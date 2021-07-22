McEwen Mining: Not Sure About This One
Summary
- The Toronto-based McEwen Mining released its first quarter results on May 7, 2021, and on July 13, 2021, the company released its 2Q'21 production results.
- Gold Equivalent production was a good quarter with 40,800 Au Eq. Oz, up significantly from the 2Q'20.
- On July 6, 2021, McEwen Mining created McEwen Copper Inc., which announced an $80 million Series B private placement to advance the Los Azules Copper mine.
- I believe it is prudent to trade the stock short term and accumulate a small long-term position only.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment thesis
The Toronto-based McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) released its first quarter results on May 7, 2021, and on July 13, 2021, the company released its 2Q'21 production results.
MacEwen Mining came out with a first quarter loss of $12.47 million or $0.03 per diluted share. It was a little shy of expectations.
MacEwen Mining counts four producing mines and five development Projects.
Source: Presentation July 2021
On July 6, 2021, McEwen Mining created McEwen Copper Inc., which announced an $80 million Series B private placement to advance the Los Azules Copper mine:
McEwen Mining[...] announces non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary McEwen Copper Inc. at a subscription price of $10.00 per common share, for gross proceeds of up to $80 million. McEwen Copper currently has 17,500,000 common shares outstanding.
[...]
Assuming completion of the full amount of the Offering, McEwen Mining will be the controlling shareholder and own 68.6% of McEwen Copper. The new investors, including Rob McEwen, will own 31.4%.
Source: Presentation (Montage)
The investment thesis for McEwen Mining is not totally clear. It is the first article that I have written on this mining company, and the balance sheet looks mediocre with recurring losses and a high AISC. It is not inspiring, especially with a trail of financings that tend to dilute shareholders-the last two financings completed during 1Q'21 for aggregate net proceeds of $42 million.
I believe it is prudent to trade the stock short-term and accumulate a small long-term position only.
MUX has been a rollercoaster lately, which is another reason why I recommend trading short-term. MUX is nearly unchanged on a one-year basis.
CEO Robert McEwen said in the conference call:
2021 has started off with great momentum. One, our treasury is full; two, the going concern qualification is gone from our financials; three, our exploration program is generating strong results as evidenced by today's press release; four, our mine lives and pinenes in Nevada have been extended and operations are now hitting our targets in terms of gold production, but we have much work still to do to bring our cost per ounce down; five, with the much improved copper and silver price over the last 12 months, better than the doubling in both cases.
MUX - Financial snapshot 1Q'21: The raw numbers (including 2Q'21 production)
Note: Numbers are indicated in US$.
|MUX
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|2Q'21
|Total Revenues $ million
|31.40
|18.29
|27.40
|27.70
|23.74
|-
|Quarterly Earnings $ million
|-99.19
|-19.81
|-9.78
|-23.54
|-12.47
|-
|EBITDA $ million
|-91.65
|-13.22
|-3.38
|-14.94
|-9.31
|-
|EPS (diluted) $ per share
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-
|Operating Cash Flow $ million
|-11.91
|-8.19
|-5.17
|-2.60
|-10.14
|-
|CapEx in $
|5.50
|3.00
|0.80
|4.07
|10.09
|-
|Free Cash Flow
|-17.41
|-11.19
|-5.98
|-6.67
|-20.23
|-
|Total Cash in $ million
|29.65
|18.41
|7.95
|20.84
|47.40
|-
|Total LT Debt in $ million
|41.60
|47.81
|47.99
|48.16
|48.33
|-
|Shares Outstanding (diluted)
|400.37
|400.51
|403.89
|409.02
|441.79
|-
|Gold and Silver Production
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|2Q'21
|Quarterly Gold Equivalent Oz GEOs
|35,000
|19,200
|30,400
|31,100
|30,600
|40,800
|Quarterly Au Production Oz
|29,200
|15,700
|23,100
|24,100
|23,300
|31,700
|Quarterly Silver production Oz
|553,200
|359,400
|575,000
|532,400
|493,200
|611,800
Source: Company 10Q filing.
MacEwen Mining - Gold production and balance sheet details
1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $23.74 million in 1Q'21.
The first quarter revenues were $23.74 million in 1Q'21, down 24.4% from the same quarter a year ago. Net loss was $12.47 million or $0.03 per diluted share.
Cash from operations was a negative $10.14 million.
2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $20.23 million in 1Q'21
Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation.
Trailing yearly free cash flow was a loss of $44.07 million, and the free cash flow for the first quarter was a loss of $20.23 million.
3 - The debt situation is improving.
Total cash was $47.402 million at the end of March 2021, or an increase of 59.9% from the same quarter a year ago. The company is nearly net-debt-free. However, cash was approximately $44 million in 2Q'21.
4 - Gold Equivalent production details. The company produced 40,800 Au Equivalent Oz in 2Q'21.
Note: The 2Q'21 production was announced on July 13, 2021.
Details per mine:
Gold Equivalent production was a good quarter with 40,800 Au Eq. Oz, up significantly from the 2Q'20 as shown in the chart above. The production from the company's operations is on track with the previously announced 2021 production guidance. The company said in 1Q'21:
All operations delivered production results in line with our expectations. Production is expected to increase throughout 2021 and end 20 to 40% higher than 2020
5 - All-in Sustaining costs - AISC and gold price received for 1Q'21
AISC is extremely high and is not really enticing for a long-term investment. The average AISC of most of MUX's peers is below $1,000 per ounce.
Technical analysis (short term)
MUX forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $1.30 and support at $1.13. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $1.30 and $1.40 and accumulate between $1.05 and $1.15.
MUX is highly correlated to the gold price, and if gold turns bullish the next few weeks, I believe MUX could breakout and retest $1.50-$1.60.
However, if the gold price cannot stay above $1,800 per ounce and drops dramatically based on the FED's action, MUX could eventually drop below $1.
Watch gold like a hawk.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.