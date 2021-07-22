remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

The next two decades lithium demand wave could be like nothing we've ever seen before in recent history. As quoted from a June 16, 2021 article from BNamericas titled "The known unknowns facing the new white gold" they state:

In the specific case of lithium, the International Energy Agency [IEA] forecasts that for 2040 demand is set to increase 42 times compared to 2020. The current lithium market is 350,000t/y. "If companies wait for deficits to emerge before committing to new projects, this could lead to a prolonged period of market tightness and price volatility," reads an IEA report.

It should be noted that the IEA 42x lithium demand forecast relates to the sustainable development model where the world switches completely to renewables and EVs and is supported heavily by governments. If we go on a course as per the current stated policies the forecast increase drops to 13x by 2040.

2021 IEA forecast total demand increase for key clean energy metals from 2020 to 2040 (sustainable development scenario) - 42x for lithium, 25x for graphite, 21X for cobalt, 19x for nickel, 8x for manganese, 7x for rare earths, 3x for copper.

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

After the combustion engine was born we had 'the oil age' and now we are entering 'the lithium age'.

In an article I wrote following Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day in October 2020 titled "Tesla Just Put The Accelerator Down On The EV And Battery Boom" I stated in the conclusion:

For global demand, based on Tesla's target of 20TWh pa of battery demand in 2030 (10TWh EVs, 10TWh grid storage), the globe will need 55x more lithium (than 2019 levels), 20x more cobalt, 26x more graphite, and 7x more nickel... While it is highly likely that these grand targets will not be met, even if the global targets were only 50% met there would be a massive tsunami of demand for EV metals accelerating each year this decade.

As summarized by Visual Capitalist, an earlier UBS forecast stated:

The UBS in a 100% EV world (does not factor in energy storage) forecasts were:

A 29x increase in lithium demand .

. A 19x increase in cobalt demand.

A 5x increase in graphite demand.

A 105% increase in nickel demand.

UBS's demand chart from a few years ago

Source: Visual Capitalist courtesy UBS

A Bloomberg forecast of lithium demand increase of 9x this decade

Source: Visual Capitalist courtesy Bloomberg. Note: The above chart is based only on battery demand from the EV industry, not total market demand for each raw material.

My lithium demand forecast is a 10x increase and UBS is a 11x increase this decade. My model assumes we reach 75% electric car market share by end 2030.

For investors it is not so important if the correct forecast for lithium demand is 10x (my forecast by end 2030), 11x (UBS forecast to 2030), 29x [UBS 100% EV world forecast], 13x to 42x by 2040 [IEA forecast], or 55x [Tesla 100% EV and Energy storage world, my calculation]; but rather to grasp the magnitude of the trend. To my knowledge, a raw material demand increasing by anything like 10x to 55x in one to two decades is almost unprecedented (perhaps excluding the oil age when we first moved to the combustion engine).

My view is that supply of EV metals such as lithium will struggle to keep up with such staggering demand. Of course, this assumes lithium-ion battery remains the dominant type. The demand wave could well be lessened by other forms of 'stationary energy storage' such as VRFBs or even sodium-ion batteries being used instead of lithium-ion batteries. Nonetheless, the demand wave would still be enormous.

The global lithium ion battery megafactory count is now at 211, up from 142 a year ago, and 84 two years ago. The numbers refer to existing and committed projects (out roughly to 2030). The figure of 3,791 GWh is enough annual capacity to build about 70 million electric cars pa (based on ~54 GWh battery size per electric car). Regionally the 3,791 GWh capacity is 69.6% China, 15.9% Europe, 10.8% America, and 3.3% Asia.

Based only on what lithium-ion battery supply is built or committed, if we assume that the lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] required is 40kgs per 50kWh EV, then 3,791 GWh would supply 75.82 million vehicles (assumes average battery size of 50kWh), and require 3.033 million tonnes pa of LCE by about 2030. 3.033 million tonnes pa LCE is 8.7x higher than 2020 levels of 350,000tpa will be needed by 2030. And that is not for one year, but for each year. At some point, battery recycling will start to add some new supply, but this will be minimal compared to the next 20 years' demands.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Below I give the top ten lithium producers (arranged approximately in order of production volume). Beyond the top ten, there is not much other current lithium production, excluding some smaller Chinese companies. This means the lithium juniors will be needed to supply the next wave, even with strong expansion from the producers.

Estimated 2020 lithium production market share by company

Source: Courtesy RK Equity

Top ten lithium producers to consider

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle is a US-headquartered company and the global leading lithium producer (~22% market share in 2020), but not a pure-play lithium producer. Albemarle operates 3 divisions: Lithium (37% of 2020 revenues), bromine specialties (31% of 2020 revenues) and catalysts (25% of 2020 revenues). Albemarle has lithium production at Atacama Chile (JV with SQM), Greenbushes Western Australia (49% Albemarle, JV with Tianqi & IGO Limited), and a small mine at Silver Peak, Nevada, USA. Future lithium expansion can come from their existing mines as well as from their salar tenements in Argentina, and their 60%/40% JV with Mineral Resources at Wodgina Western Australia.

