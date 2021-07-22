PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) is an actively-managed, leveraged corporate bond CEF, focusing on low duration bonds, with low susceptibility to interest rates. BLW's strong 7.0% distribution yield, market-beating returns, and low duration make the fund a buy. BLW's low duration makes the fund a more appropriate choice for income investors and retirees concerned about rising rates.

BLW Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Distribution Yield: 6.97%

Expense Ratio: 1.39%

Leverage Ratio: 33.89%

Total Returns CAGR (NAV - 10Y): 7.05%

Discount to NAV: 0.41%

BLW Overview

BLW is an actively-managed corporate bond CEF.

BLW focuses on non-investment grade corporate bonds. These bonds have low credit ratings and high default rates, but strong yields. BLW's overall credit quality is as follows.

(Source: BLW Corporate Website)

As can be seen above, BLW's overall credit quality is quite low. Most of the fund's holdings are non-investment grade, with most of the fund's holdings having a credit rating of B or lower. These are very risky, very speculative holdings. BLW's low-quality holdings serve to significantly increase risk, volatility, and losses during downturns. As such, the fund is an inappropriate choice for more conservative, risk-averse investors. On the flipside, more speculative bonds tend to carry higher yields, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

BLW is actively-managed, which I think is a must for funds focusing on such low-quality assets. A competent management team should be able to maximize yields while minimizing defaults, and I think BlackRock is generally able to accomplish this.

As a final point, BLW's holdings themselves are somewhat concentrated. The fund currently focuses very strongly on the industrials industry segment. I'm not entirely sure why this is the case, but I'm guessing it is a strategy / choice by fund management. Industrials are more dependent on economic growth than most other industries, and growth has been strong for quite a while, so the focus makes sense.

(Source: BLW Corporate Website)

BLW's undiversified holdings serve to boost portfolio risk and volatility, a negative for the fund and its shareholders.

Finally, BLW is a leveraged fund, with a 33.89% leverage ratio. This is somewhat high for a CEF, although not excessive. BLW's leverage boosts returns, yields, risk, volatility, and losses during downturns.

As is clear from the above, BLW is a relatively risky bond fund. Expect significant losses during downturns and recessions, lackluster returns when growth stalls, strong returns otherwise. Although BLW is quite risky, from what I've seen of the fund's holdings, strategy, and performance, risks are not excessive.

BLW Investment Thesis

BLW's investment thesis rests on the funds:

Strong 7.0% distribution yield , a significant benefit for shareholders, especially those looking for income

, a significant benefit for shareholders, especially those looking for income Market-beating returns , so distributions don't come at the expense of capital gains, or total returns

, so distributions don't come at the expense of capital gains, or total returns Low duration, which minimizes losses during periods of rising rates

BLW offers investors strong distributions, stronger returns, all while limiting interest rate exposure, and losses during periods of rising interest rates. Let's have a look at each of the points above.

BLW - Strong 7.0% Distribution Yield

BLW's focus on low-quality, speculative bonds increases risks, but also increases income and yields. BLW currently sports a strong 7.0% distribution yield, quite high under current market conditions, and significantly higher than that of high yield corporate bond index funds.

Data by YCharts

BLW's strong distribution yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and should be particularly enticing for income investors and retirees.

BLW's distribution track record seems reasonable enough, but it is definitely not great, and could be stronger. The fund has paid uninterrupted monthly distributions since inception in May 2003. The distributions were cut by over 40% during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, but partially recovered in later years. Distributions are currently at roughly the same levels as late 2010, although there have been some fluctuations along the way. Due to BLW's low-quality holdings, distributions are at high risk of cuts during downturns and recessions.

On a more positive note, the fund has been able to maintain a reasonably stable NAV since inception. I've chosen to show NAV values for the past ten years, as there was quite a bit of volatility during the financial crisis. NAVs have been mostly stable for the past ten years as well.

Data by YCharts

BLW - Market-Beating Returns

BLW's strong distribution yield directly leads to strong, market-beating returns. The fund generally outperforms other high yield corporate bond index funds, on both a NAV and price basis. Performance is as follows, I've included other bond index funds as reference.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)

BLW generally outperforms its peers, but there are exceptions. The fund tends to significantly underperform during downturns and recessions, due to its low-quality holdings, and use of leverage. As an example, BLW significantly underperformed during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund did manage to recover from its losses relatively quickly, and ended up outperforming (most of) its peers.

Data by YCharts

BLW's strong distribution yield should, and has, lead to strong, marketbeating long-term shareholder returns. BLW's low-quality holdings, however, lead to underperformance during downturns. I think that the net effect is broadly positive, but the fund is naturally more appropriate for less risk-averse investors.

BLW - Low Duration

BLW's low duration serves to minimize interest rate exposure, reduce risk and volatility, and would lead to significant outperformance during periods of rising interest rates. BLW's low duration is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and a key differentiator for the fund.

Most bonds today have fixed interest rates, low maturities, and, due to Federal Reserve policy, low rates all around. If rates were to increase then prices for older bonds would collapse, because who would want to invest in old bonds with low yields when there are newer, higher yielding alternatives in the market. Holders of older, lower yielding bonds would see significant losses from increased interest rates, due to lower prices and demand for their (low-yielding) bonds, and due to opportunity cost (can't invest in newer bonds if you invested in older bonds).

BLW's holdings are specifically selected so as to minimize the losses from increased interest rates.

The fund does so in two ways.

First, around a third of the fund's holdings have variable interest rates. Meaning, if interest rates rise, the fund would receive more in interest from their counterparty. These bonds would actually benefit from increased interest rates, and hedge bonds which do not.

Second, around a third of the fund's holdings have short maturities. This means that, if rates rise, the fund would be stuck with these lower yielding bonds for only a few short years, and would then be free to invest in higher yielding alternatives. Bonds with short maturities do see losses from increased interest rates, but losses are comparatively low.

(Source: BLW Corporate Website)

BLW's low duration minimizes losses as rates rise, and is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Expect the fund to outperform when rates rise, as has been the case year to date, especially earlier in the year.

Data by YCharts

BLW's low duration holdings are the fund's key differentiator. As such, the fund makes more sense for investors concerned about rising rates, and who wish to minimize losses during said scenario.

BHK Comparison

Finally, I wanted to include a brief comparison between BLW and the BlackRock Core Bond (BHK), previously covered here. I think the comparison will prove instructive.

BLW invests in low duration high yield bonds, while BHK invests in a more diversified basket of bonds.

BLW's holdings have lower credit ratings, and hence higher yields.

Data by YCharts

BLW's holdings are much riskier, and so the fund suffers significantly greater losses during downturns. This was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

BLW's holdings have less duration, and so perform comparatively well when rates rise. This has been the case year to date, but the gap in performance between the funds is narrowing.

Data by YCharts

Both funds have had roughly equal NAV performance since inception. BLW's higher distribution yield 'should' have resulted in higher returns, but low duration has not been a successful strategy for years.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, BHK is the overall stronger, safer choice, but BLW's low duration holdings are an important benefit regardless. As such, I think investors concerned about rising interest rates should choose BLW, and should otherwise choose BHK.

Conclusion

BLW's strong 7.0% distribution yield, market-beating returns, and low duration make the fund a buy.