Investment thesis

The Toronto-based McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) released its first quarter results on May 7, 2021, and on July 13, 2021, the company released its 2Q'21 production results.

MacEwen Mining came out with a first quarter loss of $12.47 million or $0.03 per diluted share. It was a little shy of expectations.

MacEwen Mining counts four producing mines and five development Projects.

On July 6, 2021, McEwen Mining created McEwen Copper Inc., which announced an $80 million Series B private placement to advance the Los Azules Copper mine:

McEwen Mining[...] announces non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary McEwen Copper Inc. at a subscription price of $10.00 per common share, for gross proceeds of up to $80 million. McEwen Copper currently has 17,500,000 common shares outstanding. [...] Assuming completion of the full amount of the Offering, McEwen Mining will be the controlling shareholder and own 68.6% of McEwen Copper. The new investors, including Rob McEwen, will own 31.4%.

The investment thesis for McEwen Mining is not totally clear. It is the first article that I have written on this mining company, and the balance sheet looks mediocre with recurring losses and a high AISC. It is not inspiring, especially with a trail of financings that tend to dilute shareholders-the last two financings completed during 1Q'21 for aggregate net proceeds of $42 million.

I believe it is prudent to trade the stock short-term and accumulate a small long-term position only.

MUX has been a rollercoaster lately, which is another reason why I recommend trading short-term. MUX is nearly unchanged on a one-year basis.

CEO Robert McEwen said in the conference call:

2021 has started off with great momentum. One, our treasury is full; two, the going concern qualification is gone from our financials; three, our exploration program is generating strong results as evidenced by today's press release; four, our mine lives and pinenes in Nevada have been extended and operations are now hitting our targets in terms of gold production, but we have much work still to do to bring our cost per ounce down; five, with the much improved copper and silver price over the last 12 months, better than the doubling in both cases.

MUX - Financial snapshot 1Q'21: The raw numbers (including 2Q'21 production)

Note: Numbers are indicated in US$.

MUX 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues $ million 31.40 18.29 27.40 27.70 23.74 - Quarterly Earnings $ million -99.19 -19.81 -9.78 -23.54 -12.47 - EBITDA $ million -91.65 -13.22 -3.38 -14.94 -9.31 - EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.25 -0.05 -0.02 -0.06 -0.03 - Operating Cash Flow $ million -11.91 -8.19 -5.17 -2.60 -10.14 - CapEx in $ 5.50 3.00 0.80 4.07 10.09 - Free Cash Flow -17.41 -11.19 -5.98 -6.67 -20.23 - Total Cash in $ million 29.65 18.41 7.95 20.84 47.40 - Total LT Debt in $ million 41.60 47.81 47.99 48.16 48.33 - Shares Outstanding (diluted) 400.37 400.51 403.89 409.02 441.79 - Gold and Silver Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Quarterly Gold Equivalent Oz GEOs 35,000 19,200 30,400 31,100 30,600 40,800 Quarterly Au Production Oz 29,200 15,700 23,100 24,100 23,300 31,700 Quarterly Silver production Oz 553,200 359,400 575,000 532,400 493,200 611,800

MacEwen Mining - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $23.74 million in 1Q'21.

The first quarter revenues were $23.74 million in 1Q'21, down 24.4% from the same quarter a year ago. Net loss was $12.47 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

Cash from operations was a negative $10.14 million.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $20.23 million in 1Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was a loss of $44.07 million, and the free cash flow for the first quarter was a loss of $20.23 million.

3 - The debt situation is improving.

Total cash was $47.402 million at the end of March 2021, or an increase of 59.9% from the same quarter a year ago. The company is nearly net-debt-free. However, cash was approximately $44 million in 2Q'21.

4 - Gold Equivalent production details. The company produced 40,800 Au Equivalent Oz in 2Q'21.

Note: The 2Q'21 production was announced on July 13, 2021.

Details per mine:

Gold Equivalent production was a good quarter with 40,800 Au Eq. Oz, up significantly from the 2Q'20 as shown in the chart above. The production from the company's operations is on track with the previously announced 2021 production guidance. The company said in 1Q'21:

All operations delivered production results in line with our expectations. Production is expected to increase throughout 2021 and end 20 to 40% higher than 2020

5 - All-in Sustaining costs - AISC and gold price received for 1Q'21

AISC is extremely high and is not really enticing for a long-term investment. The average AISC of most of MUX's peers is below $1,000 per ounce.

Technical analysis (short term)

MUX forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $1.30 and support at $1.13. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $1.30 and $1.40 and accumulate between $1.05 and $1.15.

MUX is highly correlated to the gold price, and if gold turns bullish the next few weeks, I believe MUX could breakout and retest $1.50-$1.60.

However, if the gold price cannot stay above $1,800 per ounce and drops dramatically based on the FED's action, MUX could eventually drop below $1.

Watch gold like a hawk.