Albemarle also is working towards completing a 50ktpa Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant (60%:40% JV between Albemarle and Mineral Resources Limited) in Western Australia due to be in production in 2022. You can read more here.

Current market cap is US$22.2b. Current consensus analyst price target is USD 168.33, representing 11% downside.

My view is Albemarle is a must-have lithium producer to have in your portfolio due to their high-grade assets, diversification, production leadership and expansion potential. Some Chile sovereign risk with their JV at Atacama and the new Chile mining royalty proposals. Accumulate on dips.

Albemarle has large lithium expansion plans

Source: Company presentation

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SQM is ranked the 2nd largest lithium producer in 2020 with 20.8% market share, but not a pure-play lithium producer. SQM's other revenues come from potash (used in specialty fertilizers) and iodine.

SQM has their Atacama JV with Albemarle plus a JV with Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) (took over Kidman Resources) for the Mt Holland development-stage project in Western Australia, with a guided H2 2024 production start. Kidman had a binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement with Tesla. There is also a proposal for a lithium refinery located in Western Australia.

On May 20 Seeking Alpha reported:

SQM... slides despite reporting better than forecast Q1 net earnings and a 180% jump in lithium sales volumes, prompting it to boost its 2021 outlook for lithium carbonate equivalent sales volumes to a 30% Y/Y increase, exceeding 85K metric tons.

The company is so optimistic that it plans to move up plans for expansion in Chile by a year.

"Our new target is to reach 180,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate and 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide in Chile by the end of 2022," SQM said.

Current market cap is US$13.41b. Current consensus analyst price target is USD 54.51, representing 11% upside.

My view is that SQM has top-quality assets, but significant sovereign risk being quite dependent on Chile (noting the new Chile mining royalty proposals). I rate the stock as a cautious accumulate.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTC:GNENF) (OTCPK:GNENY)

Ganfeng is ranked the 3rd largest lithium producer in 2020 with 17.3% market share. Ganfeng is a pure-play lithium miner with both interests in lithium mines and projects globally as well as significant lithium refining capacity in China. The Company is extremely vertically integrated and even makes lithium-ion batteries. During the past years, Ganfeng has been the most aggressive buyer of global lithium assets and this should pay off handsomely this decade. Some of their largest deals included accumulating 50% of the Mt Marion Lithium Project (JV with Mineral Resources), 51% of Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC) Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium Project, and 50% (aiming to move to 100%) of Bacanora Lithium's [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF) Sonora Lithium project. They also hold significant share in JV projects with International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (ILHMF).

On June 11 Mining.com reported:

Ganfeng Lithium exercises participation right in Sal de la Puna. Ganfeng Lithium has exercised its project participation right to acquire a 35% interest in the Sal de la Puna (SDLP) lithium brine project, in Argentina, The Chinese company in March announced an ambitious plan to increase its lithium production capacity roughly fivefold to 600,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent a year.

The above report gives a clue as to what Ganfeng plan this decade. 600,000 tpa LCE would be almost double the 2020 entire market size of around 350,000 tpa LCE.

Current market cap is US$41.57b. Current consensus analyst price target is CNY 140.11, representing 24% downside.

My view is that Ganfeng has a tremendous business with enormous expansion potential and deserves to trade at a premium. I rate the stock as an accumulate on dips.

Ganfeng's global lithium empire

Source: Ganfeng Lithium website

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

Tianqi is ranked the 4th largest lithium producer in 2020 with 9% market share. Tianqi holds a 51% share in the Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia, but is effectively selling down a 24.99% indirect project interest to IGO Limited to be completed soon. They have significant lithium conversion capacity in China.

Tianqi Lithium also has a Kwinana lithium hydroxide facility under construction and to be completed soon, despite some delays. The Project is a JV with Tianqi owning 51% and IGO Limited 49% share.

Tianqi is selling a share in its prized Greenbushes asset to help pay down debt, following their US$4.07b investment stake into SQM.

Current market cap is CNY 118.74b (~USD 18.4b). Current consensus analyst price target is CNY 57.96, representing 28% downside.

I rate Tianqi Lithium as an accumulate on significant dips.

Soon to be known as the Albemarle/Tianqi/IGO Limited Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia

Source

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV]

Livent is the number 5 lithium producer spot with 6.1% global market share in 2020. Any of the top three in the "others below" may soon overtake Livent in 2021 lithium production volume. Nonetheless, Livent is a pure-play lithium miner since the spin off from FMC Corp. Livent has a lithium mine at the Salar del Hombre Muerto (Cauchari-Olaroz salar) in Argentina. In May 2021 Seeking Alpha reported Livent's expansion plans to initially double then triple production to 60ktpa LCE from their Argentina project and to "expand hydroxide capacity in multiple geographies to meet growing customer demand."

