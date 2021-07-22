porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

High yield doesn't always have to mean high risk, especially when it comes to names that are especially designed for it. Such is the case with commercial mortgage REITs, which distributes most of their income in the form of a dividend to their investors.

This brings me to a quality name in this space, Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE). Like its peer, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), ACRE also invests primarily in safer senior loans. In this article, I examine what makes ACRE a good buy at present, so let's get started.

Why ACRE Is A Buy

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a mortgage REIT that provides financing solutions to owners and operators of commercial real estate. It's externally advised by and benefits from its affiliation to Ares Management (ARES), one of the biggest and most respected asset managers in the U.S.

ARES currently has $207 billion in assets under management, of which $17.2 billion is in real estate assets. This affiliation gives ACRE benefits in having line of sight across commercial real estate and the ability to source deals that it would not otherwise be able to.

What makes ACRE a relatively safe play in the commercial mREIT space is the fact that 97% of its investments are senior loans, thereby helping to ensure principal recovery in the event of a default. ACRE's portfolio is also well-diversified, with 53 loans across 17 markets.

As seen below, ACRE's portfolio is geographically diversified, with more exposure to the growing Sunbelt region of the U.S. Plus, ACRE has virtually no exposure to the troubled retail sector, and 62% of its portfolio is related to multifamily, office, and industrial.

ACRE is performing well in the current environment, with 100% contractual interest payments received in Q1'21, and earned FAD (funds available for distribution) of $0.40 per share, more than covering the $0.33 quarterly dividend. It also has stable credit metrics, with 91% of its investments having an internal risk rating of 3 or better (on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest risk).

ACRE is also set protected from low interest rates and is set to benefit from rising rates. That's because 100% of its loan portfolio have LIBOR floors, and the weighted average remaining life of its loans is just 1.3 years. This makes commercial mREITs like ACRE far more nimble than equity REITs, which tend to have 5 and 10 year lease terms for shopping centers and net lease properties (albeit with contractual rent increases).

Looking forward, ACRE is well-positioned fund new loans, as it closed $88 million worth of loans subsequent to the first quarter, and has $205 million in commitments. This is supported by ACRE's strong balance sheet, consisting of $76 million in combined liquidity and anticipated additional financing proceeds. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258%, comparing favorably to the 340% of BXMT and 280% of Starwood Property Trust (STWD).

I'm also encouraged by the favorable deal environment and healthy investment spreads, as management noted during the recent conference call:

We continue to see new loans with all-in spreads roughly in line with or greater than pre-pandemic levels in our primary areas of focus, with more attractive attachment points in addition to more friendly lender terms. These factors have led to an improved pipeline of attractive investment opportunities that are diverse across property types and geographies. We continue to target loans to high-quality sponsors, primarily secured by multifamily, industrial, self-storage and select office properties in markets with strong demographics and favorable real estate fundamentals. Our playbook remains consistent to originate short term, primarily senior loans with strong covenant protections in support of value-creating business plans.

Meanwhile, ACRE pays a high 8.8% dividend yield that's well-covered by FAD, at an 83% payout ratio based on Q1'21 FAD. This sits higher than the 7.9% yield of BXMT and the 7.4% yield of STWD.

I see value in ACRE at the current price of $15.03. As seen below, ACRE is currently trading at the low-end of its 2019-2020 valuation range, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.05, sitting below that of both of its peers. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on ACRE, with an average price target of $15.92.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Mortgage REITs are sensitive to swings in interest rates, and lower rates could pressure earnings.

External management could result in conflicts of interests, since management is compensated based on assets under management.

Loans associated with office assets could become pressured if this sector continues to see headwinds from COVID-19.

Investor Takeaway

Ares Commercial Real Estate has seen share price weakness since hitting its 52-week high of $16.96 back in June. It has a relatively safe business model comprised primarily of senior loans, and continues to perform well in the current operating environment, with a 100% interest payment collection rate.

Looking forward, ACRE is set to benefit from a continued economic recovery and is seeing a healthy deal pipeline and investment spreads. I see value in ACRE and its dividend yield at the current price. No mREIT should be regarded as a sleep-well-at-night type of investment. As such, ACRE is a Buy for high income in a well-diversified portfolio.