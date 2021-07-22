Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Volatility in the bond market has punished financial stocks, which started 2021 with an extraordinarily strong rally. This selloff in yields, has opened extremely attractive opportunities including in the common stock of Citigroup (NYSE:C). We can buy one of the dominant global banks at a discount to tangible book value, likely near the trough of net interest income, with years of stable growth likely forthcoming. Even better, the company is overly capitalized relative to its target levels, so nearly all net income over the next several years is likely to be returned to shareholders. With the discount to tangible book value per share, buybacks are enormously accretive and will lead to rapid book value per share and earnings per share growth.

Under the leadership of a new CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup is in the process of exiting 13 consumer markets in Asia and EMEA. These moves should free up capital and resources to focus on core Citigroup businesses, such as TTS, Wealth and Commercial Banking, which earn higher returns on capital. Supposedly bids have been strong thus far, so hopefully there won’t be any book value degradation as a result of these sales. Citigroup sold its Smith Barney investment management business to Morgan Stanley after the Financial Crisis, but new management is really prioritizing ramping up its capacities the space. There should be a lot of ground to gain given Citi’s global reach and strong presence with its core customers. Wealth management is a high ROIC business and can be a gamechanger as far as improving margins for the overall enterprise as time goes by.

Citigroup reported an extremely strong 2nd quarter with net income of $6.2B, which included a $2.4B reserve release, reflecting improvement in credit and the overall macro environment. Revenues of $17.474B were down 12% YoY, but net income was almost 6 times greater, given that the 2nd quarter of 2020 included a $8.197B reserve build. Deposits grew 4% YoY, while end-of-period loans declined by 3% YoY, but management is seeing pockets of loan growth emerging. Total expenses have risen 6% and 3% in constant dollars YTD, much of which is to accelerate the reorganization and to comply with the consent order.

Once again, the Institutional Clients Group led the way, generating $3.816B of net income, despite a 30% YoY decline in Markets and Security Services. The ICG unit has been a powerhouse, generating $9.718B in net income through the first half of the year. Management flagged a strong M&A pipeline ahead for the rest of the year; and ICG free revenues are growing by double-digits, led by 20% YoY growth in Treasury and Trades Solutions, Securities Services and in the Private Bank.

The Global Consumer Bank produced net income of $1.834B in the 2nd quarter, and $4.008B YTD. The GCB has seen good deposit growth and has a great opportunity to increase profitability by expanding its investment management business. On the negative side, lower card balances and low interest rates have weighed on profits. Consumers are spending money robustly with Citigroup seeing a 38% increase in global purchases YoY, but they are paying credit balances down more quickly than usual, which is good for credit but bad for net interest income. Loan growth should improve as we get towards the 2nd half of the year, as consumers spend through the stimulus money and as the economy continues to normalize. Branded Cards saw total purchase sales up 40% YoY and up 11% since the 2nd quarter of 2019. Retail Services also so growth from both years, so the trends are going in Citigroup’s favor. The number of Citigold (Wealth Management) households increased by 16%, contributing to a 23% increase in AUMs.

Source: Citigroup 2nd quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

Year-to-date, the company has returned $7B in capital to shareholders. Citigroup ended the quarter with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.9%. Tangible book value per share increased 9% YoY to $77.87. Citigroup’s stress capital buffer recently increased to 3% as the result of the Fed’s stress test, but it won’t impact the common equity Tier 1 target it is managing to, which remains around 11.5%. The difference between the 11.9% and the 11.5% Tier 1 Capital Ratios is about $4 billion, and in combination with future earnings, Citigroup is going to be a capital return machine over the next three years or so.

Citigroup has already booked net income of $14B through the first half of 2021, albeit, $6.3B of it was due to a reserve release. The GCB and ICG have produced an ROTCE of 22.8% and 21%, respectively through the 2nd quarter. Overall Citigroup has produced an ROTCE of 17.6%, but once again these numbers are a bit inflated, just like last year’s results were deflated by the massive credit provisions. Citigroup produced a double-digit ROTCE in both 2018 and 2019 and remained adequately profitable even in the disastrous 2020 campaign, only to get off to a torrid start in 2021. The bank clearly will perform better if rates trend higher and loan growth improves, both of which seem quite likely, as inflation seems more than transitory in my opinion. Citigroup still has some of the most conservative reserves in the industry with a $21.5B allowance for credit losses, or 2.88% ACLL. This includes a 9.72% allowance on Cards, so we could easily see further reserve releases if credit continues this trajectory. Given current delinquency trends, the company does not expect credit deterioration in the U.S. portfolio in 2021, and any future deterioration depends on how permanent the benefit from stimulus becomes for the economy.

Citigroup is not in the same class as a JPMorgan (JPM), or a Bank of America (BAC), as it lacks the dominant consumer franchise that those companies possess. However, the ICG business is exceptional and there is a clear and decisive plan to radically improve long-term GCB results. At a recent price of around $67, we are able to buy Citigroup at roughly 85% of tangible book value per share, which is likely to grow at an attractive rate, in addition to collecting a 3% dividend. Citigroup should earn about 12% on tangible common equity over the long-term, which puts current normalized earnings power at around $9.34, so we are buying the stock at just over 7 times normalized earnings. That is way too cheap, especially when you factor in that the company is still reserved for a substantial recession, which doesn’t look imminent by any means. If Jane Fraser can deliver a permanently elevated ROTCE after the restructuring, and if we get any help on rates, Citigroup could trade well over $90 per share, conservatively.