35% and ~17.2% over the last 12-months and year-to-date. In addition, the loyalty program has added ~8 million members over the previous 12-months, growing to ~23 million from ~15 million at the end of F2Q2020. Clearly, the company is enjoying significant customer demand tailwinds. Therefore, we are solidly behind CMG's strategy to rapidly launch new stores in domestic geographies where CMG is unrepresented or under penetrated, as well as expand significantly in Europe, beginning with the U.K. and France.

In that regard, the company opened two new restaurants in London in June and expects to launch additional stores in the region over a 2-year period, once the recently launched restaurants are successful based on predetermined criteria. In addition, contingent on the success of its London stores, CMG has indicated plans to further develop its restaurant footprint in France, over the near term. In that respect, given that the firm's digital network has been established not only for the two countries but instead for the whole European continent, expansion into ancillary regions should be relatively easier.

Moreover, driven by average unit volumes that are consistent with U.S. counterparts, CMG plans on accelerating new unit development in Canada. The company currently has 23 of its 40 international restaurants located in the geography and is targeting a footprint of a few hundred restaurants in the region. Over the next 12-months, it plans on adding a handful of stores in Canada, including a Chipotlane, in late Summer. Furthermore, as per management commentary, CMG is also considering plans to launch stores in additional regions of the world, once the European business gathers significant momentum.

With respect to the ultimate size of the domestic footprint, CMG is planning on adding 3,147 stores to achieve the target of 6,000. In that regard, for FY2021, the firm is targeting the launch ~200 stores in the U.S., and expects the growth rate to gradually accelerate to likely double digits, as the footprint moves beyond 3,000 stores from the 2,853 stores that were operating at the end of the second quarter.

Same-Store Sales Will Provide Additional Boost To The Business. Although, a majority of CMG's growth over the upcoming decade will be driven by new unit development, same-store sales growth will provide supplementary support propelled by increasing average unit volumes, expected to expand to between $3 million to $3.5 million from the current $2.5 million. The long-term drivers of same-store sales will be menu innovation, Chipotlanes, pick-up orders, delivery orders, and the loyalty program. An analysis of each driver is presented below.

1) Menu Innovation. Although, CMG does not subscribe to the rapid menu turnover tenet, it nevertheless diligently rolls out two to three new menu items (piloted through the stage gate process) every year. Given the careful planning behind the launch of each new menu item, the introductions drive significant customer traffic to CMG stores, and are typically highly successful. Year to date, the firm has launched its limited time offering, Cauliflower Rice, and the permanent offering, the Quesadilla, which is required to be ordered digitally, and is assembled at the digital production line. The Quesadilla is a likely portent of the future, when additional menu items will likely be limited to the digital category, opening up an additional revenue stream for CMG. Over upcoming quarters, the company is likely to introduce Small Briskets as the next new menu item. The offering has surpassed the stage gate process and is being prepared for launch at an opportune time.

2) Chipotlanes. At the end of the second quarter, 240 of CMG's 2,853 restaurants were equipped with Chipotlanes. Over F2Q2021, 45 out of the 56 new restaurants opened included Chipotlanes. The firm expects 70% of its new unit development to have Chipotlanes. CMG's focus on Chipotlanes is driven by economic reasons. Typically, restaurants equipped with Chipotlanes generate 10% higher retail sales than those associated with non-Chipotlane restaurants. In addition, newly launched Chipotlane included restaurants experience 20% incremental retail sales. Moreover, Chipotlane equipped restaurants are associated with 15% higher digital sales than non-Chipotlane restaurants. As customers that place orders utilizing the digital platform order more frequently and with higher check values, that Chipotlanes increase digital sales is valuable.

3) Pick-Up Orders. These transactions are typically the order ahead type which most customers prefer to place through CMG's: proprietary app or website. Given that the firm's delivery orders are tagged with a significant surcharge, which has grown substantially over the recent months, the percentage of customers likely to place pick-up orders is likely to increase, in our assessment. The development will be favorable for CMG, as pick-up orders represent the highest margin transaction for the company. Over F2Q2021, digitally placed pick-up orders accounted for slightly more than 50% of digital sales.

4) Delivery Orders. These types of orders require digital order placement as most customers prefer paying for delivery transactions using debit cards or credit cards. Delivery orders are typically placed through: CMG's proprietary app, the CMG website, or third party aggregators. During the first quarter, ~40% of all delivery orders were placed through the company's platforms, while the remainder were processed through alternate delivery websites. We expect delivery orders to decline somewhat as pandemic conditions ease, over upcoming quarters.

5) Loyalty Program. CMG's rewards platform added ~8 million new members over the last 12-months to ~23 million. In addition, ~25% of the firm's customers are enrolled in the loyalty program with retail sales derived either through customers exchanging their rewards points for menu items/merchandize or through menu item promotions/upsells predicated on the customer's previous purchasing behavior. Further, loyalty program transactions are limited to the digital platform, leading to digital ordering becoming more habitual, which is highly favorable as customers that place orders digitally, order relatively more frequently and with higher checks.

Customer Demand Remains Strong Despite Increase In Prices. As a testament to the strength of the customer demand for CMG's menu offerings, the unscheduled 3.5% to 4% price hike CMG enacted over the second quarter (to offset its increase in average hourly wage to $15) apparently had little impact on retail sales, given the solid growth in same-store sales over F2Q2021. This was in addition to the increase in delivery order menu prices implemented over the pandemic and the regular 2% to 3% rise in menu prices enforced annually to account for inflation. Overall, we are not surprised by customer's nonchalance towards yet another price hike associated with CMG because the value proposition the company offers remains strong despite higher menu prices, based on the quantity of food provided, and the convenience offered. Net-net, CMG apparently enjoys significant pricing power which it could deploy in case of any eventualities.

Balance Sheet Appears Solid. At the end of F2Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.2 billion and no long term debt on its balance sheet. CMG can borrow an additional $500 million to fund operations under a credit facility, it has available. During the period, the firm purchased $145 million worth of shares at an average price of $1,408. Given its funding position, we believe that CMG will handily maintain liquidity over the final months of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

CMG, despite being well established, has the best growth prospects among the thirteen restaurant companies we cover. Its greatest strengths that set it apart from the rest of the pack, are that it carries zero debt on its balance sheet, and that all its restaurants are company owned and operated. In addition, the success it has achieved is built on the back of a relatively small restaurant footprint, placing it in an enviable position of having addressable populations across the world that can't wait to have a CMG store in their vicinity. Rounding off with excellent operations and a nimble senior leadership team, the firm appears well positioned to embark on a more extensive and relatively rapid expansion of its global footprint, leading to a substantially larger organization in terms of revenues, earnings, cash flows, and market value, over the next decade or less.