Current market cap is US$3.16b. Current consensus analyst price target is USD 19.82, representing 1% upside.

My view is that Livent is a strong lithium miner, but is heavily reliant on their Argentina project, thereby increasing risk. Valuation looks reasonable given their expansion plans.

Other lithium producers

The group discussed below are not yet major lithium producers, but they are still significant smaller lithium producers with significant potential to expand. Most are pure-play lithium producers. Valuations are reasonable and the companies below all have great potential to grow as the overall lithium market grows.

Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF) - A mining services company with two large JVs (Mt Marion Mine with Ganfeng, Wodinga Project with Albemarle). Also a partner in a lithium conversion facility with Albemarle due for 2022 production.

A mining services company with two large JVs (Mt Marion Mine with Ganfeng, Wodinga Project with Albemarle). Also a partner in a lithium conversion facility with Albemarle due for 2022 production. Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF) - 100% own the massive Pilgangoora Lithium mine in Western Australia as well as taking over Altura Mining's neighboring project. Tremendous expansion potential (likely a future top 5 producer) with top tier off-take partners. Plans for a lithium conversion facility with Calix.

- 100% own the massive Pilgangoora Lithium mine in Western Australia as well as taking over Altura Mining's neighboring project. Tremendous expansion potential (likely a future top 5 producer) with top tier off-take partners. Plans for a lithium conversion facility with Calix. Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)/Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF) - Orocobre and Galaxy intend to do a friendly merger (if approved by shareholders). If successful the combined entity would likely soon become a future top 5 lithium producer. Orocobre is building the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (ORE share is 75%) and expanding production at their 66.5% owned Olaroz Mine (Argentina). Galaxy Resources 100% owns the Mt Cattlin lithium mine (Australia), and the advanced stage Sal de Vida Project (Argentina), as well as the James Bay Project (Canada).

Orocobre and Galaxy intend to do a friendly merger (if approved by shareholders). If successful the combined entity would likely soon become a future top 5 lithium producer. Orocobre is building the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (ORE share is 75%) and expanding production at their 66.5% owned Olaroz Mine (Argentina). Galaxy Resources 100% owns the Mt Cattlin lithium mine (Australia), and the advanced stage Sal de Vida Project (Argentina), as well as the James Bay Project (Canada). AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) - Own the Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine in Brazil with Stage 2 expansion plans underway. AMG also plans a lithium hydroxide facility in Bitterfeld-Wolfen Germany with production set to begin in 2023. AMG Lithium state that they "will be the first Lithium Hydroxide Battery Grade supplier with a production site on European mainland."

Lithium juniors - The next wave of lithium producers

A summary table by market cap of the top ten lithium producers

Albemarle US$22.2b Sociedad Quimica y Minera [SQM] US$13.41b Ganfeng Lithium US$41.57b Tianqi Lithium US$18.4b Livent Corp. US$3.16b Mineral Resources US$8.4b Pilbara Minerals US$3.28b Orocobre US$1.79b Galaxy Resources US$1.47b Advanced Metallurgical Group [AMG] US$1.04b

A longer list of lithium juniors is covered in my "Lithium junior miners news" article each month on Seeking Alpha. One junior that gives exposure to development stage lithium processing, lithium extraction IP, Li-ion battery recycling, vanadium-titanium, and nickel, is Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RRSSF).

Lithium ETFs (not pure plays as hold some battery companies and EV stocks)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Risks

Falling lithium prices.

The usual mining risks - Funding, production, partner.

Business risks - Management, liquidity, and currency risk.

Sovereign risk - Higher risks in Chile, Argentina, etc than in Australia, Canada, USA.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

The next two decades will most likely see an almost unprecedented demand boom for lithium. Based on existing and committed lithium-ion battery capacity we will need production of about 8.7x as much lithium as 2020 levels each year by 2030. Given the number of megafactories keeps increasing (now at 211), then lithium demand will keep increasing. My forecast is for a 10x increase (UBS is 11x increase) by 2030.

UBS has a 100% EV world forecast of a 29x increase in lithium demand. The IEA forecast is for a 13x (stated policies scenario) to 42x (sustainable development scenario) increase in lithium demand from 2020 to 2040.

Investors would be wise to consider investing in both some lithium producers and a few top-quality juniors (next stage potential producers). Valuations across the sector have jumped the past month, so best to accumulate (ideally if we get any dips) then plan to hold 5, 10, or 20 years.

All the lithium miners look good and should do well with an incredible demand tailwind. The producers with reasonable valuations, strong expansion potential, and industry-low operating expenses should be the best performers. The next tier producers can also be huge winners, albeit with greater risk. My top producers would be Ganfeng Lithium and Albemarle, and my top juniors Neo Lithium and Sigma Lithium; but I am positive on all the lithium miners mentioned in this article.

Risks are the usual risks for mining companies. Be sure to diversify across different types of lithium miners across different countries so as not to miss the boom. An ETF should also be strongly considered for this reason.

As usual, all comments are welcome.