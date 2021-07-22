Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) sent a strong signal in the second quarter by buying back $500 million in stock at an average price of about $500 per share. The facile approach that we tend to take is to focus on the number of net subscriber additions each quarter but management has a more thorough and long-term view. I believe part of the reason management made the $500 million in repurchases was because they are excited about the future prospects with respect to the operating margin and engagement. Also, this $500 million buyback is a sign that Netflix is doing just fine without ads.

Repurchases

Given the reality that free cash flow has taken years to get to the breakeven point, management has always been circumspect with respect to capital allocation decisions. The $5 billion dollar stock buyback plan was discussed in the 1Q21 letter and we see they put the plan into action in 2Q21 by repurchasing $500 million of stock. This is more than the entire 2020 stock-based compensation expense line of $415 million in the cash flow statement of the 2020 10-K filing. Looking over past cash flow statements, this is the first buyback I see since 2011! The folks at Netflix have been outstanding stewards of capital over the years and I’m hesitant to sell any of my shares at levels close to where they recently made repurchases.

Operating Margin

The 2Q21 conference call had a question about EBIT going to 40%. CFO Spence Neumann wouldn’t answer it directly but he did say they should have a long runway of growth from the 20% estimate for 2021:

Now, obviously, that can’t last forever, in terms of 3 percentage points a year. But, we think we have a long runway of growth. We have some things that work to our advantage in terms of the global nature of our platform, the ability to create stories anywhere, and it’s -- they travel well, not just in their market, but across countries and markets around the world.

The operating margin growth is shown in the 2Q21 letter:

The “Cost of revenues” line on the income statement is treated like a variable cost, but in reality, it is largely a fixed cost as language improvements progress such that much of the same content is shared across the globe. This is what CFO Neumann said with respect to content traveling:

Netflix is global and if you look at what's happened in the technology world with deep fakes, you're going to see content movies videos etc go from being dubbed and closed captions to looking like everything spoken in the native language over the next five years and you're going to be able to back update a lot, not all, but a lot of your library's being global and having that technology is going to be a huge advantage for Netflix.

The “Cost of revenues” should continue dropping as a percentage of revenue over the years. In the first half of 2020, it was $7.2 billion when revenue was $11.9 billion for a percentage of 60.5%. In the first half of 2021, it was $7.9 billion when revenue was $14.5 billion for a percentage of 54.5% and a drop on a relative basis of about 6%.

We’ve seen numerous headlines from authors in the U.S. suggesting that Netflix add an ad-based tier. Netflix is a global company with a global mindset and they are keenly aware of the fact that the advertising business outside the U.S. can be difficult. In the 4Q16 call from March 2017, Tencent President Lau explained that the subscription business is better than the advertising business with respect to margins:

And I think that in the longer term, it is correct to observe that globally, [the] video subscription business is a much higher margin than [the] video advertising businesses. ESPN or CNN achieved three to five times higher margin than CBS or ABC.

Given management’s talk about continuing to increase the operating margin by roughly 3% per year, I think they will continue to ignore suggestions about introducing an ad-based tier.

Engagement

Engagement on a global level is what matters and management provided us with encouraging numbers in the large U.S. market in the 2Q21 letter:

It’s clear that the streaming slice of the pie will increase from 27% over the years and Netflix will grow their 7% slice as well. The graphic above is a nice reminder that it is not a zero-sum game as Netflix competes with other streaming services like YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Disney+ (DIS).

Engagement is one of the ways in which all paid subscribers are not equal. When competitors use heavy promotions and don’t have high levels of engagement then they have churn rates higher than what we see at Netflix:

In June 2021, Antenna Co-founder & CEO @rameeztase tweeted that Netflix has maintained a low churn rate even as they increased prices and faced higher levels of competition:

Entering the video game space is another way for Netflix to increase engagement and I’m looking forward to seeing more developments in this area.

Valuation

Net subscriber growth is a key number in terms of valuation. It would be nice if the 2021 additions could look more like the 2018 or 2019 additions but the reality is that the pull forward from 2020 was substantial:

The stock repurchases combined with the encouraging operating margin and engagement numbers for the first half of 2021 assuage the disappointing subscriber numbers. I would be hesitant to sell any of my shares at the July 21st price of $513.63 knowing that the company has been buying shares recently at $500. Nonetheless, my valuation estimate is now lower than the range in my January 2021 article based on slower than expected subscriber growth but the stock price is lower as well. The July 21st closing price is $513.63 while the stock was $586.34 at the time of my January article. I think the stock will do well in the coming years but I’m not as excited about the prospects as I was in January.

