arild lilleboe/iStock via Getty Images

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just released a very interesting fleet status report, which provides a great opportunity to take a look at the current market situation in the deepwater segment of the offshore drilling market. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the report:

Drillship’s Deepwater Invictus option was exercised by BHP (BHP), and the rig will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from August 2021 to January 2022 at a dayrate of $260,000. This is an improvement from the previous dayrate of $215,000.

Drillship’s Deepwater Skyros option was exercised by Total (TTE). The rig will work in Angola from December 2021 to December 2022 at a dayrate of $195,000. Skyros’ current job with Total has a dayrate of $573,000, so Transocean’s revenue will take a material hit when the drillship switches to the next work priced at just $195,000.

Drillship Discoverer Inspiration got a nine-well contract from Hess (HES). The rig will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from September 2021 to April 2022 at a dayrate of $215,000. This contract is more interesting for shareholders of other offshore drilling companies compared to the above-mentioned options as it reflects the current market situation rather than previous negotiations. In my opinion, the dayrate is not inspiring.

Drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 got a one-well contract in Brunei. The rig will work in December 2021 at a dayrate of $190,000. The rig’s previous contract with Woodside in Myanmar at a dayrate of $250,000 ended in April 2021, and it does not have any contracts before the work in Brunei begins.

Drillship Petrobras 10000 got a two-year contract from Petrobras (PBR). The rig will work in Brazil from October 2021 to October 2021 at dayrates of $322,000 - 334,000 compared to the current dayrate of $322,000.

Semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus will continue to work with POSCO at an undisclosed location from August 2021 to November 2021 at a dayrate of $135,000. The rig has also received a contract from an undisclosed operator and will work from February 2022 to March 2022 at a dayrate of $145,000.

Harsh-environment semi-sub Transocean Norge got a four-well contract from ConocoPhillips (COP). The rig will work from March 2022 to September 2022 at a dayrate of $280,000. This contract has been disclosed before.

Harsh-environment semi-sub’s Transocean Barents contract was terminated for convenience by MOL Norge. The rig was expected to work from May 2021 to December 2021 at a dayrate of $270,000. However, the rig received a contract from Shell (RDS.A), which will keep it busy from February 2022 to August 2022 at a dayrate of $302,000. The increase in the dayrate is a welcome development, but the big gap between contracts is not good for Transocean’s revenue.

Harsh-environment semi-sub’s Transocean Spitsbergen options were exercised by Equinor (EQNR), and the rig will work from June 2022 to September 2022 at a dayrate of $290,000 in direct continuation of the current contract.

This fleet status report showed that Transocean managed to find contracts for its active rigs, although there are big gaps between contracts in some cases. The “clean” contracts, which are not impacted by prior negotiations (Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 and Discoverer Inspiration) do not look good in terms of dayrates. Bassoe Offshore’s current dayrate estimate for a modern drillship is $200,000, and Transocean’s fleet status report shows that this estimate should be accurate for an “average” rig.

Recently, Reuters reported that Transocean and Dolphin Drilling competed against Noble Corp. (NE) for Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) assets, which means that the company has not given up on its quest to become a huge driller via acquisitions. Frankly, I do not believe that Transocean can take any more debt, so it will likely use equity to finance the deal if such a deal is reached. In fact, Transocean has recently announced that it may sell up to $400 million worth of its stock (I discussed it here).

I’d note that the previous acquisition of Ocean Rig has been a complete disaster as many acquired rigs have been stacked for years, and I’m not sure whether Transocean needs to get even bigger. At the same time, it should be noted that the success of any acquisition is very dependent on the price, so it’s impossible to evaluate the potential acquisition if we do not know the terms of this potential deal.

Speaking about Transocean’s share price, the stock will remain a battlefield for traders who will react to the fluctuations of the oil price. I remain neutral on the stock and I wait for the upcoming second-quarter earnings report and the subsequent earnings call to learn more about company’s thoughts on the current market environment and potential acquisitions.