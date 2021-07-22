martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Despegar.com could have potential upside to $17 in the event of a strong recovery. However, earnings could remain quite volatile and the estimated upside is outweighed by the potential risk, in my view.

In a previous article back in May, I made the argument that in spite of significant volatility in the hospitality industry at this time, a further rebound in travel demand across the Latin American market could mean significant upside for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP).

Recent Performance

Since then, we have seen the stock trade mostly in a stationary manner - down by just over 1% since my last article:

One particular reason that I had originally argued for upside was that Latin America would be likely to prove a more attractive destination for U.S. tourists this summer - as a result of travel restrictions between the United States and Europe.

However, the continuing high incidence of COVID-19 cases across Latin America has meant that the United States extended non-essential travel restrictions with Mexico through July 21. As Mexico is one of Despegar.com's most important markets - this has invariably harmed demand for the company's travel services.

From this standpoint, while we have seen a recovery in the stock throughout 2020 as stock prices across the travel sector started to rebound more broadly - growth seems to be hitting a ceiling for the time being.

Valuation

Given the travel industry is quite volatile right now - and especially so given that Despegar.com operates in emerging markets - it is rather difficult to forecast future price with any degree of certainty.

That said, I am going to make some assumptions regarding future earnings and attempt to estimate a five-year target price for this stock.

From historical data, we can see that from 2015 to 2019, Despegar.com made a loss in two out of five years on an earnings basis.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (1.49) 0.30 0.69 0.27 (0.30) (2.06)

With COVID-19 cases continuing to remain high across the world, along with travel restrictions from the United States to several Latin American countries having been extended throughout much of the summer months, I do not see it as particularly likely that Despegar.com will return to positive earnings this year.

Instead, let us assume that 2022 proves to be a significant year of recovery for the stock and diluted EPS rebounds to $0.27 per share, growing at 20% per year for five years thereafter.

A terminal P/E ratio of 44.32 is assumed, which is the same P/E ratio that the stock was trading at near the end of 2019. It is important to note that the P/E ratio could be trading significantly above or below this in five years' time - which will significantly affect the target price estimation. The current P/E ratio of 198.43 at the time of writing is far higher than this given that the company has most recently reported a loss in earnings - price is therefore trading at a much higher premium to earnings - which is not sustainable in the long-term.

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Taking these assumptions into consideration, a five-year target price of $17.69 is calculated. It is also worth noting that the growth in the earnings trajectory could be substantially different than that which is being assumed, e.g. if Despegar.com saw a particularly strong recovery in earnings in 2022, then this target price could be reached earlier.

From the current price, it is estimated that the stock would have just under 40% upside from here.

However, as we have seen in the past, earnings per year have fluctuated significantly - with one negative year of earnings having the potential to wipe out gains from previous years. In reality, earnings fluctuations will in all likelihood be more erratic than that which I have forecasted.

In this regard, it is my view that an investor would be taking significant risk for a further 40% upside in this stock. The stock rebounded significantly in 2020 in line with other stocks in the sector - but the industry as a whole seems to be consolidating as investors increasingly start to look for evidence of recovery in earnings.

Moreover, while I had previously stated that travel demand for Latin American destinations would be likely to pick up among U.S. tourists this summer - continuing restrictions on non-essential travel and rising cases of the Delta variant means this may not happen to the extent investors might have hoped for. Additionally, assuming restrictions between the United States and Europe start to lessen heading into 2022 - this could mean that travel demand for Latin American destinations rises more modestly than expected.

Conclusion

Assuming that travel demand across Latin America continues to recover, then we could still see upside remaining for Despegar.com. However, the risk inherent with the stock and the broader industry outweighs the potential upside in my view - and there is a possibility that the stock could remain stationary in the short to medium-term given the bounce back we saw in price in 2020.